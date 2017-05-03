Entry List: Advance Auto Parts Sportscar Showdown

The entry list is out for this weekend’s Advance Auto Parts Sportscar Showdown for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Circuit of the Americas. 40 teams in the four classes are currently entered in the event.

The Prototype class has the same ten entries from Long Beach with only a couple of driver changes of note. Tom Kimber-Smith is out of the No. 52 PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports Ligier JS P217-Gibson in order to be with his mother, who is fighting cancer. Marco Bonanomi will drive in Kimber-Smith’s place. José Gutierrez returns to the car to replace William Owen, who made his IMSA debut at Long Beach.

Prototype Challenge will have four cars battling for the class honors. Starworks Motorsport’s No. 8 does not have a confirmed driver lineup as of yet. BAR1 Motorsport’s No. 26 has just recently indicated that they will run Nick Boulle and Stefan Wilson in the car this week. For Wilson, COTA will be his IMSA debut. Boulle has three previous starts in the PC class. His most recent start was Daytona back in January, where he was part of the winning PC lineup for Performance Tech Motorsports.

GT Le Mans has the same nine entries from Long Beach. There is one driver change of note, and that is because of the conflict this weekend with the FIA World Endurance Championship in Belgium. Kevin Estre is due to drive the No. 92 Porsche in the 6 Hours of Spa-Francochamps on Sunday. As a result, Wolf Henzler has been called up from The Racers Group to replace Estre.

In GT Daytona, there are 17 entries and a few driver changes. Much like with Henzler, Alegra Motorsports’ Michael Christensen will also be in Belgium this weekend to drive the No. 92 Porsche. Christensen has been replaced by Mathieu Jaminet of France. Jaminet is part of the Porsche Junioren, a group of young drivers employed by Porsche and placed with various teams. Jaminet, who will make his IMSA debut this weekend, will be the third of the four Junioren drivers to compete in GT Daytona this year (Sven Müller and Matteo Cairoli are the others).

For SunEnergy1 Racing, Boris Said is not listed as part of the driving lineup this weekend. Team owner Kenny Habul will share the No. 75 Mercedes with full-time driver Tristan Vautier. Also, the Cresson, Tex.-based Lone Star Racing makes their return to the series this week with team owner Dan Knox and Mike Skeen driving.

Finally, as previously announced last week, The Racers Group is running New Braunfels, Tex.-based teenage racers Parker Chase and Harry Gottsacker in the No. 991 Porsche. For both drivers, COTA will mark their series debut and home race as New Braunfels is a 45 minute drive from the track.

Entry List: Advance Auto Parts Sportscar Showdown