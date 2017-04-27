Truckin’ Thursdays: Top 5 Closest Finishes in Truck Series History

5. 1995 Fas Mart Supertruck Shootout – Richmond International Raceway

With less than 10 laps remaining in this race at Richmond, Ron Hornaday Jr. spun, setting up a two-lap shootout between Terry Labonte and Geoffrey Bodine, who combined to lead 142 of 150 laps that day. The pair spent the final circuit beating and banging, inches apart before Labonte took the win by 0.006 seconds ahead of Bodine. For Labonte, it was just one of three starts he ever made in the series where he ran top three in each race.

Tie – 3. 2015 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 – Charlotte Motor Speedway

In this green-white-checkered finish from just a couple years ago, Erik Jones and Kasey Kahne restarted side-by-side and spent the final two laps swapping the lead. Coming out of Turn 4, Jones tried to pin Kahne low on the track, causing contact that likely cost him the win. The victory by a slim 0.005 second margin was Kahne’s fifth and most recent in six series starts.

Tie – 3. 2008 Cool City Customs 200 – Michigan International Speedway

A restart with just three laps remaining set up this photo finish where Erik Darnell scored his second career victory over the eventual 2008 champion, Johnny Benson. He led just 25 laps on the day, including the all-important final circuit when he beat Benson by 0.005 seconds. The win turned out to be the final one for Darnell in the series as he departed at the end of the year. He’s made a handful of XFINITY and Cup series starts since that season, however, he hasn’t raced in NASCAR since 2012.

2. 2010 Mountain Dew 250 Fueled by Fred’s – Talladega Superspeedway

It’s not at all surprising to see a restrictor plate race on this list, though it does seem a little odd that it makes up only one of the top five closest finishes. In a race that nearly ran to completion before the big one occurred, a green-white-checkered finish promised high action for five miles while the field duked it out for the trophy. What fans were rewarded with was this three-wide photo finish where Kyle Busch took the top spot by 0.002 seconds ahead of a Aric Almirola and Johnny Sauter. The victory was one of eight in 16 starts that season for the younger Busch brother.

1. 1995 Total Petroleum 200 – Colorado National Speedway

Butch Miller led just 30 laps before taking the win by a mere 0.001 seconds ahead of Mike Skinner and dominant driver Ron Hornaday, Jr., who led the other 170 circuits. The spectacular win stood has his lone trip to Victory Lane in 149 career Truck Series races, and the 1995 season was the only one where Miller ended the year in the top 5 in the championship standings (fourth).