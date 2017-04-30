Home / 2017 Staff Predictions / 2017 Frontstretch Cup: Toyota Owners 400 Predictions
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade / NKP)

2017 Frontstretch Cup: Toyota Owners 400 Predictions

Frontstretch Staff April 30, 2017 2017 Staff Predictions, Cup Series, Featured Content Leave a comment

Welcome to our tenth year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff?  Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race.  We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct.  Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Toyota Owners 400
Amy Henderson: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth, Stage 2: Erik Jones, Race Winner: Martin Truex, Jr.
Corey Brewer: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth, Stage 2: Kevin Harvick, Race Winner: Matt Kenseth
Dan Greene: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth, Stage 2:  Clint Bowyer, Race Winner:  Kyle Busch
Mark Howell: Stage 1:  Clint Bowyer, Stage 2:  Martin Truex, Jr., Race Winner:  Kevin Harvick
Dustin Albino: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth Stage 2: Martin Truex Jr. Race Winner: Clint Bowyer
Clayton Caldwell: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth, Stage 2: Joey Logano, Winner: Ryan Blaney
Frank Velat: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth, Stage 2: Martin Truex, Jr, Race Winner: Kyle Busch
Michael Massie: Stage 1: Martin Truex Jr., Stage 2: Kevin Harvick, Race Winner: Clint Bowyer
Vito Pugliese: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Martin Truex, Jr., Race Winner: Denny Hamlin
Bryan Gable: Stage 1: Martin Truex Jr., Stage 2: Clint Bowyer, Race Winner: Martin Truex, Jr.
Joseph Wolkin: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth, Stage 2: Chase Elliott, Race Winner: Chase Elliott
Jeff Wolfe: Stage 1: Matt Kenneth, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Ryan Blaney 
Davey Segal: Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Stage 2: Jimmie Johnson, Race Winner: Chase Elliott
Matteo Marcheschi: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth Stage 2: Ryan Blaney Race Winner: Clint Bowyer
John Douglas:  Stage 1: Martin Truex Jr., Stage 2: Kyle Larson, Winner: Denny Hamlin

Results: Food City 500

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race WinnerWinner Pick FinishPoints
Matteo MarcheschiKyle LarsonKyle BuschJimmie Johnson1st6
Huston LadnerChase ElliottJoey LoganoClint Bowyer2nd3
Joseph WolkinBrad KeselowskiChase ElliottMatt Kenseth4th3
Dustin AlbinoBrad KeselowskiJoey LoganoMatt Kenseth4th3
Bryan GableKyle LarsonKyle BuschJoey Logano5th4
Jeff WolfeKyle LarsonJoey LoganoDenny Hamlin10th2
Corey BrewerChase ElliottKyle BuschErik Jones17th0
Michael Finley Kevin HarvickBrad KeselowskiDavid Ragan23rd-1
Dan GreeneChase ElliottClint BowyerRyan Blaney33rd-2
Michael MassieBrad KeselowskiKyle BuschRyan Blaney33rd-2
Greg DavisKyle LarsonBrad KeselowskiBrad Keselowski34th-1
Amy HendersonKyle LarsonKyle BuschKyle Busch35th-1
Frank VelatKyle LarsonKyle BuschKyle Busch35th-1
Davey SegalKyle Larson Kyle BuschKyle Busch35th-1
Mark HowellKyle BuschKevin HarvickKyle Busch35th-2
Clayton CaldwellBrad KeselowskiBrad KeselowskiKyle Busch35th-2
Vito PuglieseRyan BlaneyKyle BuschKyle Busch35th-2

 

Standings

 WriterPointsBehindStartsWinsTop 5Top 10
Dustin Albino178146
Corey Brewer15-28036
Mark Howell14-38055
Clayton Caldwell14-38125
Jeff Wolfe14-38234
Amy Henderson12-58045
Huston Ladner12-58134
Frank Velat11-68134
Bryan Gable11-67025
John Douglas11-65033
Davey Segal9-88135
Michael Massie8-98024
Vito Pugliese6-117112
Matteo Marcheschi6-112111
Joseph Wolkin4-135022
Michael Finley3-143011
Greg Davis3-145023
Dan Greene3-146023
Phil Allaway0-171000
Tom Bowles0-171000
Zach Catanzareti-1-1181000
Danny Peters-3-201000

 

 

About Frontstretch Staff

Frontstretch Staff
The Frontstretch Staff is made up of a group of talented men and women spread out all over the United States and Canada. Residing in 15 states throughout the country, plus Ontario, and widely ranging in age, the staff showcases a wide variety of diverse opinions that will keep you coming back for more week in and week out.

Check Also

Brian France Excited About New Wave of NASCAR Driver Talent

Chairman and CEO of NASCAR Brian France spoke to the media before Sunday’s Toyota Owners …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.