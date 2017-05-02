Home / Davey Segal / NASCAR XFINITY Series Entry List: Sparks Energy 300
(Photo: NASCAR/Getty Images)

NASCAR XFINITY Series Entry List: Sparks Energy 300

The NASCAR XFINITY Series heads to the high-banks of the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama for the Sparks Energy 300 on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

The defending winner of the event is Elliott Sadler, who was declared the victor after minutes of deliberation. Brennan Poole thought he had his first career victory in the bag, but it was not meant to be. Those two drivers are in this weekend’s race, along with 40 other drivers.

Additions for this week include Chris Cockrum in the No. 25 Chevrolet for Chris Cockrum Racing, Kahne (first NXS start of the season) in the No. 88 for JR Motorsports and Aric Almirola in the No. 98 for Biagi DenBeste Racing.

Along with Kahne and Almirola, Ty Dillon, Sadler, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Joey Logano are pulling double-duty, as they will also participate in the GEICO 500 on Sunday afternoon.

Some other notable changes include Ben Kennedy aboard the No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. It’ll be Kennedy’s first start this season for RCR in the XFINITY Series. Jeff Green is back in the No. 8 Toyota after a week’s absence, Mark Thompson will pilot the No. 13 Toyota instead of Carl Long, Scott Lagasee Jr. will be behind the wheel of the No. 24 machine, Tyler Reddick will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet and Martin Roy will be in the No. 90 Chevrolet this weekend.

The race can be seen on FOX with the green flag flying at approximately 1:19 p.m. ET.

EntryCar NumberDriverSponsorManuOwner 
100Cole CusterHaas AutomationFordGene Haas
20Garrett Smithleyteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletGary Coswell
301Harrison Rhodesteamjdmotorsports.comChevroletJohnny Davis
41Elliott SadlerOneMain FinancialChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
52Ben KennedyRheemChevroletRichard Childress
63Ty Dillon (i)Bass Pro Shops/Tracker BoatsChevroletRichard Childress
74Ross ChastainGK ServicesChevroletGary Keller
85Michael AnnettPilot Flying JChevroletDale Earnhardt Jr.
96Darrell Wallace Jr.Globe LifeFordJack Roush
107Justin AllgaierHellman's CamaroChevroletKelly Earnhardt-Miller
1107Ray Black IIGlobalHBOT.comChevroletBobby Dotter
128Jeff GreenTBDChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod
139William ByronLiberty UniversityChevroletRick Hendrick
1411Blake KochLeafFilter Gutter ProtectionChevroletMatt Kaulig
1513Mark ThompsonPhoenix AirDodgeDanielle Long
1614JJ YeleySuperior EssexToyotaMark Smith
1716Ryan ReedLilly DiabetesFordJack Roush
1818Daniel Suarez (i)Peak Antifreeze & CoolantToyotaJD Gibbs
1919Matt TifftWastebitsToyotaJoe Gibbs
2020Erik Jones (i)Reser's American ClassicToyotaJoe Gibbs
2121Daniel HemricBlue Gate BankChevroletRichard Childress
2222Joey Logano (i)Discount TireFordRoger Penske
2323Spencer GallagherAllegant AirlinesChevroletMaurice Gallagher
2424Scott Lagasee Jr.JGL RacingToyotaMaria Gonzalez Hernandez
2525Chris CockrumAdvanced Communications GroupChevroletLynn Cockrum
2628Dakoda ArmstrongWinField UnitedToyotaJames Whitener
2733Brandon JonesNexteerChevroletRichard Childress
2839Ryan SiegRSS RacingChevroletRod Sieg
2940Timmy HillTBDDodgeDanielle Long
3042Tyler ReddickBBR/Jason AldeanChevroletChip Ganassi
3148Brennan PooleDC SolarChevroletChip Ganassi
3251Jeremy ClementsRepairableVehicles.com/St. Clair FoodsChevroletTony Clements
3352Joey GaseSparks Energy/Donate LifeChevroletJimmy Means
3462Brendan GaughanSouth Point Hotel & CasinoChevroletRichard Childress
3574Mike HarmonTBDDodgeMike Harmon
3678BJ McLeodTriple R ContainersChevroletBJ McLeod
3788Kasey Kahne (I)Armour CamaroChevroletRick Hendrick
3889Mogan ShepherdTalladegaChevroletCindy Shepherd
3990Martin RoyCote/Gamache Truck CenterChevroletMichelle Gosselin
4093Jordan Anderson (i)RSS RacingChevroletPamela Sieg
4198Aric Almirola (i)Fresh From FloridaFordFred Biagi
4299David StarrWHATABURGERChevroletJessica Smith-Mcleod

About Davey Segal

Davey currently serves as the Monday news writer for Fronstretch. He is also currently a junior journalism student at Michigan State University and is originally from Rockville, Md. who has an extreme passion for sports. He has been following the sport of NASCAR since the 2002 season when he attended his first race at Dover. He also is a contributing writer for other motorsports websites and produces a weekly NASCAR podcast for MSU's Impact Sports department.

