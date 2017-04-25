Entry List: ToyotaCare 250

The NASCAR XFINITY Series heads north to Richmond International Raceway for the ToyotaCare 250 after a weekend of beating and banging at Bristol Motor Speedway.

42 cars are on the entry list, meaning there will be two drivers and teams sent home packing after qualifying occurs on Saturday morning, barring any entry list changes.

The race will be the second short-track race in a row for the NXS and the first at the 3/4-mile d-shaped oval this season. Erik Jones will not participate in the series this upcoming weekend, as he will focus on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series event in his No. 77 Furniture Row Racing Toyota.

Jones won the Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 from BMS last weekend for the second consecutive year, but Kyle Benjamin will make his XFINITY series debut in the No. 20 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Although Jones will not be in the field, a few other MENCS cup regulars will be. They include Austin and Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson. Jordan Anderson (NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular) will also take part in the event for RSS Racing behind the wheel of the No. 93 Chevrolet.

Some other notable changes for this weekend include Darrell Wallace Jr.’s new sponsorship of Mello Yellow on the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford, Golden Corral hopping aboard Elliott Sadler’s No. 1 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports and Donate Life Virginia partnering with Joey Gase’s No. 52 Chevrolet. Casey Mears will also race for Biagi DenBeste Motorsports in the No. 98 Geico Military Ford.

The ToyotaCare 25o is scheduled to go green on Saturday, March 31, 2017 at approximately 1:16 p.m. E.T. from Richmond, Virginia. Television coverage can be found on Fox Sports 1.