Entry List: 2017 Go Bowling 400

On Tuesday morning, NASCAR released the entry list for Saturday night’s Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway. 40 cars are entered this week, so no one will go home.
There are a couple of changes to note. Reed Sorenson moves back into the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports, replacing Joey Gase. Gase finished a season-best 21st on Sunday and managed to avoid trouble. Derrike Cope is back in the No. 55, replacing Sorenson. Rick Ware Racing is back with their No. 51 Chevrolet for Timmy Hill after withdrawing from Talladega.
Motorsports Business Motorsports (also known as MBM Motorsports) is also entered with their No. 66 Chevrolet, a car formerly run by HScott Motorsports. Team owner Carl Long, who has recently been reinstated to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series after being suspended and fined a record $200,000 in 2009 for an oversized engine, will drive. Long’s No. 66 will sport a near-identical green and yellow paint scheme to the one Long ran at Charlotte back then. For Long, assuming everything goes right, Saturday night will be his first Cup start since Bristol in Aug. 2006.
Also, there are a number of sponsorship changes and special paint schemes this week. Danica Patrick is running a special Wonder Woman scheme along with logos for OneCare. IncredibleBank.com, which entered Cup as the primary sponsor of The Motorsports Group’s No. 30 Chevrolet at Darlington last year, will serve as the primary sponsor of Matt DiBenedetto‘s No. 32 Ford this weekend. Finally, Overton’s will serve as the primary sponsor of David Ragan‘s No. 38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports.
Entry List: Go Bowling 400
|Number/Driver
|Sponsor
|Manufacturer
|Team
|1 - Jamie McMurray
|McDonalds $1 Any Size Soft Drink
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates
|2 - Brad Keselowski
|Elite Support
|Ford
|Team Penske
|3 - Austin Dillon
|American Ethanol
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|4 - Kevin Harvick
|Busch Light
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|5 - Kasey Kahne
|Farmers Insurance
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|6 - Trevor Bayne
|Roush Performance
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|10 - Danica Patrick
|Wonder Woman/OneCare
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|11 - Denny Hamlin
|FedEx Freight
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|13 - Ty Dillon
|Twisted Tea
|Chevrolet
|Germain Racing
|14 - Clint Bowyer
|Mobil 1 Annual Protection
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|15 - Reed Sorenson
|Harrah's North Kansas City
|Chevrolet
|Premium Motorsports
|17 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|TBA
|Ford
|Roush Fenway Racing
|18 - Kyle Busch
|M&M's Red Nose Day
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|19 - Daniel Suarez
|Stanley ACE/ CMN
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|20 - Matt Kenseth
|Circle K
|Toyota
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21 - Ryan Blaney
|Motorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center
|Ford
|Wood Brothers Racing
|22 - Joey Logano
|AAA Insurance
|Ford
|Team Penske
|23 - Gray Gaulding
|Dr. Pepper
|Toyota
|BK Racing
|24 - Chase Elliott
|NAPA Auto Parts
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|27 - Paul Menard
|FVP/Menards
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|31 - Ryan Newman
|Caterpillar
|Chevrolet
|Richard Childress Racing
|32 - Matt DiBenedetto
|IncredibleBank.com
|Ford
|Go FAS Racing
|33 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Little Joe's Autos/Curtis Key Plumbing
|Chevrolet
|Circle Sport/The Motorsports Group
|34 - Landon Cassill
|A&W
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|37 - Chris Buescher
|Scott Products
|Chevrolet
|JTG-Daugherty Racing
|38 - David Ragan
|Overton's
|Ford
|Front Row Motorsports
|41 - Kurt Busch
|HAAS Automation/Monster Energy
|Ford
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|42 - Kyle Larson
|Target
|Chevrolet
|Chip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates
|43 - Aric Almirola
|Smithfield Foods
|Ford
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|47 - AJ Allmendinger
|Dillons ClickList
|Chevrolet
|JTG-Daugherty Racing
|48 - Jimmie Johnson
|Lowe's
|Chevrolet
|JTG-Daugherty Racing
|51 - Timmy Hill(i)
|TBA
|Chevrolet
|Rick Ware Racing
|55 - Derrike Cope
|TBA
|Chevrolet
|Premium Motorsports
|66 - TBA
|TBA
|Chevrolet
|Motorsports Business Management
|72 - Cole Whitt
|RTIC Coolers
|Chevrolet
|TriStar Motorsports
|77 - Erik Jones
|5-Hour ENERGY Extra Strength
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|78 - Martin Truex Jr.
|Auto-Owners Insurance
|Toyota
|Furniture Row Racing
|83 - Corey LaJoie
|Dustless Blasting
|Toyota
|BK Racing
|88 - Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Mountain Dew-S-A
|Chevrolet
|Hendrick Motorsports
|95 - Michael McDowell
|TBA
|Chevrolet
|Leavine Family Racing