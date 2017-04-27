Entry Lists: Pirelli World Challenge at VIR

This weekend, Pirelli World Challenge starts the Sprint-X portion of the season at VIRginia International Raceway. It will be the first weekend of 2017 where all seven classes will be in action. As a result, the entry list is…rather staggering.
There are 111 entries in total among the various classes. As such a setup is likely very confusing to readers, we’ve split the classes up into three separate charts. It should be noted that some of the cars are listed more than once.
First up is Sprint-X. There are currently 37 cars entered for these races. This is actually more than the maximum limit that WC Vision designated for this race. The No. 11 GT Cup Ferrari for Precision Driving and the DIME Racing No. 111 Lamborghini were actually entered as alternates.
These races will be the only ones that the GT3-spec cars in the GT class will compete in. GT is further split into three subclasses based on driver skill. The top division is Pro/Pro. These are the best-rated driver pairings. Two-time race winner Alvaro Parente is here, as are Johnny O’Connell, Ryan Dalziel and Ryan Eversley. Also, these teams will not have to obey minimum pit times during the mandatory pit stops.
The next division is Pro/Am, which is exactly as it reads. A professional-level driver is paired up with an amateur racer. Examples of this would be the Laurens Vanthoor/James Sofronas pairing at GMG Racing and John Potter/Marco Seefried at Magnus Racing. These teams will have to obey a minimum pit time.
Finally, there is Am/Am, a subclass with two amateur drivers. Professional drivers can also be classified as amateurs based on their age. A driver that turns 50 typically receives a one rank decrease. A two rank decrease kicks in at 55. Anyone over 60 races as a bronze-rated driver. That is how Scuderia Corsa’s No. 7 Ferrari 458 GT3 of defending GTA champion Martin Fuentes and former Formula One and CART racer Stefan Johansson is in the Am/Am division as Johansson turned 60 in September.
In addition to GT, the GTS and GT Cup classes are also competing in the Sprint-X races.
Entry List for Pirelli World Challenge Sprint-X at VIR
|Class
|Team
|Drivers
|Car
|Sprint-X GT Am/Am
|007 - The Racers Group
|Drew Regitz
Kris Wilson
|Aston Martin Vantage GT3
|Sprint-X GTS Pro/Am
|017 - Case-It Racing
|Trent Hindman
Adam Merzon
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|Sprint-X GTS Am/Am
|018 - Case-It Racing
|Philip Bloom
Cameron Cassels
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|Sprint-X GTS Am/Am
|019 - Case-It Racing
|Ari Balogh
Greg Liefooghe
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Am
|07 - Dream Racing Motorsport
|Lawrence DeGeorge
Cedric Sbirrazzuoli
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Sprint-X GTS Pro/Am
|09 - The Racers Group
|Jerry Kaufman
Kyle Tilley
|Aston Martin Vantage GT4
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro
|2 - CRP Racing
|Ryan Dalziel
Daniel Morad
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro
|3 - Cadillac Racing
|Johnny O'Connell
|Cadillac ATS-V.R.
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro
|4 - Magnus Racing
|Pierre Kaffer
Spencer Pumpelly
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro
|6 - K-PAX Racing
|Jonny Kane
Bryan Sellers
|McLaren 650S GT3
|Sprint-X GT Am/Am
|7 - Scuderia Corsa
|Martin Fuentes
Stefan Johansson
|Ferrari 458 GT3
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro
|8 - Cadillac Racing
|Michael Cooper
TBA
|Cadillac ATS-V.R.
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro
|9 - K-PAX Racing
|Ben Barnicoat
Alvaro Parente
|McLaren 650S GT3
|Sprint-X GT Cup Pro/Am
|11 - Precision Driving
|Dani Clos
Marko Radisic
|Ferrari Challenge Evo
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Am
|14 - GMG Racing
|James Sofronas
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Am
|16 - Wright Motorsports
|Jan Heylen
Michael Schein
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Sprint-X GT Am/Am
|23 - M1GT Racing
|James Dayson
Larry Pegram
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|Sprint-X GT Am/Am
|30 - NGT Motorsport
|Henrique Cisneros
Tyler McQuarrie
|Ferrari 458 GT3
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro
|31 - TR3 Racing
|Daniel Mancinelli
Andrea Montermini
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro
|43 - RealTime Racing
|Tom Dyer
Ryan Eversley
|Acura NSX GT3
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Am
|44 - Magnus Racing
|John Potter
Marco Seefried
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Am
|54 - Black Swan Racing
|Jeroen Bleekemolen
Tim Pappas
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Sprint-X GT Cup Pro/Am
|55 - Dream Racing Motorsport
|Alessandro Bressan
Yuki Harata
|Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro
|58 - Wright Motorsports
|Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Long
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro
|61 - R. Ferri Motorsports
|Kyle Marcelli
Alex Riberas
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Am
|63 - DXDT Racing
|David Askew
Aaron Povoledo
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Am
|75 - Always Evolving Motorsport/AIM Autosport
|Frankie Montecalvo
Ricardo Sanchez
|Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Am
|77 - Calvert Dynamics
|Dr. Preston Calvert
Alec Udell
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Am
|78 - Absolute Racing
|Alexandre Imperatori
Yufeng Luo
|Bentley Continental GT3
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Am
|82 - McCann Racing
|Michael McCann
Mike Skeen
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro
|88 - Absolute Racing
|Vincent Abril
Adderly Fong
|Bentley Continental GT3
|Sprint-X GT Cup Am/Am
|90 - Autometrics Motorsports
|Cory Friedman
Joe Toussaint
|Porsche 911 GT3 Cup
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Am
|92 - MCC Racing
|Alexandre Negrao
Alexandre Negrao Sr.
