Entry List: Toyota Owners 400

This weekend, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to the second short track in as many weeks for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway.
The 3/4-mile D-shaped oval will play host to 38 of NASCAR’s best (barring any entry list changes) on Sunday afternoon, with the green flag at approximately 2:14 p.m. ET).
Carl Edwards is the defending winner of the race, as he used the bump-and-run on teammate Kyle Busch on the final lap.
Notable changes to this week’s entry list include the subtraction of Derrike Cope‘s No. 55. Other than Cope, all drivers and teams remain the same from last week’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Many new sponsors are on board for this weekend. They include Detroit Genuine Parts with Brad Keselowski, Busch Light with Kevin Harvick, Code 3 Associates with Danica Patrick, Fifth Third with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Okuma with Ryan Newman, among others.
The race can be seen on FOX (coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET) and heard on MRN.
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Organization
|1
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|GearWrench
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|2
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Detroit Genuine Parts
|Ford
|Team Penske
|3
|3
|Austin Dillon
|AAA
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|4
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Busch Light
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5
|5
|Kasey Kahne
|AARP Drive to End Hunger
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6
|6
|Trevor Bayne
|AdvoCare
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|7
|10
|Danica Patrick
|Code 3 Associates
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|8
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|FedEx Ground
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|9
|13
|Ty Dillon
|GEICO
|Chevrolet
|Germain Racing
|10
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Haas-Automation Demo Days
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11
|15
|Reed Sorenson
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Premium Motorsports
|12
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Fifth Third
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|13
|18
|Kyle Busch
|M&M's
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|14
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|ARRIS
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|15
|20
|Matt Kenseth
|DEWALT Flexvolt
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|16
|21
|Ryan Blaney
|Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center
|Ford
|Wood Brothers Racing
|17
|22
|Joey Logano
|Shell Pennzoil
|Ford
|Team Penske
|18
|23
|Gray Gaulding
|sweetfrog
|Toyota
|BK Racing
|19
|24
|Chase Elliott
|NAPA Brakes
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|20
|27
|Paul Menard
|Rockstar Energy/Menards
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|21
|31
|Ryan Newman
|Okuma
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|22
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|EJ Wade Construction
|Ford
|GO FAS Racing
|23
|33
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Towne Bank
|Chevrolet
|Circle Sport/TMG
|24
|34
|Landon Cassill
|The Pete Store
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|25
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Kingsford
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|26
|38
|David Ragan
|Camping World/Good Sam
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|27
|41
|Kurt Busch
|Mobil 1 Annual Protection
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|28
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Credit One Bank
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|29
|43
|Aric Almirola
|Smithfield
|Ford
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|30
|47
|AJ Allmendinger
|Kroger ClickList
|Chevrolet
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|31
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Lowe's
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|32
|51
|Timmy Hill (i)
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Rick Ware Racing
|33
|72
|Cole Whitt
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|TriStar Motorsports
|34
|77
|Erik Jones
|GameStop/Prey
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|35
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Boats
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|36
|83
|Corey Lajoie
|E.J. Wade Construction
|Toyota
|BK Racing
|37
|88
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Nationwide
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|38
|95
|Michael McDowell
|WRL General Contractors
|Chevrolet
|Leavine Family Racing