Latest Articles
-
Stock Car Scoop: Who Are the Favorites at Michigan?
The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series finally returns to oval racing this week, with 40 cars taking to the track at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday (Aug. 22) afternoon. Can Kevin Harvick, who swept the 2020 doubleheader in the Irish Hills,…
Kamui Kobayashi Wins 24 Hours of Le Mans Pole
Toyota GAZOO Racing’s Kamui Kobayashi took very little time to assume control in Hyperpole qualifying Thursday (Aug. 19). On his first lap at speed, Kobayashi set a lap at 149.526 mph to win the overall pole for this weekend’s 24…
Fire on Fridays: Will the Spotlight Ever Shine Again on Kevin Harvick?
As the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Michigan International Speedway this weekend, the driver who should be at the top of everyone’s mind is Kevin Harvick — except he isn’t. Harvick, after all, is the best active driver at the…
4 Burning Questions: The Choice to Not Care
We’re still dealing with this mess? It was announced Aug. 19 that Corey LaJoie will miss this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race due to COVID-19 protocols. LaJoie has entered a seven-day quarantine after being in close contact with somebody while…
Friday Faceoff: Should NASCAR Allow Testing At New or Reconfigured Speedways?
Dale Earnhardt Jr. hinted that JR Motorsports could expand to five NASCAR Xfinity Series cars next year. What is the ideal driver lineup for JRM in 2022? Josh Roller: If JR Motorsports expands to a five-car team next season, I don’t…
Corey LaJoie Out at Michigan Due to COVID-19 Protocols, Josh Berry Subbing
Corey LaJoie will not compete in this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway due to COVID-19 protocols, Spire Motorsports announced Thursday, Aug. 19. Josh Berry will substitute for LaJoie in the No. 7 Chevrolet on Sunday. Berry…
Podcast: Christopher Bell on Playoff Preparation, His Feud With Kyle Larson
As the playoffs loom, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Christopher Bell joins the Frontstretch Podcast this week to discuss how he and his team are preparing for the 10-week stretch in the NASCAR Cup Series, why playoff points are of the utmost…
Martin Truex Jr., Auto-Owners Insurance Extend Partnership
Auto-Owners Insurance will continue to sponsor Martin Truex Jr. through at least next season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Joe Gibbs Racing announced Aug. 19. It first partnered with Truex in July 2016 and teamed up with JGR starting in…
IndyCar Going Back to Iowa for Doubleheader in 2022
The NTT IndyCar Series is going back to Iowa Speedway starting next season, it announced Thursday, Aug. 19. The track will host a doubleheader weekend in July 2022 with sponsorship from Hy-Vee in a multiyear agreement. IndyCar has run 15…
Josh Berry to Be Sponsored By Harrison’s for 8 Races in 2022
Another partner has teamed up with Josh Berry for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. Harrison’s will be aboard the No. 8 car for eight races next year, JR Motorsports announced Aug. 19. The news comes after it was revealed…
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.