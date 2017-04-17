Entry List: Food City 500

For race eight of 36, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to its second short track this season, Bristol Motor Speedway, after a much-needed off weekend for Easter.
Thirty-nine cars are entered for Sunday’s Food City 500, meaning that all 39 have a guaranteed spot in the race, barring any entry list changes.
Some notable changes for this weekend include a new primary sponsor for Austin Dillon in New Era Cap on the No. 3 Chevrolet, Mobil 1 Annual Protection hopping aboard Danica Patrick‘s No. 10 Ford, SunnyD making an appearance on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s No. 17 Ford, Sport Clips sponsoring Erik Jones‘ No. 77 Toyota for the first time in 2017 and Nationwide back on Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s No. 88.
The Food City 500 is scheduled to go green just past 1 p.m. ET on FOX from the 0.533-mile bullring on the border of Virginia and Tennessee. The defending race winner is Carl Edwards.
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Organization
|1
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|Bass Pro Shops National Wild Turkey Federation
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Miller Lite
|Ford
|Team Penske
|3
|3
|Austin Dillon
|New Era Cap
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Jimmy John's
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|5
|Kasey Kahne
|Great Clips
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|6
|Trevor Bayne
|AdvoCare
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|7
|10
|Danica Patrick
|Mobil 1 Annual Protection
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|8
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|FedEx Freight
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|9
|13
|Ty Dillon
|GEICO
|Chevrolet
|Germain Racing
|10
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Haas-Automation Demo Days
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11
|15
|Reed Sorenson
|LowT Center
|Chevrolet
|Premium Motorsports
|12
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|SunnyD
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|13
|18
|Kyle Busch
|M&M's
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|14
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|ARRIS
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|15
|20
|Matt Kenseth
|TBD
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|21
|Ryan Blaney
|Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center
|Ford
|Wood Brothers Racing
|17
|22
|Joey Logano
|Autotrader
|Ford
|Team Penske
|18
|23
|Gray Gaulding
|SunFrog.com
|Toyota
|BK Racing
|19
|24
|Chase Elliott
|Mountain Dew/Little Caesars
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|20
|27
|Paul Menard
|Libman/Menards
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|21
|31
|Ryan Newman
|Grainger
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|22
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Cosmo Motors
|Ford
|GO FAS Racing
|23
|33
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Little Joes Autos/Curtis Key Plumbing
|Chevrolet
|Circle Sport/TMG
|24
|34
|Landon Cassill
|CSX Play It Safe
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|25
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Bush's Beans
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|26
|38
|David Ragan
|Jacob Companies
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|27
|41
|Kurt Busch
|Haas Automation/Monster Energy
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|28
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Credit One Bank
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|29
|43
|Aric Almirola
|Smithfield
|Ford
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|30
|47
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kroger ClickList
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|31
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Lowe's
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|32
|51
|Timmy Hill (i)
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Rick Ware Racing
|33
|55
|Derrike Cope
|TBD
|Toyota
|Premium Motorsports
|34
|72
|Cole Whitt
|RTIC Coolers
|Chevrolet
|TriStar Motorsports
|35
|77
|Erik Jones
|Sport Clips
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|36
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Furniture Row/Denver Mattress
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|37
|83
|Corey Lajoie
|JAS Expideted Trucking
|Toyota
|BK Racing
|38
|88
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Nationwide
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|39
|95
|Michael McDowell
|WRL General Contractors
|Chevrolet
|Leavine Family Racing
Possible winners: 2, 4, 18, 20, 22, 24,48
Definite maybes: 11, 41
Need help: 5,14,31, 88
Could surprise: 17, 21
Favorites to bring out the last caution if a certain Hendrick car needs it: 23, 32, 83, 55