The 10: NASCAR Cup Series Power Rankings After Texas

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series two-stepped into the wide open spaces of Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Or, shall we say, the wider open spaces. The track was repaved since the tour last visited the 1.5-mile quad-oval, and, among other enhancements, the racing surface in Turns 1 and 2 was widened by about 20 feet. As is usually the case when a track is repaved, few knew what to expect out of the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500. Notebooks from past years’ events were rendered useless, and the playing field was leveled with everyone starting from scratch.
However, anyone who has followed NASCAR with any sort of regularity over the past decade knows one particular driver who can take advantage of a level playing field. Jimmie Johnson came into the weekend on a six race winless streak and looking to break out of the slump. I know what you’re thinking, but that is a slump for the seven-time champion. Johnson capitalized on a late race caution, taking the lead after the restart and rocketing away to victory. With the win, Johnson continued his streak of winning a race in each of his 16 full-time seasons in Cup.
So what did we learn for the power rankings post-Texas? First off, media members would likely make terrible cattle ranchers. WiFi on the range is spotty at best, saddles don’t have cup holders for coffee, and the only fire any of us can make is an emoji. Instead, we’ll stick to what we know: air conditioning, social media and telling you who’s coming up on the horizon and who’s blowing away like a tumbleweed.
How the Rankings Are Calculated: Frontstretch does our power rankings similar to how the Associated Press does them for basketball or football. Our expert stable of NASCAR writers, both on staff and from other major publications will vote for the Top 10 on a 10-9-8-7… 3-2-1 basis, giving 10 points to their first-place driver, 9 for second, and so on. In the end, Frank Velat calculates the points, adds some funny one-liners, and… here you go!
Rank
Change
Name
Total Votes
1
Brad Keselowski
The last time Keselowski qualified lower than sixth? February’s Daytona 500… where he started seventh. To say Team Penske is on top of its game these days is an understatement. Tom Bowles, Frontstretch
First Place Votes: 4
58
2
Kyle Larson
Larson took back his customary second-place result at Texas. Do not be surprised if he does one better at Bristol. Bryan Gable, Frontstretch
First Place Votes: 2
54
3
|+2
Joey Logano
45
4
-1
Chase Elliott
42
5
|+1
Martin Truex Jr
40
6
+2
Blaney looked like a seasoned veteran on Texas’ new racing surface, but you have to wonder if he used up his best stuff too early. It’s a marathon, not a sprint. Pete McCole, Auto Racing 1
26
7
Jimmie Johnson
21
8
|-4
Kyle Busch
Is it Carl? Is it Dave Rogers? Is it Toyota? Has Kyle just woken up on the wrong side of the bed for two months? Whatever the reason, there’s trouble in paradise over at Joe Gibbs Racing. Tom Bowles
16
9
-2
Clint Bowyer
13
10
Kevin Harvick
Fourth-place showing at Texas was just what the doctored ordered after a sluggish start to the season. Brent Jones
|9
Others Receiving Votes: Jamie McMurray (5); Kurt Busch (2)
Who Voted: Bryan Gable, Frontstretch; Michael Massie, Frontstretch; Pete McCole, Auto Racing 1; Brent Jones, Tha Sports Junkies 101; Frank Velat, Frontstretch; Tom Bowles, Frontstretch