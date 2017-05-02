NASCAR XFINITY Series Entry List: Sparks Energy 300

The NASCAR XFINITY Series heads to the high-banks of the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama for the Sparks Energy 300 on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
The defending winner of the event is Elliott Sadler, who was declared the victor after minutes of deliberation. Brennan Poole thought he had his first career victory in the bag, but it was not meant to be. Those two drivers are in this weekend’s race, along with 40 other drivers.
Additions for this week include Chris Cockrum in the No. 25 Chevrolet for Chris Cockrum Racing, Kahne (first NXS start of the season) in the No. 88 for JR Motorsports and Aric Almirola in the No. 98 for Biagi DenBeste Racing.
Along with Kahne and Almirola, Ty Dillon, Sadler, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Joey Logano are pulling double-duty, as they will also participate in the GEICO 500 on Sunday afternoon.
Some other notable changes include Ben Kennedy aboard the No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. It’ll be Kennedy’s first start this season for RCR in the XFINITY Series. Jeff Green is back in the No. 8 Toyota after a week’s absence, Mark Thompson will pilot the No. 13 Toyota instead of Carl Long, Scott Lagasee Jr. will be behind the wheel of the No. 24 machine, Tyler Reddick will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet and Martin Roy will be in the No. 90 Chevrolet this weekend.
The race can be seen on FOX with the green flag flying at approximately 1:19 p.m. ET.
|Entry
|Car Number
|Driver
|Sponsor
|Manu
|Owner
|1
|00
|Cole Custer
|Haas Automation
|Ford
|Gene Haas
|2
|0
|Garrett Smithley
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Gary Coswell
|3
|01
|Harrison Rhodes
|teamjdmotorsports.com
|Chevrolet
|Johnny Davis
|4
|1
|Elliott Sadler
|OneMain Financial
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|5
|2
|Ben Kennedy
|Rheem
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|6
|3
|Ty Dillon (i)
|Bass Pro Shops/Tracker Boats
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|7
|4
|Ross Chastain
|GK Services
|Chevrolet
|Gary Keller
|8
|5
|Michael Annett
|Pilot Flying J
|Chevrolet
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|9
|6
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Globe Life
|Ford
|Jack Roush
|10
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|Hellman's Camaro
|Chevrolet
|Kelly Earnhardt-Miller
|11
|07
|Ray Black II
|GlobalHBOT.com
|Chevrolet
|Bobby Dotter
|12
|8
|Jeff Green
|TBD
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod
|13
|9
|William Byron
|Liberty University
|Chevrolet
|Rick Hendrick
|14
|11
|Blake Koch
|LeafFilter Gutter Protection
|Chevrolet
|Matt Kaulig
|15
|13
|Mark Thompson
|Phoenix Air
|Dodge
|Danielle Long
|16
|14
|JJ Yeley
|Superior Essex
|Toyota
|Mark Smith
|17
|16
|Ryan Reed
|Lilly Diabetes
|Ford
|Jack Roush
|18
|18
|Daniel Suarez (i)
|Peak Antifreeze & Coolant
|Toyota
|JD Gibbs
|19
|19
|Matt Tifft
|Wastebits
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|20
|20
|Erik Jones (i)
|Reser's American Classic
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs
|21
|21
|Daniel Hemric
|Blue Gate Bank
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|22
|22
|Joey Logano (i)
|Discount Tire
|Ford
|Roger Penske
|23
|23
|Spencer Gallagher
|Allegant Airlines
|Chevrolet
|Maurice Gallagher
|24
|24
|Scott Lagasee Jr.
|JGL Racing
|Toyota
|Maria Gonzalez Hernandez
|25
|25
|Chris Cockrum
|Advanced Communications Group
|Chevrolet
|Lynn Cockrum
|26
|28
|Dakoda Armstrong
|WinField United
|Toyota
|James Whitener
|27
|33
|Brandon Jones
|Nexteer
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|28
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Rod Sieg
|29
|40
|Timmy Hill
|TBD
|Dodge
|Danielle Long
|30
|42
|Tyler Reddick
|BBR/Jason Aldean
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|31
|48
|Brennan Poole
|DC Solar
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi
|32
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|RepairableVehicles.com/St. Clair Foods
|Chevrolet
|Tony Clements
|33
|52
|Joey Gase
|Sparks Energy/Donate Life
|Chevrolet
|Jimmy Means
|34
|62
|Brendan Gaughan
|South Point Hotel & Casino
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress
|35
|74
|Mike Harmon
|TBD
|Dodge
|Mike Harmon
|36
|78
|BJ McLeod
|Triple R Containers
|Chevrolet
|BJ McLeod
|37
|88
|Kasey Kahne (I)
|Armour Camaro
|Chevrolet
|Rick Hendrick
|38
|89
|Mogan Shepherd
|Talladega
|Chevrolet
|Cindy Shepherd
|39
|90
|Martin Roy
|Cote/Gamache Truck Center
|Chevrolet
|Michelle Gosselin
|40
|93
|Jordan Anderson (i)
|RSS Racing
|Chevrolet
|Pamela Sieg
|41
|98
|Aric Almirola (i)
|Fresh From Florida
|Ford
|Fred Biagi
|42
|99
|David Starr
|WHATABURGER
|Chevrolet
|Jessica Smith-Mcleod