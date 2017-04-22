2017 Frontstretch Cup: Food City 500 Predictions

Welcome to our tenth year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!
How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:
Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th
This week’s predictions: Food City 500
Amy Henderson: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Kyle Busch
Corey Brewer: Stage 1: Chase Elliott, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Erik Jones
Dan Greene: Stage 1: Chase Elliott, Stage 2: Clint Bowyer, Race Winner: Ryan Blaney
Mark Howell: Stage 1: Kyle Busch, Stage 2: Kevin Harvick, Race Winner: Kyle Busch
Dustin Albino: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski Stage 2: Joey Logano Race winner: Matt Kenseth
Clayton Caldwell: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Brad Keselowski, Winner: Kyle Busch
Huston Ladner: Chase Elliott, Stage 2: Joey Logano, Race Winner: Clint Bowyer
Frank Velat: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race winner: Kyle Busch
Michael Massie: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Ryan Blaney
Vito Pugliese: Stage 1: Ryan Blaney, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Kyle Busch
Bryan Gable: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Joey Logano
Joseph Wolkin: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski Stage 2: Chase Elliott Race Winner: Matt Kenseth
Greg Davis: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Brad Kesolowski, Race Winner: Brad Kesolowski
Jeff Wolfe: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Joey Logano, Race Winner: Denny Hamlin
Davey Segal: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Kyle Busch
Matteo Marcheschi: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Jimmie Johnson
Michael Finley: Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Stage 2: Brad Keselowski, Race winner: David Ragan (thanks to a rain-out)
Results: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Winner Pick Finish
|Points
|John Douglas
|Kyle Larson
|Brad Keselowski
|Kyle Larson
|2nd
|3
|Dan Greene
|Kevin Harvick
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kevin Harvck
|4th
|3
|Corey Brewer
|Kevin Harvick
|Joey Logano
|Kevin Harvick
|4th
|3
|Frank Velat
|Kevin Harvick
|Brad Keselowski
|Kevin Harvick
|4th
|3
|Greg Davis
|Kevin Harvick
|Kevin Harvick
|Kevin Harvick
|4th
|3
|Vito Pugliese
|Kevin Harvick
|Ryan Blaney
|Brad Keselowski
|6th
|2
|Amy Henderson
|Joey Logano
|Jimmie Johnson
|Brad Keselowski
|6th
|1
|Clayton Caldwell
|Kevin Harvick
|Kevin Harvick
|Brad Keselowski
|6th
|1
|Davey Segal
|Kevin Harvick
|Joey Logano
|Brad Keselowski
|6th
|1
|Dustin Albino
|Kevin Harvick
|Joey Logano
|Marti Truex, Jr.
|8th
|1
|Mark Howell
|Kevin Harvick
|Brad Keselowski
|Clint Bowyer
|11th
|0
|Huston Ladner
|Kevin Harvick
|Ryan Blaney
|Kyle Busch
|15h
|1
|Jeff Wolfe
|Ryan Blaney
|Joey Logano
|Kyle Busch
|15th
|1
|Michael Massie
|Kevin Harvick
|Joey Logano
|Kyle Busch
|15th
|0
|Matteo Marcheschi
|Kevin Harvick
|Kevin Harvick
|Kyle Busch
|15th
|0
Standings
|Writer
|Points
|Behind
|Starts
|Wins
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Mark Howell
|16
|—
|7
|0
|5
|5
|Clayton Caldwell
|16
|—
|7
|1
|2
|5
|Corey Brewer
|15
|-1
|7
|0
|3
|6
|Dustin Albino
|14
|-2
|7
|1
|3
|5
|Amy Henderson
|13
|-3
|7
|0
|4
|5
|Jeff Wolfe
|12
|-4
|7
|2
|3
|3
|Frank Velat
|12
|-4
|7
|1
|3
|4
|John Douglas
|11
|-5
|5
|0
|3
|3
|Michael Massie
|10
|-6
|7
|0
|2
|4
|Davey Segal
|10
|-6
|7
|1
|3
|5
|Huston Ladner
|9
|-7
|7
|1
|2
|3
|Vito Pugliese
|8
|-8
|6
|1
|1
|2
|Bryan Gable
|7
|-9
|6
|0
|1
|4
|Dan Greene
|5
|-11
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Michael Finley
|4
|-12
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Greg Davis
|4
|-12
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Joseph Wolkin
|1
|-15
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Phil Allaway
|0
|-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tom Bowles
|0
|-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Matteo Marcheschi
|0
|-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Catanzareti
|-1
|-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Danny Peters
|-3
|-19
|1
|0
|0
|0