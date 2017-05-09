Home / News / Cup Series News / Entry List: 2017 Go Bowling 400
Entry List: 2017 Go Bowling 400

Phil Allaway May 9, 2017 Cup Series News, News, Phil Allaway Leave a comment

On Tuesday morning, NASCAR released the entry list for Saturday night’s Go Bowling 400 at Kansas Speedway.  40 cars are entered this week, so no one will go home.

There are a couple of changes to note.  Reed Sorenson moves back into the No. 15 for Premium Motorsports, replacing Joey Gase.  Gase finished a season-best 21st on Sunday and managed to avoid trouble.  Derrike Cope is back in the No. 55, replacing Sorenson.  Rick Ware Racing is back with their No. 51 Chevrolet for Timmy Hill after withdrawing from Talladega.

Motorsports Business Motorsports (also known as MBM Motorsports) is also entered with their No. 66 Chevrolet, a car formerly run by HScott Motorsports.  Team owner Carl Long, who has recently been reinstated to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series after being suspended and fined a record $200,000 in 2009 for an oversized engine, will drive.  Long’s No. 66 will sport a near-identical green and yellow paint scheme to the one Long ran at Charlotte back then.  For Long, assuming everything goes right, Saturday night will be his first Cup start since Bristol in Aug. 2006.

Also, there are a number of sponsorship changes and special paint schemes this week.  Danica Patrick is running a special Wonder Woman scheme along with logos for OneCare.  IncredibleBank.com, which entered Cup as the primary sponsor of The Motorsports Group’s No. 30 Chevrolet at Darlington last year, will serve as the primary sponsor of Matt DiBenedetto‘s No. 32 Ford this weekend.  Finally, Overton’s will serve as the primary sponsor of David Ragan‘s No. 38 Ford for Front Row Motorsports.

Entry List: Go Bowling 400

Number/DriverSponsorManufacturerTeam
1 - Jamie McMurrayMcDonalds $1 Any Size Soft DrinkChevroletChip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates
2 - Brad KeselowskiElite SupportFordTeam Penske
3 - Austin DillonAmerican EthanolChevroletRichard Childress Racing
4 - Kevin HarvickBusch LightFordStewart-Haas Racing
5 - Kasey KahneFarmers InsuranceChevroletHendrick Motorsports
6 - Trevor BayneRoush PerformanceFordRoush Fenway Racing
10 - Danica PatrickWonder Woman/OneCareFordStewart-Haas Racing
11 - Denny HamlinFedEx FreightToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
13 - Ty DillonTwisted TeaChevroletGermain Racing
14 - Clint BowyerMobil 1 Annual ProtectionFordStewart-Haas Racing
15 - Reed SorensonHarrah's North Kansas CityChevroletPremium Motorsports
17 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.TBAFordRoush Fenway Racing
18 - Kyle BuschM&M's Red Nose DayToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
19 - Daniel SuarezStanley ACE/ CMNToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
20 - Matt KensethCircle KToyotaJoe Gibbs Racing
21 - Ryan BlaneyMotorcraft/Quick Lane Tire & Auto CenterFordWood Brothers Racing
22 - Joey LoganoAAA InsuranceFordTeam Penske
23 - Gray GauldingDr. PepperToyotaBK Racing
24 - Chase ElliottNAPA Auto PartsChevroletHendrick Motorsports
27 - Paul MenardFVP/MenardsChevroletRichard Childress Racing
31 - Ryan NewmanCaterpillarChevroletRichard Childress Racing
32 - Matt DiBenedettoIncredibleBank.comFordGo FAS Racing
33 - Jeffrey EarnhardtLittle Joe's Autos/Curtis Key PlumbingChevroletCircle Sport/The Motorsports Group
34 - Landon CassillA&WFordFront Row Motorsports
37 - Chris BuescherScott ProductsChevroletJTG-Daugherty Racing
38 - David RaganOverton'sFordFront Row Motorsports
41 - Kurt BuschHAAS Automation/Monster EnergyFordStewart-Haas Racing
42 - Kyle LarsonTargetChevroletChip Ganassi Racing with Felix Sabates
43 - Aric AlmirolaSmithfield FoodsFordRichard Petty Motorsports
47 - AJ AllmendingerDillons ClickListChevroletJTG-Daugherty Racing
48 - Jimmie JohnsonLowe'sChevroletJTG-Daugherty Racing
51 - Timmy Hill(i)TBAChevroletRick Ware Racing
55 - Derrike CopeTBAChevroletPremium Motorsports
66 - TBATBAChevroletMotorsports Business Management
72 - Cole WhittRTIC CoolersChevroletTriStar Motorsports
77 - Erik Jones5-Hour ENERGY Extra StrengthToyotaFurniture Row Racing
78 - Martin Truex Jr.Auto-Owners InsuranceToyotaFurniture Row Racing
83 - Corey LaJoieDustless BlastingToyotaBK Racing
88 - Dale Earnhardt Jr.Mountain Dew-S-AChevroletHendrick Motorsports
95 - Michael McDowellTBAChevroletLeavine Family Racing

