Kyle Busch: ‘If You Want Racing, You Need Tires That Last’

Zach Catanzareti April 24, 2017

Tires have been quite a problem for Kyle Busch at Bristol Motor Speedway.

After blowing multiple Goodyear tires one year ago, the issue continued into Monday’s Food City 500 when Busch cut two tires in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota.

Short with words, Busch said you need to have good rubber if you are able to race on a multi-groove racetrack.

“I thought it was great. It was racing. It was bottom, top,” Busch said. “I just really have no idea why the fastest car out there keeps blowing tires. We were coming through the field twice and if people want to see racing and people coming from the back to the front, you have to have tires that can last.”

Busch came into Monday seventh in driver points.

