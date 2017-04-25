Home / Davey Segal / Entry List: ToyotaCare 250
Entry List: ToyotaCare 250

Davey Segal April 25, 2017

The NASCAR XFINITY Series heads north to Richmond International Raceway for the ToyotaCare 250 after a weekend of beating and banging at Bristol Motor Speedway.

42 cars are on the entry list, meaning there will be two drivers and teams sent home packing after qualifying occurs on Saturday morning, barring any entry list changes.

The race will be the second short-track race in a row for the NXS and the first at the 3/4-mile d-shaped oval this season. Erik Jones will not participate in the series this upcoming weekend, as he will focus on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event in his No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota.

Jones won the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 from BMS last weekend for the second consecutive year, but Kyle Benjamin will make his XFINITY series debut in the No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Although Jones will not be in the field, a few other MENCS cup regulars will be. They include Austin and Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson. Jordan Anderson (NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular) will also take part in the event for RSS Racing behind the wheel of the No. 93 Chevrolet.

Some other notable changes for this weekend include Darrell Wallace Jr.’s new sponsorship of Mello Yellow on the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford, Golden Corral hopping aboard Elliott Sadler’s No. 1 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports and Donate Life Virginia partnering with Joey Gase’s No. 52 Chevrolet. Casey Mears will also race for Biagi DenBeste Motorsports in the No. 98 Geico Military Ford.

The ToyotaCare 25o is scheduled to go green on Saturday, March 31, 2017 at approximately 1:16 p.m. E.T. from Richmond, Virginia. Television coverage can be found on Fox Sports 1.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOwner
100Cole CusterHaas AutomationFordGene Haas
20Garrett Smithleyteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletGary Coswell
301Harrison Rhodesteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletJohnny Davis
41Elliott SadlerGolden CorralChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
52Austin Dillon (i)RheemChevroletRichard Childress
63Ty Dillon (i)Red Kap/Prudential Overall SupplyChevroletRichard Childress
74Ross ChastainFlorida Watermelon AssociationChevroletGary Keller
85Michael AnnettPilot Flying JChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
96Darrell Wallace Jr.Mello YelloFordJack Roush
107Justin AllgaierBRANDTChevroletKelly Earnhardt-Miller
1107Ray Black IIGlobalHBOT.comChevroletBobby Dotter
128Matt MillsThompson ElectricChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod
139William ByronLiberty UniversityChevroletRick Hendrick
1411Blake KochLeafFilter Gutter ProtectionChevroletMatt Kaulig
1513Carl LongTBDDodgeDanielle Long
1614JJ YeleySuperior EssexToyotaMark Smith
1716Ryan ReedLilly DiabetesFordJack Roush
1818Daniel Suarez (i)JuniperToyotaJD Gibbs
1919Matt TifftWastebitsToyotaJoe Gibbs
2020Kyle BenjaminToyotaCareToyotaJoe Gibbs
2121Daniel HemricBlue Gate BankChevroletRichard Childress
2222Ryan Blaney (i)Discount TireFordRoger Penske
2323Spencer GallagherAllegant AirlinesChevroletMaurice Gallagher
2424Dylan LuptonNut UpToyotaMaria Gonzalez Hernandez
2528Dakoda ArmstrongJGL RacingToyotaJames Whitener
2633Brandon JonesHope For The WarriorsChevroletRichard Childress
2739Ryan SiegRSS RacingChevroletRod Sieg
2840Timmy HillTBDDodgeDanielle Long
2942Kyle Larson (i)Credit One BankChevroletChip Ganassi
3045Tommy Joe MartinsDiamond Gusset JeansChevroletCraig Martins
3146Quin Houffbeatincancerwithduke.orgChevroletRick Gdovic
3248Brennan PooleDC SolarChevroletChip Ganassi
3351Jeremy ClementsRepairableVehicles.comChevroletTony Clements
3452Joey GaseDonate Life VirginiaChevroletJimmy Means
3562Brendan GaughanSouth Point Hotel & CasinoChevroletRichard Childress
3674Mike HarmonVeterans MotorsportsDodgeMike Harmon
3778BJ McLeodTBDChevroletBJ McLeod
3889Morgan ShepherdRacing with JesusChevroletCindy Shepherd
3990Brandon BrownW.G. SpeeksChevroletMichelle Gosselin
4093Jordan Anderson (i)RSS RacingChevroletPamela Sieg
4198Casey MearsGeico MilitaryFordFred Biagi
4299David StarrStriping TechnologyChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod

About Davey Segal

Davey currently serves as the Monday news writer for Fronstretch. He is also currently a junior journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. who has an extreme passion for sports. He has been following the sport of NASCAR since the 2002 season when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for MSU's Impact Sports department.

