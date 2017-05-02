Home / Cup Series / Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Entry List: GEICO 500
(Photo: Nigel Kinrade / NKP)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Entry List: GEICO 500

After two straight weekends of beating and banging on short tracks, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads south to the behemoth Talladega Superspeedway for the GEICO 500.

The 2.66-mile tri-oval will play host to 40 of the sport’s best on Sunday, May 7, 2017. Being a restrictor plate track where the playing field is somewhat leveled, 42 cars are on the entry list for this weekend, an increase from the usual 38 or 39 we have seen this season.

Additions for this week include Elliott Sadler (No. 7 for Tommy Baldwin Racing), Joey Game (No. 15 for Premium Motorsports), Brendan Gaughan (No. 75 for Beard Motorsports) and DJ Kennington (No. 96 for Gaunt Brothers Racing). Unfortunately, two of those drivers will most likely be sent home packing after qualifying occurs on Friday afternoon from ‘Dega.

The rest of the field remains the same driver wise, with some minor sponsor changes tied in. Notable ones include Fitzgerald Glider Kits on Brad Keselowski’s No. 2 Ford, UniFirst on Kasey Kahne’s No. 5 Chevrolet, Skittles on Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Toyota and Share an Ice Cold Coke on Kyle Larson’s No. 42 Chevrolet, among some other changes.

The event can be seen on FOX with the green flag scheduled to fly at approximately 2:20 p.m. ET. The defending winner of the race is Brad Keselowski, who is going for yet another win on a restrictor plate track after winning half the events in 2016.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOrganization
11Jamie McMurrayMcDonald's $1 Any Size Soft DrinkChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
22Brad KeselowskiFitzgerald Glider KitsFordTeam Penske
33Austin DillonDow IntellifreshChevroletRichard Childress Racing
44Kevin HarvickJimmy John'sFordStewart-Haas Racing
55Kasey KahneUniFirstChevroletHendrick Motorsports
66Trevor BayneAdvoCareFordRoush Fenway Racing
77Elliott Sadler (i)Golden CorralChevroletTommy Baldwin Racing
810Danica PatrickAspenDentalFordStewart-Haas Racing
911Denny HamlinFedEx ExpressToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1013Ty DillonGEICOChevroletGermain Racing
1114Clint BowyerHaas-Automation Demo DaysFordStewart-Haas Racing
1215Joey Gase (i)Sparks EnergyChevroletPremium Motorsports
1317Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Fifth Third BankFordRoush Fenway Racing
1418Kyle BuschSkittles Red, White, & BlueToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1519Daniel SuarezARRISToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1620Matt KensethCircle KToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
1721Ryan BlaneyMotorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto CenterFordWood Brothers Racing
1822Joey LoganoShell PennzoilFordTeam Penske
1923Gray GauldingSunFrog.comToyotaBK Racing
2024Chase ElliottTBDChevroletHendrick Motorsports
2127Paul MenardValvoline/MenardsChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2231Ryan NewmanCaterpillarChevroletRichard Childress Racing
2332Matt DiBenedettoEJ Wade ConstructionFordGO FAS Racing
2433Jeffrey EarnhardtTBDChevroletCircle Sport/TMG
2534Landon CassillLove's Travel StopsFordFront Row Motorsports
2637Chris BuescherBush's BeansChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
2738David RaganCamping World/Good SamFordFront Row Motorsports
2841Kurt BuschHaas Automation/Monster EnergyFordStewart-Haas Racing
2942Kyle LarsonShare an Ice Cold CokeChevroletChip Ganassi Racing
3043Aric AlmirolaFresh From FloridaFordRichard Petty Motorsports
3147AJ AllmendingerKroger ClickListChevroletJTG Daugherty Racing
3248Jimmie JohnsonLowe'sChevroletHendrick Motorsports
3351Timmy Hill (i)TBDChevroletRick Ware Racing
3455Reed SorensonXchange of AmericaChevroletPremium Motorsports
3572Cole WhittRTIC CoolersChevroletTriStar Motorsports
3675Brendan Gaughan (i)Beard Oil DistributingChevroletBeard Motorsports
3777Erik JonesToyotaCareToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3878Martin Truex Jr.Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER BoatsToyotaFurniture Row Racing
3983Corey LajoieDustless BlastingToyotaBK Racing
4088Dale Earnhardt Jr.NationwideChevroletHendrick Motorsports
4195Michael McDowellWinn-DixieChevroletLeavine Family Racing
4296DJ KenningtonTriad CNCToyotaGaunt Brothers Racing

