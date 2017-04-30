Thinkin’ Out Loud: Logano Pulls Richmond Robbery From Keselowski, Kenseth

Who’s in the headline – It took some pit strategy to get Joey Logano in front of the leaders of the race. While he restarted behind cars that stayed on the track, he was ahead of the cars he had been following. That move afforded him the opportunity to carve through the cars with older tires and ultimately hold off his teammate Brad Keselowski for the victory. It was Logano’s first win of 2017.

What happened – Matt Kenseth dominated the first stage from the pole, led the first segment and over half of the second segment before the handle went away on his car. He was passed by Keselowski, who went on to claim the second stage win. A late caution for contact by Ryan Blaney with the outside wall on Lap 378 set up the final strategy decisions. Logano made a last second dive to pit lane after staying out on the previous caution. Kyle Busch was penalized for a commitment line violation from second place, partially brought on by Logano’s late move. Several cars stayed out, but it only took two laps for Logano to chase down Kyle Larson and retake the lead. He held off Keselowski’s late charge to score the win.

Why you should care – It is another new winner for 2017, making it seven for the season. While it is still highly unlikely, ten more unique winners in the next 16 races would mean that a drive with a win would not make the playoffs. Meanwhile Dale Earnhardt’s season continues to suck with another finish of 30th or worse. Fords claimed four of the top five positions while Hendrick Motorsports had an 11th-place finish from Jimmie Johnson as the best driver on the HMS bandwagon.

What your friends are talking about – A funny thing happened on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s return from his concussion symptoms. He decided that he doesn’t want to race in the Cup series anymore. It is hard to blame a guy who is financially set for the rest of his life and then some, has a beautiful wife and wants to be an active part of his children’s lives once he has them. From the sport’s perspective, this is just another huge blow in the last three years. Jeff Gordon, Tony Stewart, Carl Edwards and now Earnhardt have all called it quits in that three year span.

For a sport struggling to attract new fans and hold on to what is left of its old fans, this is a huge hurdle to overcome. A large crop of tremendously talented young drivers is cutting their teeth in the national ranks right now, it is up to the sanctioning body to cultivate the fan bases that can sustain the sport for the next couple of decades.

Don’t look now but you may be finding out more about your favorite driver’s race car during events than you ever have before. Google has filed for an experimental FCC license to test some new technology that will broadcast broadband data from race cars. They will be testing it at four different tracks this year, Michigan, Bristol, Darlington and Richmond. There are a myriad of possibilities of how the data could be utilized if the test ultimately leads to usable, reliable data receipt. The information in the filing is rather limited at this time, but whenever cutting edge technology comes to NASCAR it has the potential to add value for fans. Unfortunately, it usually means more expense for everyone who wants to take advantage of it.

NASCAR Heat Mobile is coming to hand held devices near you. 704Games announced the release of the game for iOS and Android devices, and it is available now for free. Not only does the game allow fans to race all 23 Cup series tracks they can also build a Fan Zone like many of the other role play games out for devices these days. Now if they can just get someone like Kate Upton to be the spokesperson.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway has announced that, as of the Red Bull Air Race in October, their entire seating area will be smoke-free. The track had its first smoke-free seating areas for Carb Day in 2016. It is expanding those areas for events in May and the Brickyard 400. Once the air race begins all seating will be smoke-free. The track president J. Douglas Boles stated that the track repeatedly received feedback over the years that they wanted a smoke-free option in the grandstands. The track has responded and decided to make all stands smoke-free going forward.

Who is mad – Kyle Busch was issued a speeding penalty on Lap 67 and had to restart at the tail end of the field. He battled all of the way back to the second position only to miss the commitment line with his right side tires during the Lap 378 caution. The end result was a 16th =-place finish and a feeling of what might have been. Asked for a post race comment he merely said “Balls and strikes.” Thanks to television replay it was obvious that he missed the commitment line and Logano did not.

Kenseth was tremendously strong at the beginning of the race but he faded just before midway and ended up being caught up in other people’s issues. Then, in the end of the day, Kenseth had a flat tire late in the race and was relegated to a 23rd-place finish. Kenseth has had some horrendous luck this season and it continues to rear it’s ugly head.

Who is happy – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. once again showed that he’s a great short track racer. In the four races this year on tracks of a mile or less, Stenhouse has a tenth, a ninth and two fourth place finishes, including Sunday. The trip was a little rougher for Stenhouse on Sunday, as he hit the wall hard enough to bring out the caution on Lap 67. He ended up at the end of the longest line and battled back the entire race to ultimately secure a top five.

Aric Almirola came home fourth in Daytona. He has since been rather steady in the teens but has not managed another top ten until a ninth place finish Sunday. Almirola is only 12 points out of a playoff spot even though he’s 19th in the standings currently. Many drivers have driven over their head thanks to the segment racing. Almirola has continued to conservatively get it done so it isn’t too surprising he’s a little bit behind Kurt Busch and Matt Kenseth.

When the checkered flag flew:

Joey Logano scored his 18th career victory in his 300th start. He is the fifth driver to pull off that feat. He joins Rusty Wallace, Kasey Kahne, Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin.

This is Logano’s first triumph of the 2017 season.

Logano has two career wins at Richmond International Raceway.

On the all-time win list Logano ranks in a tie for 45th with Geoffrey Bodine, Neil Bonnet, Harry Gant and Ryan Newman.

Brad Keselowski came home second for the second time in his career at Richmond.

The runner-up was his fourth top two of the season.

Keselowski ranks tied for 42nd on the all-time second place finish list with 19 in his career.

He is tied with Tim Flock, Dick Hutcherson, and Jack Smith.

Denny Hamlin completed the podium at Richmond.

The 3rd place run is Hamlin’s first top three of the season.

Hamlin’s podium run gives him 86 for his career. He’s tied with Rex White for 29th all-time.

Daniel Suarez came home 12th to win Rookie of the Race honors.

Nine races into the season there have been seven different winners this year. With 17 races left before the playoff cutoff, if there are 10 new winners then someone with a win will not make the playoffs. That said, there most likely won’t be 17 unique winners. For now you have Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson with two wins, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Newman, Kurt Busch, and Joey Logano.

The remaining nine drivers in points and their position:

3) Chase Elliott

6) Kevin Harvick

7) Jamie McMurray

9) Clint Bowyer

10) Kyle Busch

11) Denny Hamlin

12) Ryan Blaney

14) Trevor Bayne

15) Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The drivers who have scored playoff points so far this season and their total:

Brad Keselowski -11

Martin Truex Jr – 10

Jimmie Johnson – 10

Kyle Larson – 7

Joey Logano – 6

Ryan Newman – 5

Kurt Busch – 5

Kevin Harvick – 3

Chase Elliott – 2

Ryan Blaney – 2

Kyle Busch – 1

Matt Kenseth – 1

What is in the cooler (one to six beers where one is a stinker and six is an instant classic)

An exciting finish to a race with multiple strategies, several on track passes for the lead and three or four different racing grooves made for a great short track race again. Ironic that three of the last four races have been on short tracks and they have all three had great racing only to see the schedule lose yet another short track next season to an Intermediate facility. The on track product at Richmond was excellent so the race deserves five ice cold Stone Ruination double IPAs from the Stone Brewing Company.

Where do you point your DVR for next week – It is time for restrictor plate racing for the second time in 2017. The series will run at Talladega on Sunday May 7th. The race will air on Fox at 2:00 PM Eastern. It can be heard on your local MRN affiliate, motorracingnetwork.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.