Entry List: Toyota Owners 400

This weekend, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to the second short track in as many weeks for the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond International Raceway.

The 3/4-mile D-shaped oval will play host to 38 of NASCAR’s best (barring any entry list changes) on Sunday afternoon, with the green flag at approximately 2:14 p.m. ET).

Carl Edwards is the defending winner of the race, as he used the bump-and-run on teammate Kyle Busch on the final lap.

Notable changes to this week’s entry list include the subtraction of Derrike Cope‘s No. 55. Other than Cope, all drivers and teams remain the same from last week’s Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Many new sponsors are on board for this weekend. They include Detroit Genuine Parts with Brad Keselowski, Busch Light with Kevin Harvick, Code 3 Associates with Danica Patrick, Fifth Third with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Okuma with Ryan Newman, among others.

The race can be seen on FOX (coverage beginning at 2 p.m. ET) and heard on MRN.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOrganization
11Jamie McMurrayGearWrenchChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
22Brad KeselowskiDetroit Genuine PartsFordTeam Penske
33Austin DillonAAAChevroletRichard Childress Racing
44Kevin HarvickBusch LightFordStewart-Haas Racing
55Kasey KahneAARP Drive to End HungerChevroletHendrick Motorsports
66Trevor BayneAdvoCareFordRoush Fenway Racing
710Danica PatrickCode 3 AssociatesFordStewart-Haas Racing
811Denny HamlinFedEx GroundToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
913Ty DillonGEICOChevroletGermain Racing
1014Clint BowyerHaas-Automation Demo DaysFordStewart-Haas Racing
1115Reed SorensonTBDChevroletPremium Motorsports
1217Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Fifth ThirdFordRoush Fenway Racing
1318Kyle BuschM&M'sToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1419Daniel SuarezARRISToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1520Matt KensethDEWALT FlexvoltToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1621Ryan BlaneyMotorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto CenterFordWood Brothers Racing
1722Joey LoganoShell PennzoilFordTeam Penske
1823Gray GauldingsweetfrogToyotaBK Racing
1924Chase ElliottNAPA BrakesChevroletHendrick Motorsports
2027Paul MenardRockstar Energy/MenardsChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2131Ryan NewmanOkumaChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2232Matt DiBenedettoEJ Wade ConstructionFordGO FAS Racing
2333Jeffrey EarnhardtTowne BankChevroletCircle Sport/TMG
2434Landon CassillThe Pete StoreFordFront Row Motorsports
2537Chris BuescherKingsfordChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
2638David RaganCamping World/Good SamFordFront Row Motorsports
2741Kurt BuschMobil 1 Annual ProtectionFordStewart-Haas Racing
2842Kyle LarsonCredit One BankChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
2943Aric AlmirolaSmithfieldFordRichard Petty Motorsports
3047AJ AllmendingerKroger ClickListChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
3148Jimmie JohnsonLowe'sChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3251Timmy Hill (i)TBDChevroletRick Ware Racing
3372Cole WhittTBDChevroletTriStar Motorsports
3477Erik JonesGameStop/PreyToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3578Martin Truex Jr.Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER BoatsToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3683Corey LajoieE.J. Wade ConstructionToyotaBK Racing
3788Dale Earnhardt Jr.NationwideChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3895Michael McDowellWRL General ContractorsChevroletLeavine Family Racing

