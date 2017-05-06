2017 Frontstretch Cup: GEICO 500 Predictions

Welcome to our tenth year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!

Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!

How we roll:

Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:

Prediction Scoring

+5 – Win

+3 – 2nd-5th

+1 – 6th-10th

0 – 11th-20th

-1 – 21st-30th

-2 – 31st-36th

-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: GEICO 500

Amy Henderson: Stage 1: Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Stage 2: Brad Keselowski Race Winner: Brad Keselowski

Corey Brewer: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Ryan Blaney, Race Winner: Clint Bowyer

Dan Greene: Stage 1: Clint Bowyer, Stage 2: Martin Truex, Jr., Winner: Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

Mark Howell: Stage 1: Jamie McMurray, Stage 2: Martin Truex, Jr., Race Winner: Clint Bowyer

Dustin Albino: Stage 1: Trevor Bayne, Stage 2: Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Race Winner: Ryan Blaney

Clayton Caldwell: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Clint Bowyer, Race Winner: Trevor Bayne

Frank Velat: Stage 1: Martin Truex, Jr., Stage 2: Clint Bowyer, Race Winner: Kyle Larson

Michael Massie: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Winner: Chase Elliott

Huston Ladner: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Ryan Blaney, Race Winner: Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

Bryan Gable: Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Stage 2: Brad Keselowski, Race Winner: Chase Elliott

Joseph Wolkin: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Joey Logano, Race Winner: Clint Bowyer

Jeff Wolfe: Stage 1: Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Stage 2: Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Race Winner: Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

Zach Catanzareti: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Brad Keselowski, Race Winner: Chase Elliott

Davey Segal: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Clint Bowyer, Race Winner: Denny Hamlin

Matteo Marcheschi: Stage 1: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Stage 2: Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Race Winner: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Results: Toyota Owners 400

Writer Stage 1 Stage 2 Race Winner Winner Pick Finish Points John Douglas Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Larson Denny Hamlin 3rd 3 Vito Pugliese Kyle Larson Martin Truex, Jr. Denny Hamlin 3rd 3 Mark Howell Clint Bowyer Martin Truex, Jr. Kevin Harvick 5th 3 Amy Henderson Matt Kenseth Erik Jones Martin Truex, Jr. 10th 2 Bryan Gable Martin Truex, Jr. Clint Bowyer Martin Truex, Jr. 10th 1 Dustin Albino Matt Kenseth Clint Bowyer Denny Hamlin 15th 1 Matteo Marcheschi Matt Kenseth Ryan Blaney Clint Bowyer 15th 1 Michael Massie Martin Truex, Jr. Kevin Harvick Clint Bowyer 15th 0 Frank Velat Matt Kenseth Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Busch 16th 1 Dan Greene Matt Kenseth Clint Bowyer Kyle Busch 16th 1 Corey Brewer Matt Kenseth Kevin Harvick Matt Kenseth 23rd 0 Joseph Wolkin Matt Kenseth Chase Elliott Chase Elliott 24th 0 Davey Segal Kevin Harvick Jimmie Johnson Chase Elliott 24th -1 Jeff Wolfe Matt Kenseth Kyle Busch Ryan Blaney 36th -2 Clayton Caldwell Matt Kenseth Joey Logano Ryan Blaney 36 -2

Standings