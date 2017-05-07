Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s Victory a Boost for Once Struggling Roush Organization

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. grabbed his first career victory in the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, but it came after years of struggling for Stenhouse and Roush Fenway Racing.

Since Stenhouse’s rookie season in 2013, he has only 10 career top-five finishes, and only 22 top-10 finishes, or about 15 percent of his races. Roush as a whole hadn’t won since Carl Edwards left the team after the 2014 season, and has scored thirteen top five finishes prior to Stenhouse’s Talladega win.

Matt Kenseth, Edwards and Greg Biffle each left Roush in the past five years, and the team downsized from four cars in 2011 to two cars this year, a huge hit to a once-great organization. Sponsorship was a big factor in the team’s downsizing. 3M, Best Buy, Crown Royal, UPS, Aflac, among others, have left the team in recent years. Because of this sponsor exodus, Roush has had to self-sponsor many races. In 2016, half of Greg Biffle’s races were sponsored by Ford or Roush. This was likely a big factor in terms of why they elected to downsize and cut the No. 16 team after Biffle left the team. With less sponsorship money, the team couldn’t afford as many resources to get faster week in, week out. However, Roush’s downsizing has helped them, because now they only need to fund two cars, instead of three or four. This has certainly helped their performance this season.

Even before the win, though, Stenhouse seemed to be finding his legs. He had scored two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes through nine races before Talladega and sat 15th in points.

His teammate Trevor Bayne, however, has not had any such luck. He has only two top-five finishes and eight top 10 finishes in 82 races since joining Roush full-time in 2015. Bayne has a lot of work to do to become a Cup Series contender, and might be in position to follow in Stenhouse’s footsteps, if he’s able to keep up his decent performances.

The significance of Stenhouse’s breakthrough victory cannot be understated. The win doesn’t just mean a playoff berth, but also a chance to show their competitors and potential sponsors that they’re not going to roll over, and that, despite their struggles, Roush Fenway Racing is not going away anytime soon. However, Stenhouse and the whole Roush Fenway Racing organization will have to keep up their hard work in order to be able to contend for the championship come September, when the playoffs begin. Stenhouse’s win would put Roush in front of sponsors for the first time in a long time. All of this means a win, a playoff berth, and exposure to sponsors are very welcome to the struggling organization.