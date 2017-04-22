Kyle Busch Leads Bristol Happy Hour

Toyota has swept the practices at Bristol Motor Speedway.

After rookie Erik Jones won first practice in Friday, Kyle Busch has now topped both Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Saturday in his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

With a lap time of 14.925 seconds (128.563 mph) he topped teammate Daniel Suarez by 0.035 to be happiest in happy hour.

Behind Suarez, a trio of Hendrick Motorsports driver Kasey Kahne, Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson complete the top five.

Like the first two sessions this weekend, somebody ran into problems. This time, it was Chris Buescher, who popped his left-rear corner panel into the Turn 4 wall in the opening moments. The No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing team will go to a back-up machine for Sunday’s Food City 500.

Another issue this session was rain, as it hit for the first time about halfway through the 55-minute run. Fortunately for the teams, it lasted only a few minutes and they were back on track.

Kyle Larson and others continued to work in the outside lane, showing marked improvement, literally, by laying rubber down on that patch of pavement.

Erik Jones finished sixth quick with Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. the top 10.

Back to Landon Cassill’s 15.023 time, the top 13 drivers were only 0.098 apart.

