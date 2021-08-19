NASCAR Race Weekend Central

Frontstretch

Frontstretch
All it took was a chance encounter at COTA to change Jade's life. What followed were conversations, private plane rides and the offer of a lifetime. 💭 "I love Southwest, but that was a little nicer." 🎙 Full conversation on the Frontstretch Podcast 🎧
Jade Buford On How He Met Scott Borchetta of Big Machine
YouTube Video VVVkeXhzNzJmRnF5MmZVZ2FoMi1fQkd3LkhWZXNhd0d3YndZ
Load More… Subscribe

Latest Articles

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again

Frontstretch