Bristol Cup Race Postponed to Monday

The Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway has been postponed due to rain.

The eighth race of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will be run on Monday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. Kyle Larson will start from pole.

The threat of rain was dominant throughout the entire weekend, as the half-mile was drenched with rain throughout Friday, which cancelled qualifying for Cup and the K&N Pro Series East.

Saturday was fairly dry, with the XFINITY race running the full distance while the K&N East race was called after only 70 laps.

Sunday, however, was a monsoon from the start and will stand as the first Monday race of the 2017 season. It is forecasted to be only a 15 percent chance of rain on Monday and there will be a competition caution on Lap 60.