Daniel Morad to Join CRP Racing for PWC Sprint-X Races

On Monday morning, CRP Racing announced that 27-year old Canadian racer Daniel Morad will join the team for Pirelli World Challenge’s Sprint-X events starting this weekend at VIRginia International Raceway. He will race in the Pro-Pro division of GT as a teammate to full-time driver Ryan Dalziel in the No. 2 DeVilBiss-sponsored Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Morad is quite excited about joining CRP Racing.

“I am really happy to join CRP for the 2017 SprintX Championship,” Morad said in a press release. “There were a lot of top drivers in the mix for the seat so it is a real honor to have been chosen to pursue this exciting challenge. The past 12 months have been career changing, and I really appreciate the opportunity from Nick Short and the whole team.”

Morad is the defending champion of IMSA Porsche GT3 Challenge Cup Canada and won the IMSA Porsche GT3 North American Cup last year as well. This year, Morad was part of the driving lineup that won GT Daytona class in this year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona with Alegra Motorsports. It was only Morad’s second career start in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and first in the GT Daytona class.

With no schedule conflicts between the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and Pirelli World Challenge in 2017, it is very easy for IMSA racers to join PWC for the Sprint-X races. Other IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship drivers that will be in action in Sprint-X at VIR include Laurens Vanthoor, Jordan and Ricky Taylor, Michael Shank Racing’s endurance drivers Tom Dyer and Mark Wilkins, Mike Skeen and Jörg Bergmeister.

Morad has not driven the Mercedes at all. His first taste of the Mercedes V8 will be during a Promoter Test Day at VIR on Wednesday.