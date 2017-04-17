Home / Davey Segal / Entry List: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300
(Photo: Matthew Thacker/NKP)

Entry List: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300

Davey Segal April 17, 2017 Davey Segal, XFINITY News Leave a comment

The NASCAR XFINITY Series is back in action from Bristol Motor Speedway for the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300.

There are 42 cars on the entry list, barring any changes, meaning two teams will be sent home packing after qualifying takes place on Saturday morning from the 0.533-mile bullring.

The field is very similar to two weeks ago at TMS. However, Quin Houff is a new entry in the No. 46 Chevrolet, the points for which are owned by Precision Performance Motorsports, while Tommy Joe Martins will attempt to make his season debut with his own team, the No. 45.

The same Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars are doing double duty as well, including Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson, along with Erik Jones, who will pilot the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. He also happens to be the defending winner of this race, as he wound up in Victory Lane one year ago.

The race is scheduled to go green at approximately 1:16 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1. Kevin Harvick will be in the broadcast booth with Adam Alexander and Michael Waltrip for the second time this season.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOwner
100Cole CusterHaas AutomationFordGene Haas
20Garrett Smithleyteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletGary Coswell
301Harrison Rhodesteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletJohnny Davis
41Elliott SadlerArmour 150 YearsChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
52Austin Dillon (i)RheemChevroletRichard Childress
63Ty Dillon (i)Nexium 24HRChevroletRichard Childress
74Ross ChastainGK ServicesChevroletGary Keller
85Michael AnnettPilot Flying JChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
96Darrell Wallace Jr.LeidosFordJack Roush
107Justin AllgaierCheney Brothers Chevrolet/CessnaChevroletKelly Earnhardt-Miller
1107Ray Black IIScuba LifeChevroletBobby Dotter
128Jeff GreenTBDChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod
139William ByronLiberty UniversityChevroletRick Hendrick
1411Blake KochLeafFilter Gutter ProtectionChevroletMatt Kaulig
1513Carl LongTBDChevroletDanielle Long
1614JJ YeleySuperior EssexToyotaMark Smith
1716Ryan ReedLilly DiabetesFordJack Roush
1818Daniel Suarez (i)JuniperToyotaJD Gibbs
1919Matt TifftWastebitsToyotaJoe Gibbs
2020Erik Jones (i)Reser's American ClassicToyotaJoe Gibbs
2121Daniel HemricBlue Gate BankChevroletRichard Childress
2222Ryan Blaney (i)Fitzgerald Glider KitsFordRoger Penske
2323Spencer GallagherAllegant AirlinesChevroletMaurice Gallagher
2424Jeb BurtonEstes/State Water HeatersToyotaMaria Gonzalez Hernandez
2528Dakoda ArmstrongWinField UnitedToyotaJames Whitener
2633Brandon JonesM-D/MenardsChevroletRichard Childress
2739Ryan SiegRSS RacingChevroletRod Sieg
2840Timmy HillTBDDodgeDanielle Long
2942Kyle Larson (i)ENEOSChevroletChip Ganassi
3045Tommy Joe MartinsDiamond Gusset JeansChevroletCraig Martins
31146Quin Houffbeatincancerwithduke.orgChevroletRick Gdovic
3248Brennan PooleDC SolarChevroletChip Ganassi
3351Jeremy ClementsRepairableVehicles.comChevroletTony Clements
3452Joey GaseThe Racing WarehouseChevroletJimmy Means
3562Brendan GaughanSouth Point Hotel & CasinoChevroletRichard Childress
3674Mike HarmonTBDDodgeMike Harmon
3778BJ McLeodTBDChevroletBJ McLeod
3889Morgan ShepherdRacing with JesusChevroletCindy Shepherd
3990TBABuckedUp ApparelChevroletMichelle Gosselin
4093Jordan Anderson (i)RSS RacingChevroletPamela Sieg
4197Stephen LeichtVroomBrandsFordFred Biagi
4299David StarrStriping TechnologyChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod

About Davey Segal

Davey currently serves as the Monday news writer for Fronstretch. He is also currently a junior journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. who has an extreme passion for sports. He has been following the sport of NASCAR since the 2002 season when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for MSU's Impact Sports department.

Check Also

Joey Gase Partners with Sparks Energy for Talladega Double Duty

On Wednesday, Joey Gase (who serves as his own PR representation) announced that he will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.