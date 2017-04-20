Mello Yello to Sponsor Darrell Wallace Jr.

A familiar sponsor will reunite with NASCAR when the XFINITY Series takes to Richmond International Raceway on Saturday, April 29.

Mello Yello, the sponsor that became synonymous with the sport through the 1990 film Days of Thunder and subsequent sponsorships in the 1990s, will adorn the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford driven by Darrell Wallace Jr. when the tour visits RIR’s spring race.

The paint scheme was unveiled at the RFR race shop on Thursday, April 20 and streamed on the team’s Facebook page.

While the paint scheme will look nothing like the paint scheme used by Tom Cruise’ Cole Trickle in the film, it is sure to bring a whirl of nostalgia to longtime fans.

Kyle Petty, who was sponsored by the soda from 1991 to 1994, was on hand to announce the sponsorship with Wallace. RFR posted a picture of the two posing with the car on its Twitter account.

Petty enjoyed some of the best years of his career with Mello Yello on the hood of his No. 42 for Felix Sabates. Petty won four of his eight career wins during that time and finished a career-high fifth in the final point standings in 1992 and 1993.

The last time Mello Yello was featured as the primary sponsor in NASCAR was in 2015, when Kyle Larson’s No. 42 paid tribute to Petty during Darlington Raceway’s original throwback weekend.

Wallace took to his Twitter account to show off his new paint scheme with a clever pun.

Here's "MY" Mello Yello car for @RIRInsider! So sick!🤘 pic.twitter.com/OsrDRGjQQf — Darrell Wallace Jr (@BubbaWallace) April 20, 2017

For now, it appears that the Mello Yello deal is a one-race agreement. Wallace said on NBCSN’s NASCAR America on April 18 that he only had enough sponsorship through the race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.