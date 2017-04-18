Frontstretch 5: NASCAR Moments to Make You Laugh Out Loud

1. Let’s start this off with some butt cheeks. Here, Tony Stewart walks up behind Kevin Harvick during a rain delay at Darlington back in 2006 and grabs him in the tuchis. You hear a “woo” sound, then a burst of laughter. Stewart looks hilarious here. –Phil Allaway

2. Any Ward Burton moment ever. Ward was truly one of the funniest characters NASCAR has ever seen. NASCAR needs another Ward Burton. –Michael Massie

3. How about the time when Jimmy Spencer had a slip of the tongue on NASCAR Victory Lane, and Jimmie Johnson backs in the bus and throws him under. This video version isn’t great, but you can clearly hear the question Spencer accidentally asks. And while Johnson knew what he meant and could have answered it like nothing happened, he didn’t. –Amy Henderson

4. It has to be the big orange. –Toni Montgomery

5. John Wes Townley vs. Spencer Gallagher. The lamest fight, not only in NASCAR history, but maybe the history of the world. Cale Yarborough could beat these two right now, at 78 years old, with a blindfold and his arms tied around his back. –Michael Massie