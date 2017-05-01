Couch Potato Tuesday: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Coverage Overload

Henrico County was a very warm place this past weekend. Viewers saw a couple of interesting races. However, everything was dominated by one big media firestorm: Dale Earnhardt Jr. coverage.

Earnhardt’s retirement announcement, made last Tuesday remained the big story throughout the Richmond weekend. At the time, it was considered to be a bombshell since no news had skittered out about it even though Earnhardt Jr. had apparently made up his mind nearly a month earlier. All I (and everyone else) knew was that he hadn’t signed a contract extension.

Naturally, with one story overwhelming everything else, much of pre-race coverage was focused on Earnhardt Jr. Michael Waltrip did a sit-down interview with Earnhardt Jr. where he asked about the announcement and his thoughts. Earnhardt Jr. is a great person to interview in general, but if you watched the press conference on Tuesday, you learned nothing.

Also of note, a number of drivers recorded thank-you messages to Earnhardt Jr. that were aired on pre-race coverage. While that’s nice, I doubt Earnhardt Jr. really feels like his career is truly done right now. A similar piece with comments from drivers like Ryan Newman ran as part of NASCAR RaceDay. A recurring theme here is that he seems to be a friend to everyone. He’s the man that everyone wants to hang out with.

There was more rehashing of Earnhardt Jr.’s concussions. None of us really know how many of them that he’s had, but he’s admittedly publicly to four (the one he hid in 2002, the two in 2012 and the one last year). It appears to be more than that, but I couldn’t give you any idea how many.

Clint Bowyer joked that Earnhardt Jr. was “milking this [retirement] thing pretty bad,” but Earnhardt Jr. isn’t milking anything. It seems like everyone else is. It almost seemed like everyone forgot about the race to a certain degree. The first 40 minutes of NASCAR RaceDay was completely dedicated to Earnhardt Jr.

Viewers didn’t really get any coverage of the upcoming race until they started talking about Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250 and how wide the groove got there. Justin Allgaier spent some time in the Charlotte studio explaining what’s up. Of note, I thought Allgaier did a pretty good job here. I’ve been critical of his analysis on ARCA broadcasts in the past because he seems to unconsciously dominate things, but that wasn’t the case on Sunday.

Luckily, during the race itself, there wasn’t quite as much of a focus on the news. We had a great race on Sunday with lots of side-by-side action. Four-wide on a short track is not an everyday thing. It only happened a little at Irwindale when they used to have 40-car starting fields for the late model portion of the Toyota All-Star Showdown.

The broadcast booth loved the on-track product last week. I just wish more people were there. 90-degree weather and humidity doesn’t exactly help attendance. I don’t know what the actual ticket sales were, but I think that if the temperature were ten degrees cooler, more chaps would have shown up.

There were some gripes from viewers about a couple of aspects of the broadcast. One was the broadcast missing Brad Keselowski’s pass for the lead on lap 239. That pass occurred during one of the Race Breaks, which isn’t a commercial, but it is a lay out period for the broadcast booth. I don’t particularly think that it is necessary, but they’ve been a staple of FOX NASCAR broadcasts for pretty much the whole time they’ve been covering the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

I suppose that we’ve been over this before. If anything of note happens, the chaps in the production truck with all the monitors have to pick out the one camera that has the best view, then signal to switch to it. That is no easy feat.

While I have never been in a FOX production truck, I can’t imagine the monitor setup to be all that different from what ESPN brought to the table years ago. Back in 2009, I had the chance to go in the control room. It is a busy place.

Each monitor in the room represents a camera and each one has either a number of word designation. I seem to recall “Gopher” being used. No, that was not for FOX’s “Gopher Cam.” We’re still in a No Digger Zone here. The name didn’t stand for anything, it was just there. Something that someone can enunciate quickly. The director initiates the camera switch.

Mike Joy had to get on the defensive on Twitter Monday to explain this to a fan.

Sit where our director sits, in front of a 64 screen monitor wall, and pick the absolute best shot for every moment of a 4 hour telecast. https://t.co/USt4MVHIHW — Mike Joy (@mikejoy500) May 1, 2017

Personally, I’ve never sat in that seat. I’d imagine that it would be quite dizzying with everything happening at once.

My gripe with the actual race broadcast was not actually with the camera shot selection. My issue was more in the scope of coverage. I like to be able to track what teams are doing during the race and I’ve found FOX to be deficient at that recently if a team isn’t completely on their game. For example, Ryan Blaney had some problems early on. He started on the outside pole, but quickly dropped back out of the top 15. You didn’t really hear about it until he was 16th.

Also, FOX could do a better job of tracking those who take wavearounds. For instance, Daniel Suarez finished 12th on Sunday despite being three laps down at one point in a race in which 28 finished on the lead lap. It was mentioned that Suarez was in position for a good finish in the final ten laps and I thought, “Wait, what?” You cannot be completely dependent on the FOX Box. Not everyone’s a visual learner. I spent way too much time studying to become a teacher to not know that.

The commitment line issue also played a role Sunday and I felt FOX did well with this story. At Bristol, NASCAR sprung a rule change on drivers noting that when the orange square is in play, all four wheels must be below the box. Last year, you only needed the right side tires to touch the box.

The rule change caught a number of drivers out. Of the ones penalized, I believe only Martin Truex Jr. has a legitimate gripe. Why the heck was pit road opened with that safety truck there? I don’t know, but that’s not right. It’s dangerous. People can hit trucks like that. I’m sure you remember when Michael McDowell hit a safety truck at Richmond a couple of years ago?

As for Kyle Busch, I suppose his reaction is just typical for him these days. Frustration. He didn’t talk to any of the PR reps from Toyota afterwards and it could be assumed that he left the track as soon as he could. The “Balls and strikes” quote does sum up what he thought of it pretty well, though.

The race ran a little long on Sunday, but that did not affect post-race coverage. Viewers got a few interviews, along with a check of the point standings and analysis. Of course, this came with more Earnhardt Jr. coverage where he talked about the wreck that he had with teammate Jimmie Johnson.

Overall, I loved the enthusiasm this week. This was a legitimately good race to watch and we had a broadcast booth that encapsulated that. Yes, Matt Kenseth kicked some serious butt early, but this was one of the best races I’ve ever watched at Richmond. I hope we see more like it in slightly more hospitable weather (say, 80 degrees with a dewpoint around 58). I’d still like to see more of a focus on inclusivity. Like it or not, the TV broadcasts are one of the main signs of health (or weakness) in the sport. Showing only certain things makes the sport look weaker as a whole. Also, everyone has fans. Obviously, Earnhardt Jr.’s got them in spades. Everyone else down to Reed Sorenson, Timmy Hill and Corey LaJoie do as well.

As for the wreck coverage, it wasn’t revolutionary or anything like that, but believe me, I’ve seen worse. I like to kill time by looking at stuff on YouTube. An example of bad wreck coverage would be the big wreck in the 2008 Best Buy 400 benefiting Student Clubs for Autism Speaks.

They had it made, and they screwed it up. This instance at Dover was from before I started writing this column (at the time, Doug Turnbull was our critic).

That’s all for this week. Next weekend is a rather nerve-wracking time as NASCAR returns to Talladega. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series will be there. Meanwhile, IMSA is back in action at Circuit of the Americas and the World Endurance Championship travels to Spa in Belgium. TV listings can be found in the schedule tab at the top of the page.

