NASCAR Mailbox: Why does Travis Pastrana’s Comeback Matter?

NASCAR is entering a time when big names are a must. Jeff Gordon is done. Tony Stewart is done. Carl Edwards is done. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is next.

So where does that leave the sport?

Well, NASCAR is in a delicate state, featuring ratings and attendance declines, but there remains plenty of optimism for the future as the intensity of racing continues to increase and racetracks are finding more ways to get fans involved. As the sport enters its next stage, it is an interesting time to see X Games star Travis Pastrana attempt to make a comeback. While he has been out of stock cars for quite some time, he brings a profound enthusiasm about life outside of racing that is missing in NASCAR.

Besides Pastrana’s return, NASCAR is hoping for lots of success with its new video game, NASCAR Heat. While the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions have been on the shelves for several months, there is a free version of the software on smartphones, the first of its kind as NASCAR’s popularity amongst millennials increases.

Q: What does Travis Pastrana coming back mean for NASCAR? – Becky K., San Diego

A: NASCAR is still relevant, even for a guy who couldn’t succeed with one of the sport’s top organizations.

For a man with more than two million Facebook likes higher than NASCAR’s most popular driver, it is clearly going to bring attention to the sport for non-traditional fans once again. While Pastrana will likely not be outstanding in the Camping World Truck Series since he is running with a brand new team in Niece Motorsports, it is important for NASCAR to recognize what he is doing.

Pastrana is taking the time to help out a small team that needs someone with a big name to help generate future sponsorship dollars. Let’s face it: You seldom see one of NASCAR’s premier series drivers take the helm of a second-class truck in order to help a team. While it does happen, like the Dillon brothers competing with NTS Motorsports prior to that team shutting down, it is extremely rare and at times, it could be counterproductive.

But there are few, if any, downsides to Pastrana making his NASCAR return.

OK, the guy didn’t run well in the XFINITY Series. He tallied up four top 10s in 42 races, but that is better than plenty of other folks who strap into one of those racecars. Danica Patrick only earned three top 10s in her only full XFINITY Series season.

And that’s what will make this a fun outing for Pastrana. He’s going to hit Las Vegas Motor Speedway with no pressure on his shoulders. As long as he keeps the No. 45 truck clean, he will be the hyperactive, fun guy that we saw when he first entered the NASCAR garage area.

Who knows, maybe he’ll wind up returning to NASCAR full-time at this rate.

Q: How would you evaluate the new NASCAR Heat app? – James R., Indianapolis

A: This game is just what NASCAR needs right now.

Not only is the NASCAR Heat app free, but is right up there with the MLB and NBA games as some of the most realistic ones available on the App Store. If the app can gain some publicity, it might be one that brings new fans to the sport, and that is never a bad thing.

The app is intriguing for several reasons, including its use of creating a NASCAR team shop, garage, R&D Center and a fan zone, in addition to the actual racing itself. And the concept of having all of these is certainly new for a NASCAR game. I personally have never seen a game where you can interact with the race shop in a way other than the cars and the crew, so it is extremely neat to see that this app has something that no other game possessed prior to it.

Taking after other community-based games, this one might be just as good as the actual game itself. The graphics are better and the competition is realistic. Does it get much better than that?

The idea of the game is to earn stars at each race, gaining enough to unlock the next track in the schedule. Eventually, you can unlock all tracks if you upgrade your racecars, which you can buy with in-game purchases or earn with strong results (i.e. earning three stars at a racetrack).

Since the app is free of charge, there aren’t many things to complain about. The racing provides a realistic, though, challenging experience. And the graphics/sound are on point as well.

Download it so you won’t have a life after you start playing it.

Have a question for next week’s NASCAR Mailbox? Tweet me at @JosephNASCAR.