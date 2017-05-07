Thinkin’ Out Loud: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Avoids the Big One, Makes Last Lap Pass to Score First Victory at Talladega

Who’s in the headline – Restrictor plate racetracks are the great equalizer. This weekend it equalized for Ricky Stenhouse Jr. It wasn’t a shock that Stenhouse was able to make it to Victory Lane on Sunday because he had the fastest car in qualifying by a substantial amount. It still requires a driver to have the car in the right place at the right time to make it to the point, which Stenhouse did during an overtime finish.

What happened – The vast majority of the race was uneventful, with only three, single car cautions in the first 161 laps. There were 26 lead changes among 14 drivers with Kyle Busch leading the most at 48. Stenhouse led the first 13 laps of the race and didn’t lead again until the final circuit. The ‘Big One’ happened on Lap 169 when AJ Allmendinger got into the left rear of Chase Elliott on the exit of Turn 2.

When Elliott spun in front of the field, no less than 16 cars were involved in the incident. Two more cautions culminated in the overtime finish that saw Stenhouse make a move on the Alabama Gang Superstretch that put him next to Busch and ultimately afforded him the chance to make the pass on the final lap and score the first victory of his career.

Why you should care – The racing was intense at Talladega and never ended up single file. The pack racing that focus groups claim is what the fans want was evident all day long. In the end, it resulted in a first-time winner and one more step towards 17 winners, which would result in a race winner not making the playoffs. It is a long time until Richmond to see if we end up with that scenario.

What your friends are talking about – Joey Logano is still in the record books as the winner of the race last weekend at Richmond, but that win will not secure a post-season playoff berth. In the post-race teardown at the NASCAR R&D center in Concord, N.C., a 1/32nd -inch gap was discovered between the pinion angle shim and a truck arm on Logano’s car. That gap violates the rule that states the contact surface of the shim must always be in complete contact with the truck arm.

As a result, Logano lost 25 points and his win is considered encumbered. That means the win will not count toward playoff eligibility and there will be no playoff points credited. Roger Penske loses 25 owner points and Todd Gordon is suspended for two races and fined $50,000. Penske is not appealing the fine.

It has been 30 years since Bill Elliott turned the fastest qualifying lap in the history of NASCAR. 212 mph at Talladega in 1987. That same year Bobby Allison nearly flew into the stands and restrictor plates followed, forever changing the face of racing at Daytona and Talladega. They were supposed to be a temporary fix until a better solution was discerned. In 2017, we are still waiting for a better solution.

Stenhouse made a very generous donation to Driven 2 Save Lives after winning the pole on Saturday. He gave his award to the charity that honors Bryan Clauson by promoting organ and tissue donation. Clauson has helped multiple people through his organ donation decision.

Carl Long is going to attempt to field a Cup car at Kansas Speedway next weekend, pending sponsorship. Long has been banned from the Cup garage since he purchased a worn out engine to try and race into the All-Star Race through the Open in 2009. The engine was so worn out that its cylinders were over sized. Long could not afford the $200,000 fine which has kept him out of the Cup series. A NASCAR spokesperson confirms that Long has met conditions to return to the Cup garage. The car he will attempt to field is an old HScott Motorsports car.

Who is mad – Elliott was in the mix for the win as the laps were winding down to the final 20. Allmendinger got a run off of Turn Two and ended up making contact that turned Elliott and triggered the huge crash on the backstretch. Elliott continues to search for that elusive first win and will have to wait at least another week to make it happen.

Brad Keselowski is one of the drivers who is locked into the playoffs provided he runs the remainder of the races in the regular season. He was strong all day and looked like he would be a part of the story when the checkered flag flew. It didn’t materialize because he was caught up in the huge wreck on Lap 169.

Who is happy – Jamie McMurray has won four races on plate tracks, including the Daytona 500. His Chip Ganassi Racing team has been strong all season and teammate Kyle Larson already scored a win this year. McMurray made some bold moves, as he often does on plate tracks, and wound up second by inches in the race. That kind of run can give him the confidence to break through and visit the Winner’s Circle again in the near future.

It was a weekend for Aric Almirola. He has one career Cup triumph, and it was at Daytona in a plate race. He kicked off his weekend with a trophy from the XFINITY series and ended up in the top five Sunday with a fourth-place run. Almirola didn’t respond as many might have thought he would post-race, as he was actually disappointed he didn’t have a little more time to try and grab the win.

When the checkered flag flew:

For the first time in his career, in his 158th start, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. scored his first win at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

Obviously this was Stenhouse’s first win of the year and at Talladega.

Stenhouse is the 187th different driver to win a Cup race.

He is tied for 126th on the all-time win list with 60 other drivers.

Jamie McMurray’s runner-up finish is his first top two run of the season.

McMurray has four career top two finishes at Talladega.

This was the 12th time in his career that McMurray ended a race as the first loser.

He is tied for 57th on the all-time second place finish list with Davey Allison and Neil Bonnett.

The final spot on the podium at Talladega went to Kyle Busch.

This was Busch’s fifth career top three run at Talladega.

Busch has come home on the podium three times in 2017.

Busch is tied for 101st on the all-time podium list with Bill Elliott and Bobby Isaac at 19th.

Ty Dillon came home 12th to garner Rookie of the Race.

Ten races into the season there have been eight different winners. With 16 races left before the playoff cutoff, if there are 10 new winners, someone with a win will not make the playoffs. That said, there most likely won’t be 17 unique winners. For now, you have Brad Keselowski and Jimmie Johnson with two wins, Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr., Ryan Newman, Kurt Busch, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr with one. Of the eight winners, Joey Logano is not eligible for the playoffs by virtue of his triumph being considered encumbered at Richmond. Logano will have to win again to make the playoffs based on a victory.

The remaining nine drivers in points and their position:

Chase Elliott Jamie McMurray Joey Logano

Kevin Harvick

Clint Bowyer Kyle Busch Denny Hamlin

Ryan Blaney

Trevor Bayne

The drivers who have scored playoff points so far this season and their total:

Brad Keselowski -12

Martin Truex Jr – 10

Jimmie Johnson – 10

Kyle Larson – 7

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – 5

Ryan Newman – 5

Kurt Busch – 5

Kevin Harvick – 3

Chase Elliott – 2

Ryan Blaney – 2

Joey Logano – 1

Kyle Busch – 1

Matt Kenseth – 1

Denny Hamlin – 1

What is in the cooler (one to six beers where one is a stinker and six is an instant classic)

Sunday was another race at Talladega. The current aero package makes drivers very dependent on help to make passes for the lead. There is extensive racing in a pack but, in the end, there isn’t much movement forward or backward until the end of segments. The end result was a less than exciting race that did give a first time winner. That garners a three cold Naked Pig Pale Ales from Back Forty Beer Company.

Where do you point your DVR for next week – The series heads to the heartland next weekend as Kansas Speedway will host the Cup series. The race will air Saturday night, May 13th at 7:30 PM ET on FS1. It can also be heard on your local MRN affiliate, www.motorracingnetwork.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.