Daily Fantasy NASCAR Hot-Starts: GEICO 500

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series hit the track Saturday afternoon at Talladega Superspeedway in preparation for Sunday’s GEICO 500. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the Coors Light Pole Award beating out Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will start on the outside front row.

The DraftKings strategy for restrictor plate races is much different than that at the more conventional race tracks. Where the tracks are bigger, there aren’t as many laps in the race. Finding dominators for your lineup is not going to make or break your weekend. Instead, focus your efforts on finding drivers who have high potential for positive position differential. At Talladega, cars fluctuate position from the drop of the green to when the checkers fly. If you can add a driver to your lineup that starts towards the back of the pack and works their way up front, the point will farther out way those who start up front and finish up front.

Here are two drivers that are must-starts for Sunday’s DraftKings contests.

Jimmie Johnson ($9,700)

Starting Position: 30th

Jimmie Johnson’s poor qualifying effort for Sunday has made him the first must-have. If Jimmie Johnson manages to pick up a top-ten finish, he will score a minimum of 20 position differential points. With top-ten qualifying efforts from Earnhardt and Chase Elliott, we know that Hendrick Motorsports has the power to run up front.

Johnson has run well the past three weeks. He finished eleventh last weekend at Richmond after scoring back-to-back wins the prior two weeks. Those wins at Texas and Bristol have the seven time champ sitting eighth in series standings and locked into the playoffs.

Johnson has finished clean in the past nine Talladega races, avoiding the big wrecks. He finished second in the fall 2015 race, and has two career wins here.

Jimmie will be plugging his way through the field from the 30th position and has an incredibly high ceiling for his price.

David Ragan ($6,000)

Starting Position: 29th

The beautiful thing about Talladega is that anyone has a chance at winning. No driver knows that better than David Ragan, who picked up his second career win here back in 2013. Ragan was racing for Front Row Motorsports at the time, the same team he signed on with for 2017.

His first career win came at Daytona, another restrictor plate track. Ragan knows how to work the draft, and keep his nose clean, and there is no reason to expect anything different on Sunday.

In the only other plate race this season, the Daytona 500, Ragan ran as high as fourth place. He was hanging around the top-fifteen until ultimately falling back to 25th during the late race shuffle.

Ragan is incredibly cheap and is starting 29th, so much like Johnson, he has high potential for position differential points. Every lineup needs a bottom end driver, and there is not better value than Ragan.

Optimal DraftKings Lineup Example:

