The Frontstretch Five: NASCAR Musings 10 Races In

I have just one question this week: how the heck is the season almost a third over already? 2017 is flying by (maybe a little too fast. Complain though I might, I never want race season to end) and there’s a lot to think about. Some of it’s serious, a lot of it isn’t. This week, just a few of the things that have been running through my mind of late.

Breaking the rules

I like that NASCAR has been a bit more transparent with the rulebook this year, and that some of the penalties are instant and applied on race weekend. But enforcing the rules has become a damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don’t situation for NASCAR. This week, Aric Almirola’s No. 43 car failed postrace laser inspection and will be penalized. If the infraction is similar to one Brad Keselowski and his team had earlier this year, the penalty will probably be, among other things, a 35-point hit for Almirola and team owner Richard Petty and a three-race suspension for crew chief Drew Blickensderfer.

That’s something fans should be happy about—they essentially know the penalty beforehand. It could be reduced depending on the scope of the infraction, but generally, you know what’s coming for a LIS failure. You know what’s coming for lug nut violations. This is what fans have been asking for. But there’s a vocal faction who have been outspoken on social media about the penalty being too stiff because the failure was reportedly for the car being out of tolerance by less than the thickness of a credit card.

And I don’t get that. Teams are already generally given a fraction of leeway postrace to allow for heat cycles and wear and tear. If a team is outside it, they’re outside it. Next time they probably won’t be. Yes, way out of tolerance might give a bigger advantage than slightly out, but both are breaking the rules. Why shouldn’t they be penalized? (Of course, I think teams should be stripped of their finishing spot if they’re not legal postrace. Maybe I’m just a hard-ass…). But it seems like people want consistency until they don’t, and having it both ways isn’t really an option.

Appeals to the fans

I’ll admit that I didn’t love the idea of the All-Star fan vote when it began. The All-Star event had always been about winning, and the fan vote drivers haven’t done that. (For the record I’m still not happy that teams don’t get to participate if they have a different driver from whomever got their win. They’re a huge part of why the former driver of the car won and they deserve the regognition. It’s not about whether Clint Bowyer or Daniel Suarez are deserving, because their teams certainly are.) But it’s grown on me over time, and it’s been fun seeing teams and drivers reaching out to fans asking for their support. Whether or not anyone new makes the race on the vote, it’s a way for fans to participate.

Teams have, of course, taken to social media to make their case to any undecided fans. Leavine Family Racing and Go FAS Racing had an absolutely hilarious Twitter battle that started on Sunday. This is something we need more of in the sport.

A driver’s legacy

There are two ways of looking at a driver’s impact on the sport. You can’t look at a career without numbers…the starts, the wins, the near-wins, the bad days, too. But numbers alone don’t tell the whole story, maybe not even the most important part.

Those chapters come from the impact a driver has on the fans. Did he connect? Did he mean something to them personally? Those matter, too. No, popularity won’t put a driver in the Hall of Fame if he doesn’t have the numbers, but a plaque in the Hall can’t convey the emotions a driver evoked or the fond memories every fan has.

And to a driver’s fans, the numbers are icing on the cake. They might choose a driver because of his record, but most stick with him because of who he is. Fans are the ones who’ll tell you why their guy should have more wins (even if he has dozens) and why he’s underrated and why he’s the best.

And that’s a driver’s real legacy: the feeling he evokes in the fans. Is he universally liked? Wildly popular? The villain everyone loves to hate? Maybe that doesn’t matter. Drivers fuel fans’ passion. In many cases, they feel like old friends, even to people who’ve never met them. What they leave with their fans are what makes it so hard to choose another driver to pull for when they move on…and that first favorite never leaves a race fan. A driver’s true legacy isn’t just written in laps completed or trophies collected…and that’s precisely what makes this sport so wonderful.

OK, but….

It appears that NASCAR’s Superstore souvenir format may already be at the end of its era. A lot of fans liked the more personal nature of individual souvenir haulers, getting to know the people who ran them over the years and sometimes enjoying driver appearances. They were a port of the sport for many years, and they’ll be back in some incarnation in a few weeks, though apparently still operated by Fanatics.

But the thing I liked about the huge Fanatics tent was that it had a section devoted to the small teams and drivers. Many of those teams didn’t have haulers before the tent came along. I hope the fans of those drivers won’t be forgotten and overlooked with the new format. Fans should be able to proudly display their loyalties, and the tent gave them that opportunity.

Chicken $#*%…

This is just a funny, completely random story. I help out mornings on a friend’s farm. This is key, because I happened to be at the farm when I checked my Twitter feed yesterday morning. Casey Mears posted this video link, so I played it while waiting on the real horsepower to finish breakfast.

I watched dad do this a handful of times… this was my first time! Apparently it works on… https://t.co/lM6wHnigQX — Casey Mears (@CJMearsGang) May 9, 2017

The video is pretty ridiculous in itself. For example, why, exactly does one need to hypnotize chickens? And who actually figured this out in the first place, and what were they doing? I mean, so many questions.

But I was on a farm. A farm with chickens. So guess how my friend and I spent too much time (and by too much, I mean any) flipping over chickens to test it out (For the record, it works. Mears isn’t a chicken whisperer, I think). I’m pretty sure this kind of thing is why hastags start. Because I #blameMears.

Yes, it’s totally silly. But it’s an example of how social media has brought fans closer than ever to the sport and the drivers and other people involved. As frustrating as it can be that there aren’t really any surprises any more, well, there are still surprises. They’re just not what you expected.