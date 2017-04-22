Home / Huston Ladner / Will Power Claims Pole for Grand Prix of Alabama
Photo by: Joe Skibinski - IndyCar
Will Power celebrates after earning the pole at the GP of Alabama (Photo by: Joe Skibinski - IndyCar)

Will Power Claims Pole for Grand Prix of Alabama

Huston Ladner April 22, 2017 Huston Ladner, IndyCar, IndyCar News, News Leave a comment

Will Power sped to the pole position for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park.

Power, with a time of 1:06:961, bested his teammate Helio Castroneves, 1:07:143  to earn the top spot to begin the race.  It is his fourth pole at the 2.3 mile, 17-turn track, and is 46th overall.

Simon Pagenaud follows his two Team Penske teammates and starts third, while Scott Dixon will roll out fourth.

The Fast Six qualifying session was dominated by the three Penske drivers who battled it out, showing signs that the perceived weakness surrounding their Chevrolet engines may be a mirage.  Honda had been off to a strong start to the season but after multiple engine failures at the Grand Prix of Long Beach may have dialed back the power a little bit.

The defending race winner, Josef Newgarden, who made the switch to Penske this season will start the race in seventh.

One surprising aspect of qualifying was that Marco Andretti failed to advance past the first round, a mystifying turn of fortune as the driver held the top position on the speed charts after practice on Friday.

The Grand Prix of Alabama will take place on Sunday, April 23, and can be seen on NBCSN beginning at 3 p.m. EST.

Full Qualifying Results:
1. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 01:06.9614 (123.653)
2. (3) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 01:07.1429 (123.319)
3. (1) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 01:07.3817 (122.882)
4. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 01:07.5817 (122.518)
5. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 01:07.6851 (122.331)
6. (5) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 01:07.8710 (121.996)
7. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 01:07.5941 (122.496)
8. (7) Mikhail Aleshin, Honda, 01:07.9467 (121.860)
9. (8) Max Chilton, Honda, 01:07.9788 (121.803)
10. (10) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 01:08.0305 (121.710)
11. (19) Ed Jones, Honda, 01:08.2034 (121.402)
12. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Honda, 01:08.2726 (121.279)
13. (27) Marco Andretti, Honda, 01:07.5405 (122.593)
14. (26) Takuma Sato, Honda, 01:07.6928 (122.317)
15. (83) Charlie Kimball, Honda, 01:07.7033 (122.298)
16. (14) Carlos Munoz, Chevrolet, 01:07.7007 (122.303)
17. (20) Spencer Pigot, Chevrolet, 01:07.9211 (121.906)
18. (98) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 01:07.7483 (122.217)
19. (21) Zach Veach, Chevrolet, 01:08.4681 (120.932)
20. (4) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 01:08.0104 (121.746)
21. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 01:08.0499 (121.675)

About Huston Ladner

Huston Ladner
Promoted to editor this season, Huston works through some of the site’s biggest columns while writing one of his own: Happiness Is… (Fridays). “Stranded” on the islands of Hawaii, the aspiring college professor also helps anchor our IndyCar and Formula One racing coverage while coordinating Pace Laps, our multi-series news update (Mondays) each week.

Check Also

Kyle Busch Leads Saturday Morning Cup Practice at Bristol

Kyle Busch led the way in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice Saturday at Bristol …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.