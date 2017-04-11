Sometimes Age and Wisdom Do Matter: Taming Treacherous Texas Motor Speedway

Have you seen our new, revamped Frontstretch Newsletter? Click here for your chance to sign up for a FREE subscription that gives you exclusive Monday through Friday content. Here’s a preview of what you’re missing with one of our weekly Newsletter writers, S.D. Grady.

As soon as the cars rolled onto the track Friday afternoon, one thing was clear: the reconfiguration and repave of Texas Motor Speedway was going to deliver plenty of excitement, if we could only make it to the green flag. By the end of the first practice for the Monster Energy crew, a bunch of young guns decorated the top of the lap times. Erik Jones, Chase Elliot and Ryan Blaney all were scary fast off the truck. Or were they?

Well, yes and no. If you ever wondered how drivers like Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick and Matt Kenseth are still piloting a competitive Cup machine twenty years after they climbed into the cockpit of a racecar, it’s because they have always translated new knowledge and experience into a sensible approach to the track.

While the young guns are eager to take their cars onto a green racing surface and discover the razor edge immediately, the veterans are more likely to spend a few laps or days feeling out where their tires lose traction before putting the pedal to the metal.

We discovered just how tiny the balance beam was at Texas this weekend by the end of the first practice. Super speedy Chase Elliot and Erik Jones both hit the wall and had to go to a back up. Kyle Busch kissed the SAFER barrier–his team would spend Friday night and Saturday AM massaging their machine back into shape. Even Denny Hamlin lost control. Jimmie Johnson would end up starting the race in the back as he flat-spotted his tires during qualifying after taking a quick spin. Kasey Kahne bumped the wall in Happy Hour. Finding that sweet spot of speed and control was apparently quite elusive.

In short, the new track was “treacherous,” as pole sitter Kevin Harvick mentioned about a thousand times during the broadcast of the Xfinity race on Saturday. While the kids were all eager to see just how fast this new configuration might be, the veterans were struggling to find the balance to run 500 kilometers without bending a fender on Sunday.

Blaney did back up those early Friday numbers by winning the first two stages on Sunday, but when the laps were winding down who do you think were all in the top of the class?

That’s right. Kevin Harvick, Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex, Jr. and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. peeled off the track during the caution with 35 laps to go and Johnson went on to add another pair of six-shooters to his gun safe. The cream had risen to the top, as it always does.

There’s no denying that we have an extraordinarily talented pool of young drivers in some of the best machines NASCAR has to offer right now. However, they are pitted against an equally impressive collection of veterans who might not bolt out of the gates, but rather find their stride over time. And on that long final straightaway, experience really does pay off.

This past weekend was fun to watch, not just for the race itself, but rather for the intense show of determination needed to keep the cars pointed in the right direction, and the scramble in the garages and by the track workers to deliver an exciting and competitive race on Sunday afternoon. This really was a throwback weekend, where the story of the race wasn’t just about the familiar list of faces parading around, but about the vast number of crew members and engineers that are needed to deliver one of the most exciting modern sporting events.

Next week, we head off to the Easter Bunny 500. I hope you get to spend some time with friends and family before NASCAR heads off to Bristol. Short track fun is coming our way.

SOMETHING SHINY

While entering the pits on Sunday, Erik Jones bumped Chris Buescher which spun the No. 37 around, collecting Buescher’ s jack man, Zach Young, in the process. Ty Dillon’s No. 13 was already pitted in the next stall and their crew finished up Dillon’s stop. Then Dillon’s jack man turned and saw that the No. 37 jack man was down and stepped right into the No. 37 pit to complete their stop. It happened so fast, TV never even noticed it happened until several replays later. That is a real NASCAR community moment.

Zach Young went to the infield care center and was released, but did not return to competition on Sunday.

