Entry List: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300

The NASCAR XFINITY Series is back in action from Bristol Motor Speedway for the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300.

There are 42 cars on the entry list, barring any changes, meaning two teams will be sent home packing after qualifying takes place on Saturday morning from the 0.533-mile bullring.

The field is very similar to two weeks ago at TMS. However, Quin Houff is a new entry in the No. 46 Chevrolet, the points for which are owned by Precision Performance Motorsports, while Tommy Joe Martins will attempt to make his season debut with his own team, the No. 45.

The same Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series regulars are doing double duty as well, including Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson, along with Erik Jones, who will pilot the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. He also happens to be the defending winner of this race, as he wound up in Victory Lane one year ago.

The race is scheduled to go green at approximately 1:16 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1. Kevin Harvick will be in the broadcast booth with Adam Alexander and Michael Waltrip for the second time this season.