Entry Lists: Pirelli World Challenge at VIR

This weekend, Pirelli World Challenge starts the Sprint-X portion of the season at VIRginia International Raceway. It will be the first weekend of 2017 where all seven classes will be in action. As a result, the entry list is…rather staggering.

There are 111 entries in total among the various classes. As such a setup is likely very confusing to readers, we’ve split the classes up into three separate charts. It should be noted that some of the cars are listed more than once.

First up is Sprint-X. There are currently 37 cars entered for these races. This is actually more than the maximum limit that WC Vision designated for this race. The No. 11 GT Cup Ferrari for Precision Driving and the DIME Racing No. 111 Lamborghini were actually entered as alternates.

These races will be the only ones that the GT3-spec cars in the GT class will compete in. GT is further split into three subclasses based on driver skill. The top division is Pro/Pro. These are the best-rated driver pairings. Two-time race winner Alvaro Parente is here, as are Johnny O’Connell, Ryan Dalziel and Ryan Eversley. Also, these teams will not have to obey minimum pit times during the mandatory pit stops.

The next division is Pro/Am, which is exactly as it reads. A professional-level driver is paired up with an amateur racer. Examples of this would be the Laurens Vanthoor/James Sofronas pairing at GMG Racing and John Potter/Marco Seefried at Magnus Racing. These teams will have to obey a minimum pit time.

Finally, there is Am/Am, a subclass with two amateur drivers. Professional drivers can also be classified as amateurs based on their age. A driver that turns 50 typically receives a one rank decrease. A two rank decrease kicks in at 55. Anyone over 60 races as a bronze-rated driver. That is how Scuderia Corsa’s No. 7 Ferrari 458 GT3 of defending GTA champion Martin Fuentes and former Formula One and CART racer Stefan Johansson is in the Am/Am division as Johansson turned 60 in September.

In addition to GT, the GTS and GT Cup classes are also competing in the Sprint-X races.

Class Team Drivers Car Sprint-X GT Am/Am 007 - The Racers Group Drew Regitz

Kris Wilson Aston Martin Vantage GT3 Sprint-X GTS Pro/Am 017 - Case-It Racing Trent Hindman

Adam Merzon Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR Sprint-X GTS Am/Am 018 - Case-It Racing Philip Bloom

Cameron Cassels Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR Sprint-X GTS Am/Am 019 - Case-It Racing Ari Balogh

Greg Liefooghe Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR Sprint-X GT Pro/Am 07 - Dream Racing Motorsport Lawrence DeGeorge

Cedric Sbirrazzuoli Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Sprint-X GTS Pro/Am 09 - The Racers Group Jerry Kaufman

Kyle Tilley Aston Martin Vantage GT4 Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro 2 - CRP Racing Ryan Dalziel

Daniel Morad Mercedes-AMG GT3 Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro 3 - Cadillac Racing Johnny O'Connell Cadillac ATS-V.R. Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro 4 - Magnus Racing Pierre Kaffer

Spencer Pumpelly Audi R8 LMS GT3 Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro 6 - K-PAX Racing Jonny Kane

Bryan Sellers McLaren 650S GT3 Sprint-X GT Am/Am 7 - Scuderia Corsa Martin Fuentes

Stefan Johansson Ferrari 458 GT3 Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro 8 - Cadillac Racing Michael Cooper

TBA Cadillac ATS-V.R. Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro 9 - K-PAX Racing Ben Barnicoat

Alvaro Parente McLaren 650S GT3 Sprint-X GT Cup Pro/Am 11 - Precision Driving Dani Clos

Marko Radisic Ferrari Challenge Evo Sprint-X GT Pro/Am 14 - GMG Racing James Sofronas

Laurens Vanthoor Porsche 911 GT3 R Sprint-X GT Pro/Am 16 - Wright Motorsports Jan Heylen

Michael Schein Porsche 911 GT3 R Sprint-X GT Am/Am 23 - M1GT Racing James Dayson

Larry Pegram Audi R8 LMS GT3 Sprint-X GT Am/Am 30 - NGT Motorsport Henrique Cisneros

Tyler McQuarrie Ferrari 458 GT3 Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro 31 - TR3 Racing Daniel Mancinelli

Andrea Montermini Ferrari 488 GT3 Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro 43 - RealTime Racing Tom Dyer

Ryan Eversley Acura NSX GT3 Sprint-X GT Pro/Am 44 - Magnus Racing John Potter

Marco Seefried Audi R8 LMS GT3 Sprint-X GT Pro/Am 54 - Black Swan Racing Jeroen Bleekemolen

Tim Pappas Mercedes-AMG GT3 Sprint-X GT Cup Pro/Am 55 - Dream Racing Motorsport Alessandro Bressan

Yuki Harata Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro 58 - Wright Motorsports Jörg Bergmeister

