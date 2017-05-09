Entry List: 2017 Go Bowling 400

On Tuesday morning, NASCAR released the entry list for Saturday night’s Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway. 40 cars are entered this week, so no one will go home.

There are a couple of changes to note. Reed Sorenson moves back into the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports, replacing Joey Gase. Gase finished a season-best 21st on Sunday and managed to avoid trouble. Derrike Cope is back in the No. 55, replacing Sorenson. Rick Ware Racing is back with their No. 51 Chevrolet for Timmy Hill after withdrawing from Talladega.

Motorsports Business Motorsports (also known as MBM Motorsports) is also entered with their No. 66 Chevrolet, a car formerly run by HScott Motorsports. Team owner Carl Long, who has recently been reinstated to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series after being suspended and fined a record $200,000 in 2009 for an oversized engine, will drive. Long’s No. 66 will sport a near-identical green and yellow paint scheme to the one Long ran at Charlotte back then. For Long, assuming everything goes right, Saturday night will be his first Cup start since Bristol in Aug. 2006.

Also, there are a number of sponsorship changes and special paint schemes this week. Danica Patrick is running a special Wonder Woman scheme along with logos for OneCare. IncredibleBank.com, which entered Cup as the primary sponsor of The Motorsports Group’s No. 30 Chevrolet at Darlington last year, will serve as the primary sponsor of Matt DiBenedetto‘s No. 32 Ford this weekend. Finally, Overton’s will serve as the primary sponsor of David Ragan‘s No. 38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports.