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Pro
|93 - RealTime Racing
|Peter Kox
Mark Wilkins
|Acura NSX GT3
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Am
|98 - K-PAX Racing
|Mike Hedlund
Michael Lewis
|McLaren 650S GT3
|Sprint-X GT Pro/Am
|111 - DIME Racing
|Michael Macs
Jonathan Summerton
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Sprint-X GTS Am/Am
|47 - NOLAsport
|Jason Hart
Matt Travis
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
In addition to the Sprint-X races, GTS teams will take part in standalone GTS races this weekend. 19 GTS class teams are entered, nine in regular GTS and ten more in GTSA (the amateur division). Some of them are doing double-duty between the sprint races and Sprint-X. Examples of those teams include Case-It Racing and Stephen Cameron Racing. Other teams, like the Blackdog Speed Shop entries for Lawson Aschenbach and Tony Gaples, will only do the sprint races.
Pirelli World Challenge GTS Class at VIR Entry List
|Class
|Team
|Driver
|Car
|GTSA
|04 - GMG Racing
|George Kurtz
|McLaren 570S GT4
|GTSA
|017 - Case-It Racing
|Adam Merzon
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|GTSA
|018 - Case-It Racing
|Cameron Cassels
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|GTSA
|019 - Stephen Cameron Racing
|Ari Balogh
|Aston Martin Vantage GT4
|GTSA
|2 - Racers Edge Motorsports
|Jason Bell
|SIN R1 GT4
|GTS
|3 - Flying Lizard Motorsports
|Rodrigo Baptista
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|GTS
|8 - Mantella Autosport
|Anthony Mantella
|KTM XBow GT4
|GTS
|10 - Blackdog Speed Shop
|Lawson Aschenbach
|Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R
|GTSA
|11 - Blackdog Speed Shop
|Tony Gaples
|Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R
|GTS
|13 - ANSA Motorsports
|Nico Jamin
|KTM XBow GT4
|GTS
|14 - Flying Lizard Motorsports
|Nate Stacy
|Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport MR
|GTSA
|25 - ANSA Motorsports
|Ricco Shlaimoun
|KTM XBow GT4
|GTS
|32 - Phoenix Performance
|Andrew Aquilante
|Ford Mustang BOSS 302R
|GTSA
|45 - Racers Edge Motorsports
|Chris Beaufait
|SIN R1 GT4
|GTS
|50 - Team Panoz Racing
|Ian James
|Panoz Avessano GT
|GTSA
|62 - KPR
|Mark Klenin
|McLaren 570S GT4
|GTS
|80 - Mantella Autosport
|Martin Barkey
|KTM XBow GT4
|GTSA
|89 - JCR Motorsports
|Fred Roberts
|Maserati GT4
|GTS
|99 - JCR Motorsports
|Jeff Courtney
|Maserati GT4
Finally, VIR marks the season opening races for the TC, TCA and TCB classes. These two races will have the largest grids of the weekend. 55 entries have been submitted for those two races.
The TC class has a number of new teams for 2017 and brand-new cars. TCR chassis will make their American debut this weekend as four teams will race the new Audi RS3 LMS. TCR is a touring car formula that is relatively popular overseas as an alternative to touring cars based on those raced in the World Touring Car Championship. IMSA currently plans to introduce TCR to the Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge (CTSC) in 2018.
In addition to the new Audis, there has been a significant increase in the BMW contingent. Last year, Classic BMW ran the only two BMW M235iR’s in the series. Toby Grahovec took one to last year’s TC championship. Let’s just say that they aren’t alone anymore. There are 15 BMW M235iR’s entered from a number of different teams (Classic BMW has four entries by themselves).
The TCA class is the closest to the Street Tuner class in the CTSC. 15 cars are entered here, led by defending class champion Elivan Goulart in a Mazda MX-5 for S.A.C. Racing. The class consists mainly of previous generation Mazda MX-5’s with a few exceptions. The new Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Car is eligible for the TCA class and three of them are entered this weekend. These cars usually race in spec races (for instance, the MX-5 Cup ran in support to the Verizon IndyCar Series last weekend in Alabama). According to CTSC racer Stevan McAleer, the new MX-5 Global Cup Car is lighter than the older car, but has less power.
Finally, we have the TCB class, a class for compact grocery getters. Eight of these compacts will race. Examples include the Honda Fit, Chevrolet Sonic, the Mazda2 and the MINI Cooper.
