(Photo: Logan Whitton / NKP)

Entry List: Food City 500

Davey Segal April 17, 2017 Cup Series News, Davey Segal 1 Comment

For race eight of 36, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to its second short track this season, Bristol Motor Speedway, after a much-needed off weekend for Easter.

Thirty-nine cars are entered for Sunday’s Food City 500, meaning that all 39 have a guaranteed spot in the race, barring any entry list changes.

Some notable changes for this weekend include a new primary sponsor for Austin Dillon in New Era Cap on the No. 3 Chevrolet, Mobil 1 Annual Protection hopping aboard Danica Patrick‘s No. 10 Ford, SunnyD making an appearance on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.‘s No. 17 Ford, Sport Clips sponsoring Erik Jones‘ No. 77 Toyota for the first time in 2017 and Nationwide back on Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s No. 88.

The Food City 500 is scheduled to go green just past 1 p.m. ET on FOX from the 0.533-mile bullring on the border of Virginia and Tennessee. The defending race winner is Carl Edwards.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOrganization
11Jamie McMurrayBass Pro Shops National Wild Turkey FederationChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
22Brad KeselowskiMiller LiteFordTeam Penske
33Austin DillonNew Era CapChevroletRichard Childress Racing
44Kevin HarvickJimmy John'sFordStewart-Haas Racing
55Kasey KahneGreat ClipsChevroletHendrick Motorsports
66Trevor BayneAdvoCareFordRoush Fenway Racing
710Danica PatrickMobil 1 Annual ProtectionFordStewart-Haas Racing
811Denny HamlinFedEx FreightToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
913Ty DillonGEICOChevroletGermain Racing
1014Clint BowyerHaas-Automation Demo DaysFordStewart-Haas Racing
1115Reed SorensonLowT CenterChevroletPremium Motorsports
1217Ricky Stenhouse Jr.SunnyDFordRoush Fenway Racing
1318Kyle BuschM&M'sToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1419Daniel SuarezARRISToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1520Matt KensethTBDToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1621Ryan BlaneyMotorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto CenterFordWood Brothers Racing
1722Joey LoganoAutotraderFordTeam Penske
1823Gray GauldingSunFrog.comToyotaBK Racing
1924Chase ElliottMountain Dew/Little CaesarsChevroletHendrick Motorsports
2027Paul MenardLibman/MenardsChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2131Ryan NewmanGraingerChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2232Matt DiBenedettoCosmo MotorsFordGO FAS Racing
2333Jeffrey EarnhardtLittle Joes Autos/Curtis Key PlumbingChevroletCircle Sport/TMG
2434Landon CassillCSX Play It SafeFordFront Row Motorsports
2537Chris BuescherBush's BeansChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
2638David RaganJacob CompaniesFordFront Row Motorsports
2741Kurt BuschHaas Automation/Monster EnergyFordStewart-Haas Racing
2842Kyle LarsonCredit One BankChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
2943Aric AlmirolaSmithfieldFordRichard Petty Motorsports
3047AJ AllmendingerKroger ClickListChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
3148Jimmie JohnsonLowe'sChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3251Timmy Hill (i)TBDChevroletRick Ware Racing
3355Derrike CopeTBDToyotaPremium Motorsports
3472Cole WhittRTIC CoolersChevroletTriStar Motorsports
3577Erik JonesSport ClipsToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3678Martin Truex Jr.Furniture Row/Denver MattressToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3783Corey LajoieJAS Expideted TruckingToyotaBK Racing
3888Dale Earnhardt Jr.NationwideChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3995Michael McDowellWRL General ContractorsChevroletLeavine Family Racing

About Davey Segal

Davey currently serves as the Monday news writer for Fronstretch. He is also currently a junior journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. who has an extreme passion for sports. He has been following the sport of NASCAR since the 2002 season when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for MSU's Impact Sports department.

One comment

  1. DoninAjax
    April 17, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    Possible winners: 2, 4, 18, 20, 22, 24,48

    Definite maybes: 11, 41

    Need help: 5,14,31, 88

    Could surprise: 17, 21

    Favorites to bring out the last caution if a certain Hendrick car needs it: 23, 32, 83, 55

    Reply

