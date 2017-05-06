Home / 2017 Staff Predictions / 2017 Frontstretch Cup: GEICO 500 Predictions
2017 Frontstretch Cup: GEICO 500 Predictions

Frontstretch Staff May 6, 2017 2017 Staff Predictions, Cup Series, Featured Content Leave a comment

Welcome to our tenth year of staff predictions! Each week, our experts attempt to tell you who the winner of each Cup race will be. Take a look to see who your favorite writers think will win it all (or at least score some points) this week!
Think you can out-prognosticate our staff?  Leave your picks in the comments and see how they stack up!
How we roll:
Each writer picks the drivers they they think will win the first two stages and the overall race.  We can’t pick the same driver two weeks in a row or more than four times in a season. The first two stages pay one bonus point, with three bonus points if someone can get all three winners correct.  Overall race points remain the same:
Prediction Scoring
+5 – Win
+3 – 2nd-5th
+1 – 6th-10th
0 – 11th-20th
-1 – 21st-30th
-2 – 31st-36th
-3 – 37th-40th

This week’s predictions: GEICO 500
Amy Henderson: Stage 1: Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Stage 2: Brad Keselowski      Race Winner: Brad Keselowski
Corey Brewer: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Ryan Blaney, Race Winner: Clint Bowyer
Dan Greene: Stage 1: Clint Bowyer, Stage 2: Martin Truex, Jr., Winner: Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
Mark Howell: Stage 1: Jamie McMurray, Stage 2: Martin Truex, Jr., Race Winner: Clint Bowyer
Dustin Albino: Stage 1: Trevor Bayne, Stage 2: Ricky Stenhouse, Jr., Race Winner: Ryan Blaney
Clayton Caldwell: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Clint Bowyer, Race Winner: Trevor Bayne
Frank Velat: Stage 1: Martin Truex, Jr., Stage 2: Clint Bowyer, Race Winner: Kyle Larson
Michael Massie: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Kyle Busch, Winner: Chase Elliott
Huston Ladner: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Ryan Blaney, Race Winner: Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
Bryan Gable: Stage 1: Kevin Harvick, Stage 2: Brad Keselowski, Race Winner: Chase Elliott
Joseph Wolkin: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Joey Logano, Race Winner: Clint Bowyer
Jeff Wolfe: Stage 1: Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Stage 2: Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Race Winner: Dale Earnhardt, Jr.
Zach Catanzareti: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Brad Keselowski, Race Winner: Chase Elliott
Davey Segal: Stage 1: Brad Keselowski, Stage 2: Clint Bowyer, Race Winner: Denny Hamlin
Matteo Marcheschi: Stage 1: Dale Earnhardt Jr., Stage 2: Dale Earnhardt, Jr., Race Winner: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Results: Toyota Owners 400

WriterStage 1Stage 2Race WinnerWinner Pick FinishPoints
John DouglasMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle LarsonDenny Hamlin3rd3
Vito PuglieseKyle LarsonMartin Truex, Jr.Denny Hamlin3rd3
Mark HowellClint BowyerMartin Truex, Jr.Kevin Harvick5th3
Amy HendersonMatt KensethErik JonesMartin Truex, Jr.10th2
Bryan GableMartin Truex, Jr.Clint BowyerMartin Truex, Jr.10th1
Dustin AlbinoMatt KensethClint BowyerDenny Hamlin15th1
Matteo MarcheschiMatt KensethRyan BlaneyClint Bowyer15th1
Michael MassieMartin Truex, Jr.Kevin HarvickClint Bowyer15th0
Frank Velat Matt KensethMartin Truex, Jr.Kyle Busch16th1
Dan GreeneMatt KensethClint BowyerKyle Busch16th1
Corey BrewerMatt KensethKevin HarvickMatt Kenseth23rd0
Joseph WolkinMatt KensethChase ElliottChase Elliott24th0
Davey SegalKevin HarvickJimmie JohnsonChase Elliott24th-1
Jeff WolfeMatt KensethKyle BuschRyan Blaney36th-2
Clayton CaldwellMatt Kenseth Joey LoganoRyan Blaney36-2

 

Standings

 WriterPointsBehindStartsWinsTop 5Top 10
Dustin Albino189146
Mark Howell17-19066
Corey Brewer15-39036
Amy Henderson14-49046
John Douglas14-46044
Clayton Caldwell12-69125
Jeff Wolfe12-69234
Huston Ladner12-68134
Frank Velat12-69134
Bryan Gable12-68026
Vito Pugliese9-98123
Davey Segal8-109135
Michael Massie8-109024
Matteo Marcheschi7-113111
Dan Greene4-147023
Joseph Wolkin4-146022
Michael Finley3-153011
Greg Davis3-155023
Phil Allaway0-181000
Tom Bowles0-181000
Zach Catanzareti-1-191000
Danny Peters-3-211000

 

 

