Clint Bowyer Leads Lone Rain-Shortened Talladega Cup Practice

Rain cut short the on-track activity for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series on Friday (May 5) at Talladega Superspeedway, with the series getting just a few minutes of practice in before the remainder of first practice and the second practice were canceled.

Clint Bowyer led the way in the brief practice with a speed of 196.822 mph, followed by Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch and Joey Logano.

Out of the 41-car entry list, 31 cars took at least one lap during practice.

Qualifying for the Geico 500 will be held Saturday (May 6) at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the race on Sunday (May 7) at 2 p.m. on FOX.