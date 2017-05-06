2017 Frontstretch Cup: GEICO 500 Predictions

Welcome to our tenth year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff? Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!
How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race. We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct. Overall race points remain the same:
Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th
This week’s predictions: GEICO 500
Amy Henderson: Stage 1: Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Stage 2: Brad Keselowski Race Winner: Brad Keselowski
Corey Brewer: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Ryan Blaney, Race Winner: Clint Bowyer
Dan Greene: Stage 1: Clint Bowyer, Stage 2: Martin Truex, Jr., Winner: Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
Mark Howell: Stage 1: Jamie McMurray, Stage 2: Martin Truex, Jr., Race Winner: Clint Bowyer
Dustin Albino: Stage 1: Trevor Bayne, Stage 2: Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Race Winner: Ryan Blaney
Clayton Caldwell: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Clint Bowyer, Race Winner: Trevor Bayne
Frank Velat: Stage 1: Martin Truex, Jr., Stage 2: Clint Bowyer, Race Winner: Kyle Larson
Michael Massie: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Winner: Chase Elliott
Huston Ladner: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Ryan Blaney, Race Winner: Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
Bryan Gable: Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Stage 2: Brad Keselowski, Race Winner: Chase Elliott
Joseph Wolkin: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Joey Logano, Race Winner: Clint Bowyer
Jeff Wolfe: Stage 1: Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Stage 2: Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Race Winner: Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
Zach Catanzareti: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Brad Keselowski, Race Winner: Chase Elliott
Davey Segal: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Clint Bowyer, Race Winner: Denny Hamlin
Matteo Marcheschi: Stage 1: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Stage 2: Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Race Winner: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Results: Toyota Owners 400
|Writer
|Stage 1
|Stage 2
|Race Winner
|Winner Pick Finish
|Points
|John Douglas
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Larson
|Denny Hamlin
|3rd
|3
|Vito Pugliese
|Kyle Larson
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Denny Hamlin
|3rd
|3
|Mark Howell
|Clint Bowyer
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kevin Harvick
|5th
|3
|Amy Henderson
|Matt Kenseth
|Erik Jones
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|10th
|2
|Bryan Gable
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Clint Bowyer
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|10th
|1
|Dustin Albino
|Matt Kenseth
|Clint Bowyer
|Denny Hamlin
|15th
|1
|Matteo Marcheschi
|Matt Kenseth
|Ryan Blaney
|Clint Bowyer
|15th
|1
|Michael Massie
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kevin Harvick
|Clint Bowyer
|15th
|0
|Frank Velat
|Matt Kenseth
|Martin Truex, Jr.
|Kyle Busch
|16th
|1
|Dan Greene
|Matt Kenseth
|Clint Bowyer
|Kyle Busch
|16th
|1
|Corey Brewer
|Matt Kenseth
|Kevin Harvick
|Matt Kenseth
|23rd
|0
|Joseph Wolkin
|Matt Kenseth
|Chase Elliott
|Chase Elliott
|24th
|0
|Davey Segal
|Kevin Harvick
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chase Elliott
|24th
|-1
|Jeff Wolfe
|Matt Kenseth
|Kyle Busch
|Ryan Blaney
|36th
|-2
|Clayton Caldwell
|Matt Kenseth
|Joey Logano
|Ryan Blaney
|36
|-2
Standings
|Writer
|Points
|Behind
|Starts
|Wins
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Dustin Albino
|18
|—
|9
|1
|4
|6
|Mark Howell
|17
|-1
|9
|0
|6
|6
|Corey Brewer
|15
|-3
|9
|0
|3
|6
|Amy Henderson
|14
|-4
|9
|0
|4
|6
|John Douglas
|14
|-4
|6
|0
|4
|4
|Clayton Caldwell
|12
|-6
|9
|1
|2
|5
|Jeff Wolfe
|12
|-6
|9
|2
|3
|4
|Huston Ladner
|12
|-6
|8
|1
|3
|4
|Frank Velat
|12
|-6
|9
|1
|3
|4
|Bryan Gable
|12
|-6
|8
|0
|2
|6
|Vito Pugliese
|9
|-9
|8
|1
|2
|3
|Davey Segal
|8
|-10
|9
|1
|3
|5
|Michael Massie
|8
|-10
|9
|0
|2
|4
|Matteo Marcheschi
|7
|-11
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Dan Greene
|4
|-14
|7
|0
|2
|3
|Joseph Wolkin
|4
|-14
|6
|0
|2
|2
|Michael Finley
|3
|-15
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Greg Davis
|3
|-15
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Phil Allaway
|0
|-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tom Bowles
|0
|-18
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zach Catanzareti
|-1
|-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Danny Peters
|-3
|-21
|1
|0
|0
|0