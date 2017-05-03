Home / IMSA / Entry List: Advance Auto Parts Sportscar Showdown
Entry List: Advance Auto Parts Sportscar Showdown

The entry list is out for this weekend’s Advance Auto Parts Sportscar Showdown for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Circuit of the Americas.  40 teams in the four classes are currently entered in the event.

The Prototype class has the same ten entries from Long Beach with only a couple of driver changes of note.  Tom Kimber-Smith is out of the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier JS P217-Gibson in order to be with his mother, who is fighting cancer.  Marco Bonanomi will drive in Kimber-Smith’s place.  José Gutierrez returns to the car to replace William Owen, who made his IMSA debut at Long Beach.

Prototype Challenge will have four cars battling for the class honors.  Starworks Motorsport’s No. 8 does not have a confirmed driver lineup as of yet.  BAR1 Motorsport’s No. 26 has just recently indicated that they will run Nick Boulle and Stefan Wilson in the car this week.  For Wilson, COTA will be his IMSA debut.  Boulle has three previous starts in the PC class.  His most recent start was Daytona back in January, where he was part of the winning PC lineup for Performance Tech Motorsports.

GT Le Mans has the same nine entries from Long Beach.  There is one driver change of note, and that is because of the conflict this weekend with the FIA World Endurance Championship in Belgium.  Kevin Estre is due to drive the No. 92 Porsche in the 6 Hours of Spa-Francochamps on Sunday.  As a result, Wolf Henzler has been called up from The Racers Group to replace Estre.

In GT Daytona, there are 17 entries and a few driver changes.  Much like with Henzler, Alegra Motorsports’ Michael Christensen will also be in Belgium this weekend to drive the No. 92 Porsche.  Christensen has been replaced by Mathieu Jaminet of France.  Jaminet is part of the Porsche Junioren, a group of young drivers employed by Porsche and placed with various teams.  Jaminet, who will make his IMSA debut this weekend, will be the third of the four Junioren drivers to compete in GT Daytona this year (Sven Müller and Matteo Cairoli are the others).

For SunEnergy1 Racing, Boris Said is not listed as part of the driving lineup this weekend.  Team owner Kenny Habul will share the No. 75 Mercedes with full-time driver Tristan Vautier.  Also, the Cresson, Tex.-based Lone Star Racing makes their return to the series this week with team owner Dan Knox and Mike Skeen driving.

Finally, as previously announced last week, The Racers Group is running New Braunfels, Tex.-based teenage racers Parker Chase and Harry Gottsacker in the No. 991 Porsche.  For both drivers, COTA will mark their series debut and home race as New Braunfels is a 45 minute drive from the track.

Entry List: Advance Auto Parts Sportscar Showdown

ClassTeamDriversCar
Prototype2 - Tequila Patron ESMRyan Dalziel
Scott Sharp		Nissan DPi
GT Le Mans3 - Corvette RacingAntonio Garcia
Jan Magnussen		Chevrolet Corvette C7.R
GT Le Mans4 - Corvette RacingOliver Gavin
Tommy Milner		Chevrolet Corvette C7.R
Prototype5 - Action Express RacingJoao Barbosa
Christian Fittipaldi		Cadillac DPi-V.R.
Prototype Challenge8 - Starworks MotorsportTBAORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
Prototype10 - Wayne Taylor RacingJordan Taylor
Ricky Taylor		Cadillac DPi-V.R.
GT Daytona14 - 3GT RacingSage Karam
Scott Pruett		Lexus RC F GT3
GT Daytona15 - 3GT RacingRobert Alon
Jack Hawksworth		Lexus RC F GT3
GT Daytona16 - Change RacingJeroen Mul
Corey Lewis		Lamborghini Huracan GT3
Prototype Challenge20 - BAR1 MotorsportsBuddy Rice
Don Yount		ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
Prototype22 - Tequila Patron ESMEd Brown
Johannes van Overbeek		Nissan DPi
GT Le Mans24 - BMW Team RLLJohn Edwards
Martin Tomczyk		BMW M6 GTLM
GT Le Mans25 - BMW Team RLLBill Auberlen
Alexander Sims		BMW M6 GTLM
Prototype Challenge26 - BAR1 MotorsportsNick Boulle
Stefan Wilson		ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
GT Daytona28 - Alegra MotorsportsDaniel Morad
Mathieu Jaminet		Porsche 911 GT3 R
Prototype31 - Action Express RacingDane Cameron
Eric Curran		Cadillac DPi-V.R.
GT Daytona33 - Riley MotorsportsJeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating		Mercedes-AMG GT3
Prototype Challenge38 - Performance Tech MotorsportsJames French
Patricio O'Ward		ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
GT Daytona48 - Paul Miller RacingBryan Sellers
Madison Snow		Lamborghini Huracan GT3
GT Daytona50 - Riley Motorsports/WeatherTech RacingGunnar Jeannette
Cooper MacNeil		Mercedes-AMG GT3
Prototype52 - PR1/Mathiasen MotorsportsMarco Bonanomi
José Gutierrez		Ligier JS P217-Gibson
GT Daytona54 - CORE autosportJon Bennett
Colin Braun		Porsche 911 GT3 R
Prototype55 - MazdaJonathan Bomarito
Tristan Nunez		Mazda RT24-P
GT Daytona57 - Stevenson MotorsportsLawson Aschenbach
Andrew Davis		Audi R8 LMS GT3
GT Le Mans62 - Risi CompetizioneGiancarlo Fisichella
Toni Vilander		Ferrari 488 GTE
GT Daytona63 - Scuderia CorsaAlessandro Balzan
Christina Nielsen		Ferrari 488 GT3
GT Le Mans66 - Ford Chip Ganassi RacingJoey Hand
Dirk Müller		Ford GT
GT Le Mans67 - Ford Chip Ganassi RacingRyan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook		Ford GT
Prototype70 - MazdaTom Long
Joel Miller		Mazda RT24-P
GT Daytona73 - Park Place MotorsportsJörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey		Porsche 911 GT3 R
GT Daytona75 - SunEnergy1 RacingKenny Habul
Tristan Vautier		Mercedes-AMG GT3
GT Daytona80 - Lone Star RacingDan Knox
Mike Skeen		Mercedes-AMG GT3
Prototype85 - JDC/Miller MotorSportsMikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson		ORECA 07-Gibson
GT Daytona86 - Michael Shank Racing with Curb-AgajanianOswaldo Negri Jr.
Jeff Segal		Acura NSX GT3
Prototype90 - Visit Florida RacingMarc Goossens
Renger van der Zande		Riley Mk. 30-Gibson
GT Daytona93 - Michael Shank Racing with Curb-AgajanianAndy Lally
Katherine Legge		Acura NSX GT3
GT Daytona96 - Turner MotorsportBret Curtis
Jens Klingmann		BMW M6 GT3
GT Le Mans911 - Porsche GT TeamPatrick Pilet
Dirk Werner		Porsche 911 RSR
GT Le Mans912 - Porsche GT TeamWolf Henzler
Laurens Vanthoor		Porsche 911 RSR
GT Daytona991 - The Racers GroupParker Chase
Harry Gottsacker		Porsche 911 GT3 R