Patrick Long Porsche 911 GT3 R Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro 61 - R. Ferri Motorsports Kyle Marcelli

Alex Riberas Ferrari 488 GT3 Sprint-X GT Pro/Am 63 - DXDT Racing David Askew

Aaron Povoledo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Sprint-X GT Pro/Am 75 - Always Evolving Motorsport/AIM Autosport Frankie Montecalvo

Ricardo Sanchez Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Sprint-X GT Pro/Am 77 - Calvert Dynamics Dr. Preston Calvert

Alec Udell Porsche 911 GT3 R Sprint-X GT Pro/Am 78 - Absolute Racing Alexandre Imperatori

Yufeng Luo Bentley Continental GT3 Sprint-X GT Pro/Am 82 - McCann Racing Michael McCann

Mike Skeen Audi R8 LMS GT3 Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro 88 - Absolute Racing Vincent Abril

Adderly Fong Bentley Continental GT3 Sprint-X GT Cup Am/Am 90 - Autometrics Motorsports Cory Friedman

Joe Toussaint Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Sprint-X GT Pro/Am 92 - MCC Racing Alexandre Negrao

Alexandre Negrao Sr. Mercedes-AMG GT3 Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro 93 - RealTime Racing Peter Kox

Mark Wilkins Acura NSX GT3 Sprint-X GT Pro/Am 98 - K-PAX Racing Mike Hedlund

Michael Lewis McLaren 650S GT3 Sprint-X GT Pro/Am 111 - DIME Racing Michael Macs

Jonathan Summerton Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Sprint-X GTS Am/Am 47 - NOLAsport Jason Hart

Matt Travis Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR

In addition to the Sprint-X races, GTS teams will take part in standalone GTS races this weekend. 19 GTS class teams are entered, nine in regular GTS and ten more in GTSA (the amateur division). Some of them are doing double-duty between the sprint races and Sprint-X. Examples of those teams include Case-It Racing and Stephen Cameron Racing. Other teams, like the Blackdog Speed Shop entries for Lawson Aschenbach and Tony Gaples, will only do the sprint races.

Pirelli World Challenge GTS Class at VIR Entry List

Class Team Driver Car GTSA 04 - GMG Racing George Kurtz McLaren 570S GT4 GTSA 017 - Case-It Racing Adam Merzon Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR GTSA 018 - Case-It Racing Cameron Cassels Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR GTSA 019 - Stephen Cameron Racing Ari Balogh Aston Martin Vantage GT4 GTSA 2 - Racers Edge Motorsports Jason Bell SIN R1 GT4 GTS 3 - Flying Lizard Motorsports Rodrigo Baptista Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR GTS 8 - Mantella Autosport Anthony Mantella KTM XBow GT4 GTS 10 - Blackdog Speed Shop Lawson Aschenbach Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R GTSA 11 - Blackdog Speed Shop Tony Gaples Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R GTS 13 - ANSA Motorsports Nico Jamin KTM XBow GT4 GTS 14 - Flying Lizard Motorsports Nate Stacy Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR GTSA 25 - ANSA Motorsports Ricco Shlaimoun KTM XBow GT4 GTS 32 - Phoenix Performance Andrew Aquilante Ford Mustang BOSS 302R GTSA 45 - Racers Edge Motorsports Chris Beaufait SIN R1 GT4 GTS 50 - Team Panoz Racing Ian James Panoz Avessano GT GTSA 62 - KPR Mark Klenin McLaren 570S GT4 GTS 80 - Mantella Autosport Martin Barkey KTM XBow GT4 GTSA 89 - JCR Motorsports Fred Roberts Maserati GT4 GTS 99 - JCR Motorsports Jeff Courtney Maserati GT4

Finally, VIR marks the season opening races for the TC, TCA and TCB classes. These two races will have the largest grids of the weekend. 55 entries have been submitted for those two races.

The TC class has a number of new teams for 2017 and brand-new cars. TCR chassis will make their American debut this weekend as four teams will race the new Audi RS3 LMS. TCR is a touring car formula that is relatively popular overseas as an alternative to touring cars based on those raced in the World Touring Car Championship. IMSA currently plans to introduce TCR to the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge (CTSC) in 2018.

In addition to the new Audis, there has been a significant increase in the BMW contingent. Last year, Classic BMW ran the only two BMW M235iR’s in the series. Toby Grahovec took one to last year’s TC championship. Let’s just say that they aren’t alone anymore. There are 15 BMW M235iR’s entered from a number of different teams (Classic BMW has four entries by themselves).

The TCA class is the closest to the Street Tuner class in the CTSC. 15 cars are entered here, led by defending class champion Elivan Goulart in a Mazda MX-5 for S.A.C. Racing. The class consists mainly of previous generation Mazda MX-5’s with a few exceptions. The new Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Car is eligible for the TCA class and three of them are entered this weekend. These cars usually race in spec races (for instance, the MX-5 Cup ran in support to the Verizon IndyCar Series last weekend in Alabama). According to CTSC racer Stevan McAleer, the new MX-5 Global Cup Car is lighter than the older car, but has less power.

