Entry List: Toyota Owners 400

This weekend, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to the second short track in as many weeks for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway.

The 3/4-mile D-shaped oval will play host to 38 of NASCAR’s best (barring any entry list changes) on Sunday afternoon, with the green flag at approximately 2:14 p.m. ET).

Carl Edwards is the defending winner of the race, as he used the bump-and-run on teammate Kyle Busch on the final lap.

Notable changes to this week’s entry list include the subtraction of Derrike Cope‘s No. 55. Other than Cope, all drivers and teams remain the same from last week’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Many new sponsors are on board for this weekend. They include Detroit Genuine Parts with Brad Keselowski, Busch Light with Kevin Harvick, Code 3 Associates with Danica Patrick, Fifth Third with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Okuma with Ryan Newman, among others.

The race can be seen on FOX (coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET) and heard on MRN.