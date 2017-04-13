Joey Gase Partners with Sparks Energy for Talladega Double Duty

On Wednesday, Joey Gase (who serves as his own PR representation) announced that he will be doing double-duty at Talladega Superspeedway in May. He will be driving the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in addition to his normal ride with Jimmy Means Racing. Both entries will have Sparks Energy as the primary sponsor along with Donate Life for organ donation. Sparks Energy will once again serve as the title sponsor of the XFINITY Series race at Talladega.

Gase is very happy to have Sparks Energy back with him.

“I can’t thank the great folks of Sparks Energy enough for teaming up with us not only on the track but also off it to promote organ, eye, and tissue donation and to honor all of those affected by it,” Gase stated. “We will also have 4 honoree pictures on the XFINITY car: my mom Mary Gase (organ donor), Kobe Cameron (organ donor from Alabama), Dominic Pollard (organ donor from Mississippi), Wyman Pounders (Father of Sparks Energy’s CEO, Magen Sparks, who passed away while going through the transplant process).”

Running for the small Means operation, Gase has found a fair degree of success at Daytona and Talladega. He earned his best career XFINITY Series finish, a fifth, at Talladega in 2015. He also finished seventh at the season-opening PowerShares QQQ 300 at Daytona. Those two runs constitute the only top 10 finishes in Gase’s career in the XFINITY Series. Outside of the plate races, his best finish is a 19th at Kansas back in 2012.

Talladega will mark the second time in which Sparks Energy has served as a sponsor for Gase. They were the primary sponsor of Gase’s No. 52 in last year’s XFINITY race at Talladega (which they also served as the title sponsor). Gase was eliminated early in a hard crash exiting turn 2 and finished 38th.