The 10: Power Rankings Of The Best Drivers To Never Win A Cup Race

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is undoubtedly the pinnacle of stock car racing. Every driver who has made even one start dreams of scoring a win. It’s an exclusive club, with only 186 members as of the start of the 2017 season. The best beating the best when they are at their best. But what about the rest?

For every one of those 186 winners, there are dozens who finished out their time behind the wheel without a single Cup trophy. The reasons why are varied. However, there are many drivers whose lack of a win defies logic. Maybe they never had the best equipment in Cup. Maybe their luck was downright pitiful. Maybe they needed just one little break that never came.

So here’s my personal thoughts on the best of the almost, should-have, would-have, near miss, and hard luck drivers and where they rank in comparison to the others in that category. Take a gander for yourself. See if you agree or if you feel I’m destined to join them as another one who could never quite get it right.

How the Rankings Are Calculated: This week, unlike others, is merely the view of the author Frank Velat. He compiled a list of the top drivers who never reached victory lane in the premier division of NASCAR. Then, he factored in things like success in other series, quality of equipment and personnel, performance of other drivers in that ride, and more. Throw in a reason why they should’ve won, a reason why they didn’t and the closest they came to victory and there you have it. The 10 best drivers to never win a Cup race.