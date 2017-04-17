Entry List: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300

The NASCAR XFINITY Series is back in action from Bristol Motor Speedway for the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300.
There are 42 cars on the entry list, barring any changes, meaning two teams will be sent home packing after qualifying takes place on Saturday morning from the 0.533-mile bullring.
The field is very similar to two weeks ago at TMS. However, Quin Houff is a new entry in the No. 46 Chevrolet, the points for which are owned by Precision Performance Motorsports, while Tommy Joe Martins will attempt to make his season debut with his own team, the No. 45.
The same Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars are doing double duty as well, including Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson, along with Erik Jones, who will pilot the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. He also happens to be the defending winner of this race, as he wound up in Victory Lane one year ago.
The race is scheduled to go green at approximately 1:16 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1. Kevin Harvick will be in the broadcast booth with Adam Alexander and Michael Waltrip for the second time this season.
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Owner
|1
|00
|Cole Custer
|Haas Automation
|Ford
|Gene Haas
|2
|0
|Garrett Smithley
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Gary Coswell
|3
|01
|Harrison Rhodes
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Johnny Davis
|4
|1
|Elliott Sadler
|Armour 150 Years
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|5
|2
|Austin Dillon (i)
|Rheem
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|6
|3
|Ty Dillon (i)
|Nexium 24HR
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|7
|4
|Ross Chastain
|GK Services
|Chevrolet
|Gary Keller
|8
|5
|Michael Annett
|Pilot Flying J
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|9
|6
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Leidos
|Ford
|Jack Roush
|10
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|Cheney Brothers Chevrolet/Cessna
|Chevrolet
|Kelly Earnhardt-Miller
|11
|07
|Ray Black II
|Scuba Life
|Chevrolet
|Bobby Dotter
|12
|8
|Jeff Green
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod
|13
|9
|William Byron
|Liberty University
|Chevrolet
|Rick Hendrick
|14
|11
|Blake Koch
|LeafFilter Gutter Protection
|Chevrolet
|Matt Kaulig
|15
|13
|Carl Long
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Danielle Long
|16
|14
|JJ Yeley
|Superior Essex
|Toyota
|Mark Smith
|17
|16
|Ryan Reed
|Lilly Diabetes
|Ford
|Jack Roush
|18
|18
|Daniel Suarez (i)
|Juniper
|Toyota
|JD Gibbs
|19
|19
|Matt Tifft
|Wastebits
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|20
|20
|Erik Jones (i)
|Reser's American Classic
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|21
|21
|Daniel Hemric
|Blue Gate Bank
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|22
|22
|Ryan Blaney (i)
|Fitzgerald Glider Kits
|Ford
|Roger Penske
|23
|23
|Spencer Gallagher
|Allegant Airlines
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher
|24
|24
|Jeb Burton
|Estes/State Water Heaters
|Toyota
|Maria Gonzalez Hernandez
|25
|28
|Dakoda Armstrong
|WinField United
|Toyota
|James Whitener
|26
|33
|Brandon Jones
|M-D/Menards
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|27
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Rod Sieg
|28
|40
|Timmy Hill
|TBD
|Dodge
|Danielle Long
|29
|42
|Kyle Larson (i)
|ENEOS
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|30
|45
|Tommy Joe Martins
|Diamond Gusset Jeans
|Chevrolet
|Craig Martins
|31
|146
|Quin Houff
|beatincancerwithduke.org
|Chevrolet
|Rick Gdovic
|32
|48
|Brennan Poole
|DC Solar
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|33
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|RepairableVehicles.com
|Chevrolet
|Tony Clements
|34
|52
|Joey Gase
|The Racing Warehouse
|Chevrolet
|Jimmy Means
|35
|62
|Brendan Gaughan
|South Point Hotel & Casino
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|36
|74
|Mike Harmon
|TBD
|Dodge
|Mike Harmon
|37
|78
|BJ McLeod
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|BJ McLeod
|38
|89
|Morgan Shepherd
|Racing with Jesus
|Chevrolet
|Cindy Shepherd
|39
|90
|TBA
|BuckedUp Apparel
|Chevrolet
|Michelle Gosselin
|40
|93
|Jordan Anderson (i)
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Pamela Sieg
|41
|97
|Stephen Leicht
|VroomBrands
|Ford
|Fred Biagi
|42
|99
|David Starr
|Striping Technology
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod