Kyle Larson Quickest in Richmond Happy Hour

Kyle Larson topped the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series field Saturday at Richmond International Raceway for Happy Hour.

The No. 42 driver, who starts 18th for Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400, ripped around the Virginia track in 22.675 seconds (119.074 mph).

Second behind Larson was Martin Truex Jr. followed by Jimmie Johnson. Rookie Erik Jones won the Saturday morning session and backed it up with a fourth-place lap in final practice. Chase Elliott completed the top five.

More than half the field took to the track in final couple minutes, as we saw conditions similar to those expected for tomorrow’s start time. The groove was stretched by drivers like Aric Almirola and Trevor Bayne, who experimented with the second and third lanes of the corners.

Kurt Busch was sixth quickest with Denny Hamlin, Kasey Kahne, pole-sitter Matt Kenseth and Clint Bowyer the top 10.

