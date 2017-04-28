Cole Custer Tops Opening XFINITY Series Practice at Richmond

Much like the first Cup Series practice run earlier in the afternoon, a quick lap posted early on in the session held on to have the quickest lap.

Cole Custer led the way at 118.442 mph, more than one-tenth of a second quicker than Brennan Poole, who was second on the board (117.796 mph). This is the first practice that the No. 00 ended on top in his rookie season.

Ty Dillon was the first Cup Series regular on the speed chart in third (117.596 mph). Elliott Sadler was fourth (117.412), and fastest of drivers eligible for the Dash 4 Cash. Daniel Hemric, also a Dash 4 Cash driver rounded out the top five (117.132 mph).

Kyle Benjamin, making his first career XFINITY Series start for Joe Gibbs Racing was sixth in the practice, followed by Brandon Jones, William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Blake Koch, which filled the top 10.

Final practice will begin at 3 p.m. ET.