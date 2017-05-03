Entry List: Advance Auto Parts Sportscar Showdown

The entry list is out for this weekend’s Advance Auto Parts Sportscar Showdown for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Circuit of the Americas. 40 teams in the four classes are currently entered in the event.
The Prototype class has the same ten entries from Long Beach with only a couple of driver changes of note. Tom Kimber-Smith is out of the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier JS P217-Gibson in order to be with his mother, who is fighting cancer. Marco Bonanomi will drive in Kimber-Smith’s place. José Gutierrez returns to the car to replace William Owen, who made his IMSA debut at Long Beach.
Prototype Challenge will have four cars battling for the class honors. Starworks Motorsport’s No. 8 does not have a confirmed driver lineup as of yet. BAR1 Motorsport’s No. 26 has just recently indicated that they will run Nick Boulle and Stefan Wilson in the car this week. For Wilson, COTA will be his IMSA debut. Boulle has three previous starts in the PC class. His most recent start was Daytona back in January, where he was part of the winning PC lineup for Performance Tech Motorsports.
GT Le Mans has the same nine entries from Long Beach. There is one driver change of note, and that is because of the conflict this weekend with the FIA World Endurance Championship in Belgium. Kevin Estre is due to drive the No. 92 Porsche in the 6 Hours of Spa-Francochamps on Sunday. As a result, Wolf Henzler has been called up from The Racers Group to replace Estre.
In GT Daytona, there are 17 entries and a few driver changes. Much like with Henzler, Alegra Motorsports’ Michael Christensen will also be in Belgium this weekend to drive the No. 92 Porsche. Christensen has been replaced by Mathieu Jaminet of France. Jaminet is part of the Porsche Junioren, a group of young drivers employed by Porsche and placed with various teams. Jaminet, who will make his IMSA debut this weekend, will be the third of the four Junioren drivers to compete in GT Daytona this year (Sven Müller and Matteo Cairoli are the others).
For SunEnergy1 Racing, Boris Said is not listed as part of the driving lineup this weekend. Team owner Kenny Habul will share the No. 75 Mercedes with full-time driver Tristan Vautier. Also, the Cresson, Tex.-based Lone Star Racing makes their return to the series this week with team owner Dan Knox and Mike Skeen driving.
Finally, as previously announced last week, The Racers Group is running New Braunfels, Tex.-based teenage racers Parker Chase and Harry Gottsacker in the No. 991 Porsche. For both drivers, COTA will mark their series debut and home race as New Braunfels is a 45 minute drive from the track.
Entry List: Advance Auto Parts Sportscar Showdown
|Class
|Team
|Drivers
|Car
|Prototype
|2 - Tequila Patron ESM
|Ryan Dalziel
Scott Sharp
|Nissan DPi
|GT Le Mans
|3 - Corvette Racing
|Antonio Garcia
Jan Magnussen
|Chevrolet Corvette C7.R
|GT Le Mans
|4 - Corvette Racing
|Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|Chevrolet Corvette C7.R
|Prototype
|5 - Action Express Racing
|Joao Barbosa
Christian Fittipaldi
|Cadillac DPi-V.R.
|Prototype Challenge
|8 - Starworks Motorsport
|TBA
|ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
|Prototype
|10 - Wayne Taylor Racing
|Jordan Taylor
Ricky Taylor
|Cadillac DPi-V.R.
|GT Daytona
|14 - 3GT Racing
|Sage Karam
Scott Pruett
|Lexus RC F GT3
|GT Daytona
|15 - 3GT Racing
|Robert Alon
Jack Hawksworth
|Lexus RC F GT3
|GT Daytona
|16 - Change Racing
|Jeroen Mul
Corey Lewis
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Prototype Challenge
|20 - BAR1 Motorsports
|Buddy Rice
Don Yount
|ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
|Prototype
|22 - Tequila Patron ESM
|Ed Brown
Johannes van Overbeek
|Nissan DPi
|GT Le Mans
|24 - BMW Team RLL
|John Edwards
Martin Tomczyk
|BMW M6 GTLM
|GT Le Mans
|25 - BMW Team RLL
|Bill Auberlen
Alexander Sims
|BMW M6 GTLM
|Prototype Challenge
|26 - BAR1 Motorsports
|Nick Boulle
Stefan Wilson
|ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
|GT Daytona
|28 - Alegra Motorsports
|Daniel Morad
Mathieu Jaminet
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Prototype
|31 - Action Express Racing
|Dane Cameron
Eric Curran
|Cadillac DPi-V.R.
|GT Daytona
|33 - Riley Motorsports
|Jeroen Bleekemolen
Ben Keating
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Prototype Challenge
|38 - Performance Tech Motorsports
|James French
Patricio O'Ward
|ORECA FLM09-Chevrolet
|GT Daytona
|48 - Paul Miller Racing
|Bryan Sellers
Madison Snow
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|GT Daytona
|50 - Riley Motorsports/WeatherTech Racing
|Gunnar Jeannette
Cooper MacNeil
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Prototype
|52 - PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports
|Marco Bonanomi
José Gutierrez
|Ligier JS P217-Gibson
|GT Daytona
|54 - CORE autosport
|Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Prototype
|55 - Mazda
|Jonathan Bomarito
Tristan Nunez
|Mazda RT24-P
|GT Daytona
|57 - Stevenson Motorsports
|Lawson Aschenbach
Andrew Davis
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|GT Le Mans
|62 - Risi Competizione
|Giancarlo Fisichella
Toni Vilander
|Ferrari 488 GTE
|GT Daytona
|63 - Scuderia Corsa
|Alessandro Balzan
Christina Nielsen
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|GT Le Mans
|66 - Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
|Joey Hand
Dirk Müller
|Ford GT
|GT Le Mans
|67 - Ford Chip Ganassi Racing
|Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|Ford GT
|Prototype
|70 - Mazda
|Tom Long
Joel Miller
|Mazda RT24-P
|GT Daytona
|73 - Park Place Motorsports
|Jörg Bergmeister
Patrick Lindsey
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|GT Daytona
|75 - SunEnergy1 Racing
|Kenny Habul
Tristan Vautier
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|GT Daytona
|80 - Lone Star Racing
|Dan Knox
Mike Skeen
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Prototype
|85 - JDC/Miller MotorSports
|Mikhail Goikhberg
Stephen Simpson
|ORECA 07-Gibson
|GT Daytona
|86 - Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|Oswaldo Negri Jr.
Jeff Segal
|Acura NSX GT3
|Prototype
|90 - Visit Florida Racing
|Marc Goossens
Renger van der Zande
|Riley Mk. 30-Gibson
|GT Daytona
|93 - Michael Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian
|Andy Lally
Katherine Legge
|Acura NSX GT3
|GT Daytona
|96 - Turner Motorsport
|Bret Curtis
Jens Klingmann
|BMW M6 GT3
|GT Le Mans
|911 - Porsche GT Team
|Patrick Pilet
Dirk Werner
|Porsche 911 RSR
|GT Le Mans
|912 - Porsche GT Team
|Wolf Henzler
Laurens Vanthoor
|Porsche 911 RSR
|GT Daytona
|991 - The Racers Group
|Parker Chase
Harry Gottsacker
|Porsche 911 GT3 R