Stenhouse Takes Cup Series Pole at Talladega

Roush Fenway Racing and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. are climbing up the Cup Series ladder once again.

Stenhouse earned just his second career pole and first since his rookie season of 2013 Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway. In Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying, late Saturday afternoon he positioned a surging RFR to be a contender for Sunday’s GEICO 500.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the pole for Sunday’s event with a speed of 191.547 MPH, beating outside pole sitter Dale Earnhardt Jr. by 0.2 seconds. It is his second career Cup Series pole and his first at a restrictor plate track.

In the 12-car second round, Stenhouse whooped the field, followed by Earnhardt Jr. (190.780 MPH), Brad Keselowski (190.427 MPH), Matt Kenseth (190.177 MPH), and Trevor Bayne (190.155 MPH).

He also led the 41-car first round with a speed of 190.833 MPH. Earnhardt Jr. (190.400 MPH), Keselowski (190.234 MPH), Chase Elliott (190.196 MPH), and Bayne (189.910 MPH) rounded out the top-five speeds.

DJ Kennington, driving a limited schedule for Gaunt Brothers Racing, was the lone car that failed to qualify. His No. 96 Toyota was 38th fastest overall, over three-tenths behind the next unchartered car (BK Racing’s Corey Lajoie).

NASCAR used a single-car qualifying format, rather than its usual group one and it worked well. There were no major crashes or mechanical failures during either session.

Stenhouse, Earnhardt, and 38 other drivers will battle on the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway tomorrow in the GEICO 500. Coverage starts Sunday at 2 ET on FOX.

Full Results | Starting Lineup