2017 Frontstretch Cup: Food City 500 Predictions

April 22, 2017

Welcome to our tenth year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff?  Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race.  We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct.  Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Food City 500
Amy Henderson: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Kyle Busch
Corey Brewer:  Stage 1: Chase Elliott, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Erik Jones
Dan Greene: Stage 1:  Chase Elliott, Stage 2:  Clint Bowyer, Race Winner:  Ryan Blaney
Mark Howell: Stage 1:  Kyle Busch, Stage 2:  Kevin Harvick, Race Winner:  Kyle Busch
Dustin Albino: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski Stage 2: Joey Logano Race winner: Matt Kenseth
Clayton Caldwell: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Brad  Keselowski, Winner: Kyle Busch
Huston Ladner: Chase Elliott, Stage 2:  Joey Logano, Race Winner:  Clint Bowyer
Frank Velat: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race winner: Kyle Busch
Michael Massie: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Ryan Blaney
Vito Pugliese: Stage 1: Ryan Blaney, Stage 2: Kyle Busch,  Race Winner: Kyle Busch
Bryan Gable:  Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Joey Logano
Joseph Wolkin: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski Stage 2: Chase Elliott Race Winner: Matt Kenseth
Greg Davis: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Brad Kesolowski, Race Winner: Brad Kesolowski 
Jeff Wolfe: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Joey Logano, Race Winner: Denny Hamlin
Davey Segal: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Kyle Busch
Matteo Marcheschi: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Jimmie Johnson
Michael Finley: Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Stage 2: Brad Keselowski, Race winner: David Ragan (thanks to a rain-out)

Results: O’Reilly Auto Parts  500

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race WinnerWinner Pick FinishPoints
John DouglasKyle LarsonBrad KeselowskiKyle Larson2nd3
Dan GreeneKevin HarvickMartin Truex, Jr.Kevin Harvck4th3
Corey BrewerKevin HarvickJoey LoganoKevin Harvick4th3
Frank VelatKevin HarvickBrad KeselowskiKevin Harvick4th3
Greg DavisKevin HarvickKevin HarvickKevin Harvick4th3
Vito PuglieseKevin HarvickRyan BlaneyBrad Keselowski6th2
Amy Henderson Joey LoganoJimmie JohnsonBrad Keselowski6th1
Clayton CaldwellKevin HarvickKevin HarvickBrad Keselowski6th1
Davey SegalKevin HarvickJoey LoganoBrad Keselowski6th1
Dustin AlbinoKevin HarvickJoey LoganoMarti Truex, Jr.8th1
Mark HowellKevin HarvickBrad KeselowskiClint Bowyer11th0
Huston LadnerKevin HarvickRyan BlaneyKyle Busch15h1
Jeff WolfeRyan Blaney Joey LoganoKyle Busch15th1
Michael MassieKevin HarvickJoey LoganoKyle Busch15th0
Matteo MarcheschiKevin HarvickKevin HarvickKyle Busch15th0

 

Standings

 WriterPointsBehindStartsWinsTop 5Top 10
Mark Howell167055
Clayton Caldwell167125
Corey Brewer15-17036
Dustin Albino14-27135
Amy Henderson13-37045
Jeff Wolfe12-47233
Frank Velat12-47134
John Douglas11-55033
Michael Massie10-67024
Davey Segal10-67135
Huston Ladner9-77123
Vito Pugliese8-86112
Bryan Gable7-96014
Dan Greene5-115023
Michael Finley4-122011
Greg Davis4-125023
Joseph Wolkin1-154011
Phil Allaway0-161000
Tom Bowles0-161000
Matteo Marcheschi0-161000
Zach Catanzareti-1-171000
Danny Peters-3-191000

 

 

