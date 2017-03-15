Home / Cup Series / Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings- 2017 Episode 4: Flaring Tempers and New Manufacturers

Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings- 2017 Episode 4: Flaring Tempers and New Manufacturers

Matt Stallknecht March 15, 2017 Cup Series, Featured Content, Matt Stallknecht Comments Off on Frontstretch Podcast Powered by DraftKings- 2017 Episode 4: Flaring Tempers and New Manufacturers

Even though the NASCAR season is already underway, there’s still plenty of time to get in on the action at DraftKings. Each week of the NASCAR season, courtesy of the Frontstretch Podcast, you can enter to win BIG cash prizes just by picking a team of 6 drivers. You pick, you play, you win, it’s that simple.
Want to learn more? By signing up at this link right now and making a $5 deposit, you will earn a free entry into one of this weekend’s NASCAR contests. So don’t wait, sign up and WIN on DraftKings today!

This week’s topics include:

  • A discussion on the mainstream impact of fighting in NASCAR
  • Evaluating the 2017 aero package thus far
  • Technical breakdown on why it has been hard to pass this season in Cup
  • Solving the mystery of why manufacturers seem more engaged in NASCAR than ever before
  • Addressing rumors of Dodge and Honda’s potential entries into NASCAR

Tags

About Matt Stallknecht

Matt Stallknecht
Promoted to editor in 2014, Matt fights off rogue commas from our writing staff after rounding himself into a “young gun” racing expert. For the past two seasons, he’s penned the popular Four Burning Questions column (Weekends) highlighting the upcoming NASCAR race weekend. As an author for our open-wheel section, Matt also contributes to Open-Wheel Wednesdays and a substantial amount of race coverage and analysis. Matt, a native of Central New York also balances his duites with a full-time college course load. He’s a Senior at Le Moyne college this Fall.

Check Also

Nitro Shots: What’s a Champion Have to Do?

Last week I passed along the news that Shawn Langdon was moving to Kalitta Motorsports …

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.