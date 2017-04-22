2017 Frontstretch Cup: Food City 500 Predictions

Welcome to our tenth year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring

+5 – Win

+3 – 2nd-5th

+1 – 6th-10th

0 – 11th-20th

-1 – 21st-30th

-2 – 31st-36th

-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Food City 500

Amy Henderson: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Kyle Busch

Corey Brewer: Stage 1: Chase Elliott, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Erik Jones

Dan Greene: Stage 1: Chase Elliott, Stage 2: Clint Bowyer, Race Winner: Ryan Blaney

Mark Howell: Stage 1: Kyle Busch, Stage 2: Kevin Harvick, Race Winner: Kyle Busch

Dustin Albino: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski Stage 2: Joey Logano Race winner: Matt Kenseth

Clayton Caldwell: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Brad Keselowski, Winner: Kyle Busch

Huston Ladner: Chase Elliott, Stage 2: Joey Logano, Race Winner: Clint Bowyer

Frank Velat: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race winner: Kyle Busch

Michael Massie: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Ryan Blaney

Vito Pugliese: Stage 1: Ryan Blaney, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Kyle Busch

Bryan Gable: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Joey Logano

Joseph Wolkin: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski Stage 2: Chase Elliott Race Winner: Matt Kenseth

Greg Davis: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Brad Kesolowski, Race Winner: Brad Kesolowski

Jeff Wolfe: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Joey Logano, Race Winner: Denny Hamlin

Davey Segal: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Kyle Busch

Matteo Marcheschi: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Jimmie Johnson

Michael Finley: Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Stage 2: Brad Keselowski, Race winner: David Ragan (thanks to a rain-out)



Results: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Winner Pick Finish Points John Douglas Kyle Larson Brad Keselowski Kyle Larson 2nd 3 Dan Greene Kevin Harvick Martin Truex, Jr. Kevin Harvck 4th 3 Corey Brewer Kevin Harvick Joey Logano Kevin Harvick 4th 3 Frank Velat Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski Kevin Harvick 4th 3 Greg Davis Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick 4th 3 Vito Pugliese Kevin Harvick Ryan Blaney Brad Keselowski 6th 2 Amy Henderson Joey Logano Jimmie Johnson Brad Keselowski 6th 1 Clayton Caldwell Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski 6th 1 Davey Segal Kevin Harvick Joey Logano Brad Keselowski 6th 1 Dustin Albino Kevin Harvick Joey Logano Marti Truex, Jr. 8th 1 Mark Howell Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski Clint Bowyer 11th 0 Huston Ladner Kevin Harvick Ryan Blaney Kyle Busch 15h 1 Jeff Wolfe Ryan Blaney Joey Logano Kyle Busch 15th 1 Michael Massie Kevin Harvick Joey Logano Kyle Busch 15th 0 Matteo Marcheschi Kevin Harvick Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch 15th 0

Standings