Home / News / Justin Allgaier Leads XFINITY Bristol Practice
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade NKP)

Justin Allgaier Leads XFINITY Bristol Practice

Zach Catanzareti April 21, 2017 News, XFINITY, XFINITY News Leave a comment

With a topsy-turvy schedule for NASCAR’s action at Bristol Motor Speedway, the day wasn’t all bad for Justin Allgaier, as the No. 7 driver led the way in lone practice for the XFINITY Series.

At a lap time of 15.422 seconds (124.420 mph) Allgaier beat second-place Erik Jones by 0.087 for the top spot.

Kyle Larson, who will start from pole in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, was third quickest followed by Ryan Blaney and Austin Dillon the top five.

The presence of Cup Series talent dominated five of the top six spots, as Allgaier was the only series regular in the top dozen.

With rain taking its toll on the Bristol surface, the limited track time led to crowded conditions on the track. With the added VHT substance on the inside groove of the half-mile, most drivers turned their best laps from the inside lane.

Ty Dillon ended sixth quick with Brandon Jones, Darrell Wallace Jr., Brennan Poole and Cole Custer completing the top 10.

Click here for full practice results.

Tags

About Zach Catanzareti

Check Also

Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Bank of America 500 Moves to Sunday Afternoon

The operators at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be able to cut back on the electric …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.