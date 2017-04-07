Home / Kevin Rutherford / Ty Dillon, Darrell Wallace Jr. Lead Texas XFINITY Practices
(Photo: Barry Cantrell/NKP)

Ty Dillon, Darrell Wallace Jr. Lead Texas XFINITY Practices

Kevin Rutherford April 7, 2017 Kevin Rutherford, XFINITY News Leave a comment

A parade of Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series full-timers led opening practice for the NASCAR XFINITY Series at Texas Motor Speedway Friday (April 7), but it was the series regulars that paced practice two later in the day, led by Darrell Wallace Jr.

In practice one, Ty Dillon led the way in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 at a speed of 186.793 mph. He was followed by Erik Jones (186.696 mph), Austin Dillon (185.771), Ryan Blaney (185.561) and Daniel Suarez (185.503) in the top five, which was made up solely of Cup drivers.

Cole Custer was the lead driver of XFINITY regulars in practice one, placing sixth (185.109 mph). Tyler Reddick, Joey Logano, Matt Tifft and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top 10, while 42 cars — the whole entry list — practiced during the session.

It was a different story in the second and final session, with Wallace exceeding Dillon’s fast lap in first practice with a speed of 188.692 mph. Brandon Jones, teammate to the Dillons and an XFINITY regular, placed second with a speed of 188.587, followed by Erik Jones, Custer and Tifft.

Blaney, Harvick, Logano, Spencer Gallagher and Austin Dillon rounded out the top 10 in second practice. This time around, 40 drivers practiced.

The series will qualify for the My Bariatric Solutions 300 tomorrow morning, April 8, at 10:35 a.m. ET. The race will follow at 1:30 p.m. ET, with coverage on Fox Sports 1 and MRN.

Practice One Results  Practice Two Results

Tags

About Kevin Rutherford

Kevin Rutherford
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.

Check Also

NASCAR Champion Sam Ard Passes Away

NASCAR started their raceday at Martinsville Speedway mourning the death of Sam Ard, who passed …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.