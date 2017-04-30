2017 Frontstretch Cup: Toyota Owners 400 Predictions

Welcome to our tenth year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!
How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:
Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th
This week’s predictions: Toyota Owners 400
Amy Henderson: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth, Stage 2: Erik Jones, Race Winner: Martin Truex, Jr.
Corey Brewer: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth, Stage 2: Kevin Harvick, Race Winner: Matt Kenseth
Dan Greene: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth, Stage 2: Clint Bowyer, Race Winner: Kyle Busch
Mark Howell: Stage 1: Clint Bowyer, Stage 2: Martin Truex, Jr., Race Winner: Kevin Harvick
Dustin Albino: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth Stage 2: Martin Truex Jr. Race Winner: Clint Bowyer
Clayton Caldwell: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth, Stage 2: Joey Logano, Winner: Ryan Blaney
Frank Velat: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth, Stage 2: Martin Truex, Jr, Race Winner: Kyle Busch
Michael Massie: Stage 1: Martin Truex Jr., Stage 2: Kevin Harvick, Race Winner: Clint Bowyer
Vito Pugliese: Stage 1: Kyle Larson, Stage 2: Martin Truex, Jr., Race Winner: Denny Hamlin
Bryan Gable: Stage 1: Martin Truex Jr., Stage 2: Clint Bowyer, Race Winner: Martin Truex, Jr.
Joseph Wolkin: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth, Stage 2: Chase Elliott, Race Winner: Chase Elliott
Jeff Wolfe: Stage 1: Matt Kenneth, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Race Winner: Ryan Blaney
Davey Segal: Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Stage 2: Jimmie Johnson, Race Winner: Chase Elliott
Matteo Marcheschi: Stage 1: Matt Kenseth Stage 2: Ryan Blaney Race Winner: Clint Bowyer
John Douglas: Stage 1: Martin Truex Jr., Stage 2: Kyle Larson, Winner: Denny Hamlin
Results: Food City 500
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Winner Pick Finish
|Points
|Matteo Marcheschi
|Kyle Larson
|Kyle Busch
|Jimmie Johnson
|1st
|6
|Huston Ladner
|Chase Elliott
|Joey Logano
|Clint Bowyer
|2nd
|3
|Joseph Wolkin
|Brad Keselowski
|Chase Elliott
|Matt Kenseth
|4th
|3
|Dustin Albino
|Brad Keselowski
|Joey Logano
|Matt Kenseth
|4th
|3
|Bryan Gable
|Kyle Larson
|Kyle Busch
|Joey Logano
|5th
|4
|Jeff Wolfe
|Kyle Larson
|Joey Logano
|Denny Hamlin
|10th
|2
|Corey Brewer
|Chase Elliott
|Kyle Busch
|Erik Jones
|17th
|0
|Michael Finley
|Kevin Harvick
|Brad Keselowski
|David Ragan
|23rd
|-1
|Dan Greene
|Chase Elliott
|Clint Bowyer
|Ryan Blaney
|33rd
|-2
|Michael Massie
|Brad Keselowski
|Kyle Busch
|Ryan Blaney
|33rd
|-2
|Greg Davis
|Kyle Larson
|Brad Keselowski
|Brad Keselowski
|34th
|-1
|Amy Henderson
|Kyle Larson
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|35th
|-1
|Frank Velat
|Kyle Larson
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|35th
|-1
|Davey Segal
|Kyle Larson
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|35th
|-1
|Mark Howell
|Kyle Busch
|Kevin Harvick
|Kyle Busch
|35th
|-2
|Clayton Caldwell
|Brad Keselowski
|Brad Keselowski
|Kyle Busch
|35th
|-2
|Vito Pugliese
|Ryan Blaney
|Kyle Busch
|Kyle Busch
|35th
|-2
Standings
|Writer
|Points
|Behind
|Starts
|Wins
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Dustin Albino
|17
|—
|8
|1
|4
|6
|Corey Brewer
|15
|-2
|8
|0
|3
|6
|Mark Howell
|14
|-3
|8
|0
|5
|5
|Clayton Caldwell
|14
|-3
|8
|1
|2
|5
|Jeff Wolfe
|14
|-3
|8
|2
|3
|4
|Amy Henderson
|12
|-5
|8
|0
|4
|5
|Huston Ladner
|12
|-5
|8
|1
|3
|4
|Frank Velat
|11
|-6
|8
|1
|3
|4
|Bryan Gable
|11
|-6
|7
|0
|2
|5
|John Douglas
|11
|-6
|5
|0
|3
|3
|Davey Segal
|9
|-8
|8
|1
|3
|5
|Michael Massie
|8
|-9
|8
|0
|2
|4
|Vito Pugliese
|6
|-11
|7
|1
|1
|2
|Matteo Marcheschi
|6
|-11
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Joseph Wolkin
|4
|-13
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Michael Finley
|3
|-14
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Greg Davis
|3
|-14
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Dan Greene
|3
|-14
|6
|0
|2
|3
|Phil Allaway
|0
|-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tom Bowles
|0
|-17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Catanzareti
|-1
|-118
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Danny Peters
|-3
|-20
|1
|0
|0
|0