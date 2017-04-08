Joey Logano Takes XFINITY Series Pole at Texas

Joey Logano scored his second pole of the season with a 192.768 mph lap for Saturday afternoon’s XFINITY Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Erik Jones joins Logano on the front row and will start second after getting loose on his hot lap. Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney and rookie William Byron rounded out the top five.

Cole Custer starts sixth, followed by Daniel Hemric. Darrell Wallace Jr., who led final practice on Friday, will start eighth. Ryan Reed and Elliott Sadler round out the top 10.

Three rounds of qualifying were filled with action as several drivers dramatically increased their speeds in second and third laps run. Brendan Gaughan made a last-ditch effort to move on to Round 2 and bumped his way in during the final seconds of the first round; he starts fourth.

Stephen Leicht and Mike Harmon failed to qualify for the 40-car field.

The My Bariatric Solutions 300 will run at 1:30 p.m. ET.