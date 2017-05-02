NASCAR XFINITY Series Entry List: Sparks Energy 300

The NASCAR XFINITY Series heads to the high-banks of the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama for the Sparks Energy 300 on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

The defending winner of the event is Elliott Sadler, who was declared the victor after minutes of deliberation. Brennan Poole thought he had his first career victory in the bag, but it was not meant to be. Those two drivers are in this weekend’s race, along with 40 other drivers.

Additions for this week include Chris Cockrum in the No. 25 Chevrolet for Chris Cockrum Racing, Kahne (first NXS start of the season) in the No. 88 for JR Motorsports and Aric Almirola in the No. 98 for Biagi DenBeste Racing.

Along with Kahne and Almirola, Ty Dillon, Sadler, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Joey Logano are pulling double-duty, as they will also participate in the GEICO 500 on Sunday afternoon.

Some other notable changes include Ben Kennedy aboard the No. 2 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. It’ll be Kennedy’s first start this season for RCR in the XFINITY Series. Jeff Green is back in the No. 8 Toyota after a week’s absence, Mark Thompson will pilot the No. 13 Toyota instead of Carl Long, Scott Lagasee Jr. will be behind the wheel of the No. 24 machine, Tyler Reddick will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet and Martin Roy will be in the No. 90 Chevrolet this weekend.

The race can be seen on FOX with the green flag flying at approximately 1:19 p.m. ET.