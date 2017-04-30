2017 Frontstretch Cup: Toyota Owners 400 Predictions

Welcome to our tenth year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring

+5 – Win

+3 – 2nd-5th

+1 – 6th-10th

0 – 11th-20th

-1 – 21st-30th

-2 – 31st-36th

-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: Toyota Owners 400

Amy Henderson: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth, Stage 2: Erik Jones, Race Winner: Martin Truex, Jr.

Corey Brewer: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth, Stage 2: Kevin Harvick, Race Winner: Matt Kenseth

Dan Greene: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth, Stage 2: Clint Bowyer, Race Winner: Kyle Busch

Mark Howell: Stage 1: Clint Bowyer, Stage 2: Martin Truex, Jr., Race Winner: Kevin Harvick

Dustin Albino: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth Stage 2: Martin Truex Jr. Race Winner: Clint Bowyer

Clayton Caldwell: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth, Stage 2: Joey Logano, Winner: Ryan Blaney

Frank Velat: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth, Stage 2: Martin Truex, Jr, Race Winner: Kyle Busch

Michael Massie: Stage 1: Martin Truex Jr., Stage 2: Kevin Harvick, Race Winner: Clint Bowyer

Vito Pugliese: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Martin Truex, Jr., Race Winner: Denny Hamlin

Bryan Gable: Stage 1: Martin Truex Jr., Stage 2: Clint Bowyer, Race Winner: Martin Truex, Jr.

Joseph Wolkin: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth, Stage 2: Chase Elliott, Race Winner: Chase Elliott

Jeff Wolfe: Stage 1: Matt Kenneth, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Ryan Blaney

Davey Segal: Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Stage 2: Jimmie Johnson, Race Winner: Chase Elliott

Matteo Marcheschi: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth Stage 2: Ryan Blaney Race Winner: Clint Bowyer

John Douglas: Stage 1: Martin Truex Jr., Stage 2: Kyle Larson, Winner: Denny Hamlin



Results: Food City 500

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Winner Pick Finish Points Matteo Marcheschi Kyle Larson Kyle Busch Jimmie Johnson 1st 6 Huston Ladner Chase Elliott Joey Logano Clint Bowyer 2nd 3 Joseph Wolkin Brad Keselowski Chase Elliott Matt Kenseth 4th 3 Dustin Albino Brad Keselowski Joey Logano Matt Kenseth 4th 3 Bryan Gable Kyle Larson Kyle Busch Joey Logano 5th 4 Jeff Wolfe Kyle Larson Joey Logano Denny Hamlin 10th 2 Corey Brewer Chase Elliott Kyle Busch Erik Jones 17th 0 Michael Finley Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski David Ragan 23rd -1 Dan Greene Chase Elliott Clint Bowyer Ryan Blaney 33rd -2 Michael Massie Brad Keselowski Kyle Busch Ryan Blaney 33rd -2 Greg Davis Kyle Larson Brad Keselowski Brad Keselowski 34th -1 Amy Henderson Kyle Larson Kyle Busch Kyle Busch 35th -1 Frank Velat Kyle Larson Kyle Busch Kyle Busch 35th -1 Davey Segal Kyle Larson Kyle Busch Kyle Busch 35th -1 Mark Howell Kyle Busch Kevin Harvick Kyle Busch 35th -2 Clayton Caldwell Brad Keselowski Brad Keselowski Kyle Busch 35th -2 Vito Pugliese Ryan Blaney Kyle Busch Kyle Busch 35th -2

