Pace Laps: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Cashes in with First Career Victory, Aric Almirola Upsets the Field in XFINITY and K&N Pro Series Action

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Career Weekend for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – It was evident that it was coming, but Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finally crossed the finish line first on Sunday, capturing his first victory in 158 career starts.

Stenhouse started the day our front, leading the first 13 circuits, before leading the most important one at the end. His day wasn’t all that easy, especially in the latter part of the race. With 29 laps to go, the No. 17 car tapped Ryan Blaney, crashing the No. 21 car out of the event.

After avoiding the 18-car pileup with 20 laps to go, Stenhouse worked his way up to second position on the green-white-checkered finish restart, ultimately passing Kyle Busch on the last lap.

Roush Fenway Racing as a whole has picked up its performance from previous seasons. Heading into Kansas Speedway, Stenhouse is all-but-guaranteed a spot into the playoffs, while teammate Trevor Bayne sits on the bubble in 16th, one point ahead of Aric Almirola. For a while, it looked like the No. 6 car was going to be a factor in Sunday’s event, pacing the field for five laps.

However, Bayne was caught up in the “Big One,” resulting in a 37th-place finish. His worst finish of the season coming into Talladega was 23rd at Auto Club Speedway. – Dustin Albino

XFINITY Series: Eight is Great for Elliott Sadler – Despite its image, Talladega Superspeedway was not a streak-breaker for Elliott Sadler. Coming home in second place during Saturday’s Sparks Energy 300, the veteran racer grabbed his eighth consecutive top-10 finish in the 2017 XFINITY Series season.

It’s consistency that has brought the 42-year-old into the championship lead for a seventh straight weekend heading into the summer stretch. The JR Motorsports driver has earned the most top fives of any driver (four), most top 10s (eight) and by far the best average finish (8.0 to the next best driver’s 12.3).

However, a trip to Victory Lane is the missing link once again for the No. 1 Chevrolet. Saturday saw Sadler up front on the last lap, but he couldn’t get by Cup Series regular Aric Almirola for the win.

As series regulars Justin Allgaier and Ryan Reed have already scored wins this season, Sadler may still be in solid shape for a playoff spot. – Zach Catanzareti

Sports Cars: A Nasty First Lap – Saturday’s Advance Auto Parts Sportscar Showdown at Circuit of the Americas was marred by a series of incidents on the first lap. Risi Competizione’s Giancarlo Fisichella spun after contact from Ford Chip Ganassi Racing’s Dirk Müller. Fisichella was then hit by the No. 67 Ford of Ryan Briscoe, breaking the right rear suspension. Fisichella was then hit by No. 4 Corvette of Tommy Milner. Milner was then hit by the No. 912 Porsche of Wolf Henzler.

In addition, the No. 2 Nissan DPi of Scott Sharp was spun out a couple of corners later. The full course yellow was displayed very quickly.

Fisichella was able to drive the No. 62 back to the pits, but could not continue afterwards. The team has completed one lap in the last two races. The No. 912 Porsche also retired early. The No. 4 Corvette and No. 67 Ford spent time behind the wall for repairs, but ultimately finished laps off the pace. As for the No. 2 Nissan, it kept going after the spin, but caught fire in the final minutes.

Wayne Taylor Racing’s No. 10 Cadillac DPi-V.R. of Jordan and Ricky Taylor led flag-to-flag to take their fourth straight win. The No. 3 Corvette of Antonio Garcia and Jan Magnussen won GT Le Mans despite having a fire on Thursday afternoon. – Phil Allaway

NHRA: Doubling Up – The results from the Lucas Oil NHRA Southern Nationals are nearly a mirror of those from the Four-Wide Nationals a week earlier. Steve Torrence in Top Fuel, Ron Capps in Funny Car, and LE Tonglet in Pro Stock Motorcycle once again stood upon the winner’s stage at the end of the day. Only Bo Butner in Pro Stock changed things up a bit.

Steve Torrence took on Tony Schumacher in the Top Fuel finals. Schumacher, the winningest driver in Top Fuel, has never won at Atlanta and he’ll have to wait another year to try again as Torrence’s 3.745 at 320.81 was enough to score the win after Schumacher lost traction and posted a 4.061 at 243.28 mph.

“The racecar I have right now is the best racecar that I’ve ever had in my life,” Torrence said. “My driving is showing that I’m confident in it. The continuity of my team has what it takes to win championships. We’ve got a chip on our shoulder and a point to prove.”

Torrence also got by Smax Smith, Shawn Langdon, and Leah Pritchett en route to the finals.

Ron Capps is on a serious hot streak, with the win at Atlanta actually making it three in a row going back to Houston. Capps faced off against Tim Wilkerson and took the win on a holeshot with a 3.991 second, 317.79 mph effort to Wilkerson’s faster but losing 3978 second, 316.60 pass. The difference came in Capps’ .040 reaction time versus Wilkerson’s .110.

“It’s a pinch me moment,” Capps said. “The car speaks for itself lately. This was probably one of the more difficult race tracks to navigate. You really had to be ready for two or three different sets of bumps. It makes for an exciting run but you’re just hoping, at the same time, that your car stays in the groove. Funny Car is just getting tougher and tougher.”

Capps beat J.R. Todd, John Force, and Robert Hight to make his way to the finals.

LE Tonglet in Pro Stock Motorcycle completes the roster of repeat winners from last week. This time Tonglet took on teammate Jerry Savoie. Savoie had mechanical issues just off the starting line, while Tonglet rode off to record a 6.843 second, 194.35 mph run for the win.

Tonglet had to race his way past Cory Reed, Andrew Hines, and Scotty Pollacheck in earlier rounds.

Switching things up was Bo Butner in Pro Stock. Butner also broke the streak of different winners in the class this season at six as he became the first repeat winner. He faced off against Erica Enders and put down a run at 6.569 seconds, 211.26 mph to best her effort of 6.593 seconds at 210.97 mph.

Butner defeated Wally Stroupe, Vincent Nobile, and Jeg Coughlin in earlier rounds, meaning he had to run through three members of the Elite Performance camp when including Enders in order to notch the win. – Toni Montgomery

Short Tracks: Miller and Burton Win K&N East Races, Curley Passes Away – The twin bill at South Boston Speedway on Saturday night saw another new race winner in the K&N Pro Series East and a second win on the year for the point leader.

Race 1 at the historic speedway saw Travis Miller etch his name in the history books with his first ever K&N win. Miller won the race leading the final 41 laps of the event. He beat Chase Purdy, Todd Gilliland, Dillon Bassett and Harrison Burton to the line for the victory.

In the second race, it was a very emotional victory for Burton. At a track where there are grandstands named for his father and his uncle, Burton grabbed the trophy and cemented his position atop the point standings after five races, with his second triumph of the season. Burton bested Gilliland, Vinnie Miller, Chase Cabre and Ruben Garcia Jr. He leads Gilliland by 18 points in the standings.

In a sad note, Thomas Curley has passed away. The former head of the NASCAR Northern Tour, which is now the K&N Pro Series East, founded the American Canadian Tour. He built it into one of the most successful tours in North America. He was also a co-owner of Thunder Road Speedbowl, the home of the Milk Bowl, with Ken Squier. Curley was 73 years old and succumbed to complications from COPD. Frontstretch sends condolences to his family, friends and all of short track racing. The racing world has lost a true icon of the sport. – Mike Neff