Entry List: Food City 500

For race eight of 36, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to its second short track this season, Bristol Motor Speedway, after a much-needed off weekend for Easter.

Thirty-nine cars are entered for Sunday’s Food City 500, meaning that all 39 have a guaranteed spot in the race, barring any entry list changes.

Some notable changes for this weekend include a new primary sponsor for Austin Dillon in New Era Cap on the No. 3 Chevrolet, Mobil 1 Annual Protection hopping aboard Danica Patrick‘s No. 10 Ford, SunnyD making an appearance on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s No. 17 Ford, Sport Clips sponsoring Erik Jones‘ No. 77 Toyota for the first time in 2017 and Nationwide back on Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s No. 88.

The Food City 500 is scheduled to go green just past 1 p.m. ET on FOX from the 0.533-mile bullring on the border of Virginia and Tennessee. The defending race winner is Carl Edwards.