Pirelli World Challenge VIR TC Classes Entry List
|Class
|Team
|Driver
|Car
|TC
|007 - BERG Racing
|John Allen
|Audi RS3 LMS
|TC
|009 - BERG Racing
|Jason Coupal
|Audi RS3 LMS
|TCB
|01 - Drengler Racing
|Jasper Drengler
|Honda Fit
|TCB
|02 - Believeland Motorsport
|Ted Sahley
|Mazda2
|TCA
|07 - Copeland Motorsports
|Dean Copeland
|Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Car
|TC
|1 - Classic BMW
|Toby Grahovec
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|2 - Classic BMW
|Gino Carini
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|4 - KRUGSPEED
|Dennis Hanratty Jr.
|Lotus Exige
|TC
|5 - BERG Racing
|John Weisberg
|Mazda MX-5
|TCB
|6 - Jake Pipal Racing
|Jake Pipal
|Honda Fit
|TC
|7 - Shea Racing
|Jason Fichter
|Honda Accord Coupe
|TC
|8 - Stephen Cameron Racing
|Rodrigo Sales
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|11 - RacerInk Motorsports
|Cody Ellsworth
|Porsche Cayman
|TC
|12 - Winding Road Team TFB
|Mason Filippi
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|17 - Hale Motorsports
|Randy Hale
|Mazda MX-5
|TC
|18 - Zima Motorsports
|Stefan Sajic
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|19 - Stephen Cameron Racing
|Ari Balogh
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|20 - Stephen Cameron Racing
|Greg Liefooghe
|BMW M235iR
|TCA
|21 - Tech Sport Racing
|Michael Johnson
|Mazda MX-5
|TCA
|22 - Tech Sport Racing
|Kevin Anderson
|Scion FR-S
|TCA
|23 - Tech Sport Racing
|Eric Powell
|Mazda MX-5
|TCB
|24 - Tech Sport Racing
|Canaan O'Connell
|Chevrolet Sonic
|TCB
|25 - Tech Sport Racing
|P.J. Groenke
|Chevrolet Sonic
|TC
|28 - AutoTechnic Racing
|Robert Nimkoff
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|29 - Classic BMW
|Justin Raphael
|BMW M235iR
|TCB
|30 - Indian Summer Racing
|Travis Washay
|MINI Cooper
|TC
|34 - Brass Monkey Racing
|Tony Rivera
|Nissan 370Z
|TC
|36 - Zima Motorsports
|Chetan Puranik
|BMW M235iR
|TCB
|37 - ISellMiataParts
|Blake Thompson
|Mazda2
|TC
|38 - ST Racing
|Samantha Tan
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|40 - Parallax Racing
|Steve Kholi
|Honda Accord
|TC
|44 - Rains Racing
|Andrew Rains
|Honda Accord Coupe
|TCA
|51 - PWR
|Paul Whiting
|Honda Civic Si
|TCA
|52 - Glory Racing
|Glory Fernandez
|Honda Civic Si
|TCA
|65 - Shea Racing
|Sarah Montgomery
|Honda Civic Si
|TC
|67 - Shea Racing
|Shea Holbrook
|Honda Accord Coupe
|TC
|69 - S.A.C. Racing
|Anthony Geraci
|Audi RS3 LMS
|TCA
|70 - S.A.C. Racing
|Elivan Goulart
|Mazda MX-5
|TC
|71 - C360R
|Paul Holton
|Audi RS3 LMS
|TC
|72 - KRUGSPEED
|Cameron Magueri
|Lotus Exige
|TCA
|73 - S.A.C. Racing
|Daniel Moen
|Mazda MX-5
|TCA
|74 - S.A.C. Racing
|Matthew Fassnacht
|Mazda MX-5
|TCB
|77 - Indian Summer Racing
|Taylor Handwerk
|MINI Cooper
|TC
|78 - GenRacer
|Jeff Ricca
|Hyundai Genesis Coupe
|TCA
|79 - Patterson Racing
|Spencer Patterson
|Mazda MX-5
|TC
|80 - Rooster Hall Racing
|Anthony Magnagoli
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|87 - Stephen Cameron Racing
|Henry Schmitt
|BMW M235iR
|TCA
|89 - Winding Road Team TFB
|Jeff Sexton
|Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Car
|TC
|91 - ST Racing
|Nick Wittmer
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|92 - Classic BMW
|Chris Ohmacht
|BMW M235iR
|TC
|93 - Team HMA
|Joshua Foran
|Honda Accord Coupe
|TCA
|94 - Shea Racing
|Tom O'Gorman
|Honda Civic Si
|TCA
|97 - Copeland Motorsports
|Brian Henderson
|Mazda Global MX-5 Cup Car
|TC
|99 - Honda Ste-Rose Racing
|Karl Wittmer
|Honda Accord Coupe
|TCA
|155 - Rossini Racing Products
|Jason Connole
|Mazda MX-5
Pirelli World Challenge races at VIR can be viewed at World-Challenge.com on Saturday and Sunday this weekend. The Sprint-X races will debut on CBS Sports Network May 7 at 6 p.m. while the GTS and TC/TCA/TCB races will premiere on May 14 at 4 p.m.