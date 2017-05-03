Entry List: Circuit of the Americas 120

For the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge’s two-hour sprint race this weekend at Circuit of the Americas, 33 cars are currently entered. 16 of those are Grand Sport entries, while 17 are Street Tuners.

Likely who isn’t entered at the moment is a bigger story than who is. KohR Motorsports has only one car on the entry list as of the publication of this article. That is the No. 59 of Dean Martin and Jack Roush Jr. The No. 60, which won at Sebring with the pairing of Jade Buford and Scott Maxwell, is currently not entered in the race. We’ll update the article if news breaks that indicates otherwise.

In addition, BGB Motorsports’ No. 38 Porsche for James Cox and John Tecce is also not entered. However, that team only announced a partial schedule for this season.

Circuit of the Americas will mark the IMSA Continental Tire SportsCar Challenge debut of the new Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R. Stevenson Motorsports has one car, the No. 57, entered for Matt Bell and Robin Liddell. The car has shown good pace in the four races that Blackdog Speed Shop has run it in Pirelli World Challenge’s GTS class and they have a good driver lineup.

There are only two other driver changes of note. TeamTGM has swapped their pro drivers. Guy Cosmo will partner with team owner Ted Giovanis in the No. 4 Porsche while Hugh Plumb switches to the No. 46. Also, Automatic Racing welcomes back Russell Phillips to the No. 99 Aston Martin this weekend, replacing Al Carter.

In Street Tuner, the same 16 teams that were entered at Sebring are entered this weekend. There is only one lineup change of note. Jared Salinsky and Mark Pombo are out of the MINI JCW Team No. 52. They have been replaced by Nate Norenberg and Tyler Stone. Norenburg drove the No. 52 at Daytona back in January. Stone has also previously driven for MINI Team JCW, but will be making his 2017 debut this weekend.