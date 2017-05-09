Home / News / Entry List: 2017 Toyota Tundra 250
(Photo: NASCAR via Getty Images)

Entry List: 2017 Toyota Tundra 250

Phil Allaway May 9, 2017 News, Phil Allaway, Truck Series News Leave a comment

On Tuesday, NASCAR released the entry list for Friday night’s Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway.  For the Camping World Truck Series’ fourth race of the year, 31 trucks are currently entered.  As a result, no one will fail to qualify.

A couple of strong teams are not entered this week, most notably GMS Racing’s All-Star No. 23 Chevrolet.  Chase Elliott won last time out in Martinsville in that truck.  There are a number of driver moves of note here.  Kyle Busch is stepping back into his No. 51 Toyota for his second race of the year.  Sponsorship will be provided by Cessna.

Young’s Motorsports is once again operating the No. 02 this weekend, so Tyler Young returns to the fray in place of Austin Hill.  The Young team runs Chevrolets as opposed to Hill’s Fords.

MDM Motorsports has their fourth different driver in as many races.  Travis Miller, who competed for the team in the ARCA race at Salem last month, will replace Ty Dillon in the No. 99 Chevrolet.  This will be Miller’s fifth career start.  He had four starts for Hillman Racing back in 2012 with a best finish of 24th at Kentucky.

Spencer Boyd will make his Camping World Truck Series debut this weekend in the No. 12 Chevrolet for Rick Ware Racing.  Boyd will run roughly half the season in the GruntStyle.com-sponsored Chevrolet, but failed to qualify at Daytona.  He replaces Jordan Anderson in the No. 12.  Anderson is still trying to get his own truck prepped to return to the track after a crash back at Atlanta.

Jennifer Jo Cobb returns to her own No. 10 Chevrolet for her home race with local sponsorship from Mark One Electric.  Cobb recently announced that she’s trying to have a baby with her husband Eddie Troconis.  As a result, it is currently unclear how much longer Cobb will race this season.  Cobb has stated that she will step out of the truck once she conceives, but will be back racing once she gives birth.

Austin Wayne Self will drive the No. 45 Chevrolet for Niece Motorsports this weekend, replacing TJ Bell.  He’s bringing sponsorship with him from Precision Air Technology.  In addition, Todd Peck returns to the DJ Copp-owned No. 83, replacing Donnie Levister.

Number/DriverSponsorManufacturerTeam
02 - Tyler YoungRandco Industries/Young's Building SystemsChevroletYoung's Motorsports
1 - TBATBAChevroletMAKE Motorsports
4 - Christopher BellSiriusXMToyotaKyle Busch Motorsports
6 - Norm BenningTBAChevroletNorm Benning Racing
7 - Brett MoffittTBAToyotaRed Horse Racing
8 - John Hunter NemechekFire Alarm Services, Inc.ChevroletNEMCO Motorsports
10 - Jennifer Jo CobbMark One ElectricChevroletJJC Racing
12 - Spencer BoydGruntStyle.comChevroletRick Ware Racing
13 - Cody CoughlinJEGSToyotaThorSport Racing
16 - Ryan TruexSeaWatch InternationalToyotaHRE Motorsports
17 - Timothy PetersTBAToyotaRed Horse Racing
18 - Noah GragsonSwitchToyotaKyle Busch Motorsports
19 - Austin CindricPIRTEKFordBrad Keselowski Racing
21 - Johnny SauterAllegiant TravelChevroletGMS Racing
24 - Justin HaleyFraternal Order of Eagles (FOE)ChevroletGMS Racing
27 - Ben RhodesSafelite Auto GlassToyotaThorSport Racing
29 - Chase BriscoeCooper StandardFordBrad Keselowski Racing
33 - Kaz GralaTBAChevroletGMS Racing
44 - TBASparrowRanch.orgChevroletMartins Motorsports
45 - Austin Wayne SelfNiece EquipmentChevroletNiece Motorsports
49 - Wendell ChavousTBAChevroletPremium Motorsports
50 - TBAMotorsport Safety GroupChevroletMAKE Motorsports
51 - Kyle Busch(i)CessnaToyotaKyle Busch Motorsports
52 - Stewart FriesenHalmar InternationalChevroletHalmar Friesen Racing
63 - TBATBAChevroletMB Motorsports
66 - Ross Chastain(i)TBAChevroletBolen Motorsports
83 - Todd PeckTDS WrapsChevroletCopp Motorsports
88 - Matt CraftonJack Link's/MenardsToyotaThorSport Racing
92 - Regan SmithBTS Tire & Wheel/Commercial Tire & Service/Advance Auto Parts/CARQUEST/ValvolineFordRicky Benton Motorsports
98 - Grant EnfingerRide TVToyotaThorSport Racing
99 - Travis MillerTBAChevroletMDM Motorsports

Tags

About Phil Allaway

Phil Allaway
Phil Allaway has three primary roles at Frontstretch. He's the Manager of the site's FREE e-mail Newsletter that publishes Monday-Friday and occasionally on weekends. He keeps TV broadcasters honest with weekly editions of Couch Potato Tuesday and serves as the site's Sports Car racing Editor.Outside of Frontstretch, Phil is the Press Officer for Lebanon Valley Speedway in West Lebanon, N.Y. He covers all the action on the high-banked dirt track from regular DIRTcar Modified racing to occasional visits from touring series such as Tony Stewart's Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions.

Check Also

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Wins First Career Cup Series Race on Last Lap Pass

Beginning from the pole of the Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. led …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved
All images are the property of their respective photographers. These images may not be reproduced, copied or transmitted without the written consent of the photographer.