Finally, we have the TCB class, a class for compact grocery getters. Eight of these compacts will race. Examples include the Honda Fit, Chevrolet Sonic, the Mazda2 and the MINI Cooper.

Pirelli World Challenge VIR TC Classes Entry List

Class Team Driver Car TC 007 - BERG Racing John Allen Audi RS3 LMS TC 009 - BERG Racing Jason Coupal Audi RS3 LMS TCB 01 - Drengler Racing Jasper Drengler Honda Fit TCB 02 - Believeland Motorsport Ted Sahley Mazda2 TCA 07 - Copeland Motorsports Dean Copeland Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Car TC 1 - Classic BMW Toby Grahovec BMW M235iR TC 2 - Classic BMW Gino Carini BMW M235iR TC 4 - KRUGSPEED Dennis Hanratty Jr. Lotus Exige TC 5 - BERG Racing John Weisberg Mazda MX-5 TCB 6 - Jake Pipal Racing Jake Pipal Honda Fit TC 7 - Shea Racing Jason Fichter Honda Accord Coupe TC 8 - Stephen Cameron Racing Rodrigo Sales BMW M235iR TC 11 - RacerInk Motorsports Cody Ellsworth Porsche Cayman TC 12 - Winding Road Team TFB Mason Filippi BMW M235iR TC 17 - Hale Motorsports Randy Hale Mazda MX-5 TC 18 - Zima Motorsports Stefan Sajic BMW M235iR TC 19 - Stephen Cameron Racing Ari Balogh BMW M235iR TC 20 - Stephen Cameron Racing Greg Liefooghe BMW M235iR TCA 21 - Tech Sport Racing Michael Johnson Mazda MX-5 TCA 22 - Tech Sport Racing Kevin Anderson Scion FR-S TCA 23 - Tech Sport Racing Eric Powell Mazda MX-5 TCB 24 - Tech Sport Racing Canaan O'Connell Chevrolet Sonic TCB 25 - Tech Sport Racing P.J. Groenke Chevrolet Sonic TC 28 - AutoTechnic Racing Robert Nimkoff BMW M235iR TC 29 - Classic BMW Justin Raphael BMW M235iR TCB 30 - Indian Summer Racing Travis Washay MINI Cooper TC 34 - Brass Monkey Racing Tony Rivera Nissan 370Z TC 36 - Zima Motorsports Chetan Puranik BMW M235iR TCB 37 - ISellMiataParts Blake Thompson Mazda2 TC 38 - ST Racing Samantha Tan BMW M235iR TC 40 - Parallax Racing Steve Kholi Honda Accord TC 44 - Rains Racing Andrew Rains Honda Accord Coupe TCA 51 - PWR Paul Whiting Honda Civic Si TCA 52 - Glory Racing Glory Fernandez Honda Civic Si TCA 65 - Shea Racing Sarah Montgomery Honda Civic Si TC 67 - Shea Racing Shea Holbrook Honda Accord Coupe TC 69 - S.A.C. Racing Anthony Geraci Audi RS3 LMS TCA 70 - S.A.C. Racing Elivan Goulart Mazda MX-5 TC 71 - C360R Paul Holton Audi RS3 LMS TC 72 - KRUGSPEED Cameron Magueri Lotus Exige TCA 73 - S.A.C. Racing Daniel Moen Mazda MX-5 TCA 74 - S.A.C. Racing Matthew Fassnacht Mazda MX-5 TCB 77 - Indian Summer Racing Taylor Handwerk MINI Cooper TC 78 - GenRacer Jeff Ricca Hyundai Genesis Coupe TCA 79 - Patterson Racing Spencer Patterson Mazda MX-5 TC 80 - Rooster Hall Racing Anthony Magnagoli BMW M235iR TC 87 - Stephen Cameron Racing Henry Schmitt BMW M235iR TCA 89 - Winding Road Team TFB Jeff Sexton Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Car TC 91 - ST Racing Nick Wittmer BMW M235iR TC 92 - Classic BMW Chris Ohmacht BMW M235iR TC 93 - Team HMA Joshua Foran Honda Accord Coupe TCA 94 - Shea Racing Tom O'Gorman Honda Civic Si TCA 97 - Copeland Motorsports Brian Henderson Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Car TC 99 - Honda Ste-Rose Racing Karl Wittmer Honda Accord Coupe TCA 155 - Rossini Racing Products Jason Connole Mazda MX-5

Pirelli World Challenge races at VIR can be viewed at World-Challenge.com on Saturday and Sunday this weekend. The Sprint-X races will debut on CBS Sports Network May 7 at 6 p.m. while the GTS and TC/TCA/TCB races will premiere on May 14 at 4 p.m.