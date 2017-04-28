Home / News / Cup Series News / Furniture Row Racing Leads the Way in Opening Cup Practice at Richmond
(Photo: Matthew T. Thacker NKP)

Furniture Row Racing Leads the Way in Opening Cup Practice at Richmond

Dustin Albino April 28, 2017 Cup Series News, Dustin Albino Leave a comment

Early into the opening practice session of the weekend at Richmond International Raceway, the Furniture Row Racing duo of Martin Truex Jr. and Erik Jones jumped to the top of the leader board, where they stayed the remainder of the 90-minute session.

Truex led the way, posting a lap at 124.178 mph, more than two-tenths of a second quicker than Jones (124.035 mph). Just after the No. 77 car posted the second quickest lap, Jones went for a spin in turns 1 and 2, slapping the outside wall with the tail end of his Toyota.

Ryan Blaney recorded the third fastest time (122.772 mph), Trevor Bayne was fourth (122.084 mph) and hometown driver Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five (121.726 mph).

Paul Menard, Jamie McMurray, Kyle Busch, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Aric Almirola made up the rest of the top 10.

Chase Elliott ran 41 laps, the most of all drivers in the session. The No. 24 car sat 12th on overall one-lap speeds. Eight drivers made a run of at least 10 laps, with Kasey Kahne having the best average time (119.324 mph).

Full practice results here.

Tags

About Dustin Albino

Dustin Albino
Dustin joined the Frontstretch team at the beginning of the 2016 season. 2017 marks his third full-time season covering the sport that he grew up loving. His dream was to one day be a NASCAR journalist, thus why he is currently enrolled at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y. Growing up in the Finger Lakes region of Central New York, he's known since he was a little kid that he wanted to be around fast cars on the media side.

Check Also

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Not Done Racing After 2017

He’s no Tony Stewart, but Dale Earnhardt Jr. won’t be done racing after retirement. While …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.