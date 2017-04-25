Entry List: ToyotaCare 250

The NASCAR XFINITY Series heads north to Richmond International Raceway for the ToyotaCare 250 after a weekend of beating and banging at Bristol Motor Speedway.
42 cars are on the entry list, meaning there will be two drivers and teams sent home packing after qualifying occurs on Saturday morning, barring any entry list changes.
The race will be the second short-track race in a row for the NXS and the first at the 3/4-mile d-shaped oval this season. Erik Jones will not participate in the series this upcoming weekend, as he will focus on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event in his No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota.
Jones won the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 from BMS last weekend for the second consecutive year, but Kyle Benjamin will make his XFINITY series debut in the No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing.
Although Jones will not be in the field, a few other MENCS cup regulars will be. They include Austin and Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson. Jordan Anderson (NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular) will also take part in the event for RSS Racing behind the wheel of the No. 93 Chevrolet.
Some other notable changes for this weekend include Darrell Wallace Jr.’s new sponsorship of Mello Yellow on the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford, Golden Corral hopping aboard Elliott Sadler’s No. 1 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports and Donate Life Virginia partnering with Joey Gase’s No. 52 Chevrolet. Casey Mears will also race for Biagi DenBeste Motorsports in the No. 98 Geico Military Ford.
The ToyotaCare 25o is scheduled to go green on Saturday, March 31, 2017 at approximately 1:16 p.m. E.T. from Richmond, Virginia. Television coverage can be found on Fox Sports 1.
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Owner
|1
|00
|Cole Custer
|Haas Automation
|Ford
|Gene Haas
|2
|0
|Garrett Smithley
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Gary Coswell
|3
|01
|Harrison Rhodes
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Johnny Davis
|4
|1
|Elliott Sadler
|Golden Corral
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|5
|2
|Austin Dillon (i)
|Rheem
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|6
|3
|Ty Dillon (i)
|Red Kap/Prudential Overall Supply
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|7
|4
|Ross Chastain
|Florida Watermelon Association
|Chevrolet
|Gary Keller
|8
|5
|Michael Annett
|Pilot Flying J
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|9
|6
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Mello Yello
|Ford
|Jack Roush
|10
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|BRANDT
|Chevrolet
|Kelly Earnhardt-Miller
|11
|07
|Ray Black II
|GlobalHBOT.com
|Chevrolet
|Bobby Dotter
|12
|8
|Matt Mills
|Thompson Electric
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod
|13
|9
|William Byron
|Liberty University
|Chevrolet
|Rick Hendrick
|14
|11
|Blake Koch
|LeafFilter Gutter Protection
|Chevrolet
|Matt Kaulig
|15
|13
|Carl Long
|TBD
|Dodge
|Danielle Long
|16
|14
|JJ Yeley
|Superior Essex
|Toyota
|Mark Smith
|17
|16
|Ryan Reed
|Lilly Diabetes
|Ford
|Jack Roush
|18
|18
|Daniel Suarez (i)
|Juniper
|Toyota
|JD Gibbs
|19
|19
|Matt Tifft
|Wastebits
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|20
|20
|Kyle Benjamin
|ToyotaCare
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|21
|21
|Daniel Hemric
|Blue Gate Bank
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|22
|22
|Ryan Blaney (i)
|Discount Tire
|Ford
|Roger Penske
|23
|23
|Spencer Gallagher
|Allegant Airlines
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher
|24
|24
|Dylan Lupton
|Nut Up
|Toyota
|Maria Gonzalez Hernandez
|25
|28
|Dakoda Armstrong
|JGL Racing
|Toyota
|James Whitener
|26
|33
|Brandon Jones
|Hope For The Warriors
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|27
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Rod Sieg
|28
|40
|Timmy Hill
|TBD
|Dodge
|Danielle Long
|29
|42
|Kyle Larson (i)
|Credit One Bank
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|30
|45
|Tommy Joe Martins
|Diamond Gusset Jeans
|Chevrolet
|Craig Martins
|31
|46
|Quin Houff
|beatincancerwithduke.org
|Chevrolet
|Rick Gdovic
|32
|48
|Brennan Poole
|DC Solar
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|33
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|RepairableVehicles.com
|Chevrolet
|Tony Clements
|34
|52
|Joey Gase
|Donate Life Virginia
|Chevrolet
|Jimmy Means
|35
|62
|Brendan Gaughan
|South Point Hotel & Casino
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|36
|74
|Mike Harmon
|Veterans Motorsports
|Dodge
|Mike Harmon
|37
|78
|BJ McLeod
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|BJ McLeod
|38
|89
|Morgan Shepherd
|Racing with Jesus
|Chevrolet
|Cindy Shepherd
|39
|90
|Brandon Brown
|W.G. Speeks
|Chevrolet
|Michelle Gosselin
|40
|93
|Jordan Anderson (i)
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Pamela Sieg
|41
|98
|Casey Mears
|Geico Military
|Ford
|Fred Biagi
|42
|99
|David Starr
|Striping Technology
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod