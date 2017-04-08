Home / 2017 Staff Predictions / 2017 Frontstretch Cup: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Predictions
(Photo: NASCAR via Getty Images)

2017 Frontstretch Cup: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Predictions

April 8, 2017

Welcome to our 10th year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff?  Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race.  We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct.  Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
Amy Henderson: Stage 1: Joey Logano, Stage 2: Jimmie Johnson, Race Winner: Brad Keselowski
Corey Brewer: Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Stage 2: Joey Logano, Race Winner: Kevin Harvick
Dan Greene: Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Stage 2: Martin Truex, Jr., Race Winner: Kevin Harvick
Mark Howell: Stage 1:  Kevin Harvick, Stage 2:  Brad Keselowski, Race Winner:  Clint Bowyer
Dustin Albino: Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Stage 2: Joey Logano, Race Winner: Martin Truex Jr.
Clayton Caldwell: Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Stage 2: Kevin Harvick, Race Winner: Brad Keselowski
Huston Ladner: Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Stage 2: Ryan Blaney, Race Winner: Kyle Busch
Frank Velat: Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Stage 2: Brad Keselowski, Race Winner: Kevin Harvick
Michael Massie: Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Stage 2: Joey Logano, Race Winner: Kyle Busch
Vito Pugliese: Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Stage 2: Ryan Blaney, Race Winner: Brad Keselowski
John Douglas: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Brad Keselowski, Winner: Kyle Larson
Greg Davis: Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Stage 2: Kevin Harvick, Race Winner: Kevin Harvick (for the “cycle”!)
Jeff Wolfe: Stage 1: Ryan Blaney, Stage 2: Joey Logano, Race Winner: Kyle Busch 
Davey Segal: Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Stage 2: Joey Logano, Race Winner: Brad Keselowski
Matteo Marcheschi: Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Stage 2: Kevin Harvick, Race Winner: Kyle Busch

Results: STP 500

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race WinnerWinner Pick FinishPoints
Mark HowellDenny HamlinChase ElliottKyle Busch2nd4
Corey BrewerMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle BuschKyle Busch2nd4
Huston LadnerJoey LoganoDenny HamlinKyle Busch2nd3
Frank VelatJoey LoganoMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle Busch2nd3
Joseph WolkinJoey LoganoChase ElliottJoey Logano4th4
Davey SegalJoey LoganoJimmie JohnsonJoey Logano4th3
Dan GreeneDenny HamlinKyle BuschClint Bowyer7th1
Clayton CaldwellBrad KeselowskiDenny HamlinClint Bowyer7th1
Dustin AlbinoBrad KeselowskiKyle BuschJimmie Johnson15th0
Bryan GableMartin Truex, Jr.Brad KeselowskiDenny Hamlin30th0
Amy HendersonChase ElliottClint BowyerDenny Hamlin30th-1
Michael MassieChase ElliottBrad KeselowskiDenny Hamlin30th-1
Jeff WolfeDenny HamlinDenny HamlinDenny Hamlin30th-1
Greg DavisChase ElliottKurt BuschDale Earnhardt, Jr.34th-2

 

Standings

 WriterPointsBehindStartsWinsTop 5Top 10
Mark Howell166055
Clayton Caldwell15-16124
Dustin Albino13-46134
Amy Henderson12-46044
Corey Brewer12-46025
Jeff Wolfe11-56233
Michael Massie10-66024
Frank Velat9-76123
Davey Segal9-76134
John Douglas8-84022
Huston Ladner8-86123
Bryan Gable7-96014
Vito Pugliese6-105111
Michael Finley4-122011
Dan Greene2-144012
Greg Davis1-154012
Joseph Wolkin1-154011
Phil Allaway0-161000
Tom Bowles0-161000
Zach Catanzareti-1-171000
Danny Peters-3-191000

 

 

