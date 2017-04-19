Joe Gibbs Racing Announces Primary Sponsor Circle K for Matt Kenseth

In a much anticipated announcement on Wednesday, Joe Gibbs Racing revealed a new sponsor for driver Matt Kenseth and the No. 20 Toyota team. Circle K, one of the nation’s largest convenience and fuel retailers, will make the leap into the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for the first time in the primary sponsorship role.

The agreement lands Circle K the primary sponsor role in six races this season, including the first Richmond event, The spring Talladega race and the always exciting fall Phoenix race. In events where Circle K are not acting as the primary sponsor, they will hold an associate sponsor role.

“This is an exciting day for us at Joe Gibbs Racing and really for our sport,” Joe Gibbs said in the release. “Circle K is growing rapidly across the country and it’s a thrill for us to have them as a primary sponsor for Matt and the No. 20 team. We’re looking forward to developing our partnership with them.”

Kenseth, who joked about being happy to still have a ride in the press conference, is pleased to have a new sponsor in the fold.

“It’s always great to be able to welcome a new primary sponsor to the sport,” Kenseth said. “I’m excited to welcome Circle K to JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing) on our No. 20 Camry this season, and look forward to representing them. They are a growing company, with locations all over the country, so it’s a great fit to have them involved in the sport.”

Alex Miller, the Senior Vice-President of Global Fuels at Circle K stated in the announcement.

“With the launch of our new global Circle K brand, our team is always on the lookout for ways to connect more and more with its community,” Miller stated. “We feel this partnership is a great fit for us.”

By growing our presence in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with our company’s first primary sponsorship in the sport aboard the No. 20 Toyota Camry with Matt Kenseth, we aim to continue to position ourselves as the preferred destination for fuel and convenience. We are quite proud to be partnering up with the Joe Gibbs Racing team and truly believe this is the beginning of a long and strong collaboration.”

Kenseth has driven for JGR since the beginning of 2012. With 14 wins, 46 top five and 84 top 10 finishes, Kenseth has never missed NASCAR’s Championship Playoffs while with the Toyota backed team. However, he currently sits 22nd in the point standings after a tough start to the 2017 season.