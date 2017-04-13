Gil Martin Released by Richard Childress Racing

Gil Martin, the XFINITY Series manager for Richard Childress Racing, was released by the team on Tuesday.

Martin had been with RCR since 2001 and spent most of that time as a crew chief before advancing up the ranks.

The Tennessee native won 16 times in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, including the first career wins for Robby Gordon and Clint Bowyer. Thirteen of Martin’s wins came with Kevin Harvick behind the wheel and his highest finish in the MENCS standings as a crew chief was third, which occurred three times (twice with Harvick, once with Bowyer).

Martin sporadically served as a crew chief for RCR’s XFINITY Series program, with his lone full season coming in 2005, with Bowyer winning two races and finishing second in the points standings.

RCR’s XFINITY Series program has yet to win so far in 2017 and only one of the three full time drivers would make the playoffs if the season ended now. Rookie Daniel Hemric sits seventh in points, while Brendan Gaughan and Brandon Jones are outside the top 12 in the standings.

The No. 2 team driven by Austin Dillon and Paul Menard is the only one of the team’s five entries to have multiple top-fives.

Technical Director Michael Coughlan was also released from RCR, who had been with the team since November 2013.