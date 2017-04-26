Home / News / Cup Series News / Furniture Row Racing Penalized After Bristol

Furniture Row Racing Penalized After Bristol

John Douglas April 26, 2017 Cup Series News, John Douglas, News Leave a comment

Cole Pearn, Crew Chief for Martin Truex Jr.’s No. 78 Furniture Row Toyota will have a slightly smaller bank account after Bristol’s spring event. The Barney Visser owned team based out of Denver, Co. was found to have a missing lug nut in post race inspection. Pearn was fined $10,000 for the infraction.

NASCAR’s XFINITY Series wasn’t without it’s issues as well, as the No. 22 Roger Penske owned Ford team was penalized for height stick measurement infractions on the front portion of the car’s body. The team was issued an encumbered finish. Crew Chief Greg Erwin will be suspended in the next NASCAR XFINITY points event as well. Erwin will also incur a $10,000 fine, along with the team itself losing ten owner/driver points.

NASCAR’s next event takes place at Richmond International Raceway this weekend with the running of the Toyota Dealers 400 for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

About John Douglas

Check Also

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Overwhelmed by Support Following Retirement Announcement

When Twitter exploded with well wishes and congratulations on a great career, Dale Earnhardt Jr. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.