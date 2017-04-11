O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 TV Ratings Low, but Flat

The overnight ratings are in for Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway, and they’re not great. The race earned a 2.5 overnight rating, one of the lowest ratings of the 2017 season. The good news here is that the rating is flat with last year, meaning that it did not decrease. However, the rating is still at an historically low level for a race airing on the FOX Broadcast Network as opposed to FOX Sports 1. It is 14 percent lower than the 2.9 rating the race drew in 2015 on Saturday night.

Part of the reason for the low rating was the fact that the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series was up directly against CBS’ broadcast of the Final Round of The Masters from Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday. The Masters earned a 7.6 overnight rating, the lowest since at least 2005. However, that was still enough to lure potential race viewers away from the Cup race.

Final ratings for the race will be released later this week.