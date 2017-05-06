Almirola Wins Eventful XFINITY Series Race at Talladega

After a long and eventful day, Aric Almirola took home the win at the Sparks Energy 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, May 6. It is his third career XFINITY Series victory, and second at a restrictor plate track in the XFINITY Series.

Almirola was followed by Elliott Sadler, Joey Logano, Ben Kennedy, and Erik Jones.

Almirola also won stage 1, and Justin Allgaier won stage 2. Allgaier led 24 laps, the most of anyone, before falling back through the pack in the last few laps, and ended the race in eighth.

Several incidents plagued the race, including five cautions and two red flags.

The first red flag was caused by contact between Brennan Poole, Matt Tifft, and Daniel Suarez near the end of stage 1. The crash involved nine cars, and eliminated contenders such as Daniel Hemric, Brandon Jones, and Spencer Gallagher.

The second red flag was caused by a wreck kicked off by Ryan Reed and Aric Almirola. Reed, Brendan Gaughan, and pole winner Blake Koch were among the eight drivers involved.

A caution was thrown for debris with 16 laps to go, setting up a shootout to the finish.

Almirola was able to make his way through the pack on the restart. Separate incidents including Darrell Wallace Jr., and Ryan Sieg occurred on the final lap, but NASCAR kept the race green to the end.

The race saw 28 lead changes among 14 drivers, which was the most in the XFINITY Series since the 2013 Daytona race in July, which saw 31 lead changes.

Full Results