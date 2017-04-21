Justin Allgaier Leads XFINITY Bristol Practice

With a topsy-turvy schedule for NASCAR’s action at Bristol Motor Speedway, the day wasn’t all bad for Justin Allgaier, as the No. 7 driver led the way in lone practice for the XFINITY Series.

At a lap time of 15.422 seconds (124.420 mph) Allgaier beat second-place Erik Jones by 0.087 for the top spot.

Kyle Larson, who will start from pole in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, was third quickest followed by Ryan Blaney and Austin Dillon the top five.

The presence of Cup Series talent dominated five of the top six spots, as Allgaier was the only series regular in the top dozen.

With rain taking its toll on the Bristol surface, the limited track time led to crowded conditions on the track. With the added VHT substance on the inside groove of the half-mile, most drivers turned their best laps from the inside lane.

Ty Dillon ended sixth quick with Brandon Jones, Darrell Wallace Jr., Brennan Poole and Cole Custer completing the top 10.

