Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Entry List: GEICO 500

After two straight weekends of beating and banging on short tracks, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads south to the behemoth Talladega Superspeedway for the GEICO 500.

The 2.66-mile tri-oval will play host to 40 of the sport’s best on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Being a restrictor plate track where the playing field is somewhat leveled, 42 cars are on the entry list for this weekend, an increase from the usual 38 or 39 we have seen this season.

Additions for this week include Elliott Sadler (No. 7 for Tommy Baldwin Racing), Joey Game (No. 15 for Premium Motorsports), Brendan Gaughan (No. 75 for Beard Motorsports) and DJ Kennington (No. 96 for Gaunt Brothers Racing). Unfortunately, two of those drivers will most likely be sent home packing after qualifying occurs on Friday afternoon from ‘Dega.

The rest of the field remains the same driver wise, with some minor sponsor changes tied in. Notable ones include Fitzgerald Glider Kits on Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 Ford, UniFirst on Kasey Kahne’s No. 5 Chevrolet, Skittles on Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Toyota and Share an Ice Cold Coke on Kyle Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet, among some other changes.

The event can be seen on FOX with the green flag scheduled to fly at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET. The defending winner of the race is Brad Keselowski, who is going for yet another win on a restrictor plate track after winning half the events in 2016.